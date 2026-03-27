The Fractured Mirror

In my article on Barking Up The Wrong Tree, I write about how, when I was looking for a concept in one of Dr. Cowan’s books, I had a mental picture from my recollection that it was in one specific book. This perceived memory led me down a 10-min search until I objectively realized it was in another book.

In my article on The Shooting In My Neighborhood, based on the information from the “pops” and the cars speeding off, I perceived what was occurring in front of me as a potential shooting, when in reality, it turned out to be simply an old car and a routine morning commute.

Throughout many articles, I’ve talked about how our minds take bits and pieces of information and create an “idea” — or story — of how things are happening. This is simply a function of the DMN, the Default Mode Network, in the brain, and I discuss this in my piece on Your Body is a Temple, where I explain how the brain network takes information and tells us “stories” about what’s occurring in reality.

And oftentimes we tend to act based on these ideas.

These ideas that grip us — based on limited information — are what I like to call: “Delusions of Grandeur.”

In this article, you'll learn:

What “Delusions of Grandeur” are and how they quietly shape your experience of reality

How this phenomenon operates at both the personal and macro level — from individual misperceptions to public narratives

How social media, caffeine, urgency, and even demonology compound the distortion of your reality

The difference between a Thinker and a Judge — and why it determines how fluid or fixed your world becomes

The single most effective practice for catching delusions before they drive your behavior

The Impacts of Such Delusions

The idea behind Delusions of Grandeur (DG) is centered on the fact that we move through physical reality under the guise of delusions we think are reality.

This concept can apply at the macro level as well as the individual level. In my article on Convenient Truths, I discuss how, with any major event, from 9/11 to Israel and Hamas to vaccine safety, the public is given just enough information for the main story to make sense — and go about their day. There are plenty of pieces missing, but the big picture is there, just enough for people to “sound congruent” about the matter.

Now, God forbid someone comes and points out missing pieces of information — that just may tangle with the reality that most have in their heads — that wise comer is seen as a conspiracy theorist, one, for going against the mainstream narrative, but two, for disrupting the mental image that individuals have in their mental spaces.

This is how DGs work at the grander level, and the same applies at the personal level as well.