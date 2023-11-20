Welcome to the three-part analysis of Critical Thinking And Action Taking. This is Section II of three. You can find Part I here and Part III here.

In the previous article, we discussed the concept of heuristics and how they affect our decision-making process. Heuristics refer to the mental shortcuts our brains take to quickly process large amounts of information. We either make quick decisions based on heuristics or take our time to make data-driven decisions.

However, if we're unaware of how our brain works and how we think, it can be easily taken advantage of. In today's world, conveying and truly understanding information relies on five significant heuristics.

Propaganda has become a pervasive force in today's world. It seems that every piece of information we receive contains some form of propaganda, and this presents …