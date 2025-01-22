Did Donald Trump Just Stop The Cabal on Day One?
Or are we still moving in the desired direction?
Since this topic is fresh off the press, I’d love to her your thoughts in the Substack Chat! What do you guys think of all the executive orders?
While everyone is celebrating the inauguration of Trump, I have some concerns.
But first, let’s ask the question: do we think there’s a cabal controlling the order of things? The answer is Yes!
If so, how do all the executive orders Trump signed affect their plans? Let’s take inventory here.
Of all the orders signed on Day 1, there are a few that we need to highlight.
Unorthodoxy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
#1 - Withdraws the US from the Paris Agreement and other international climate commitments
If this policy1 is implemented how we think it should be, it is good. This executive order looks to eliminate green energy agreements like the Green New Deal, which I recently touched on when I discussed the climate economy.
There’s also an executive order to eliminate the “electric vehicle (EV) mandate.” I am curious how this will affect Musk and Tesla’s production.
#2 - Recognizes only biological sex in federal policy, ending gender identity ideology
No more spectrum of gender! This executive order2 is a great thing as it repeals back all the destructive ideologies that were put forth. Ideologies were supported by the transgender movement, which was increased due to the power of media programming.
There’s another executive order ending “diversity, equity, and inclusion” and related programs in the federal government. DEI was the trojan horse to grow the trans agenda.
#3 - Prioritizes US interests in all foreign policy decisions
Again, also a good thing! Due to orders like these, we have no more billions being sent to Ukraine, but now we begin to prioritize scenarios like those affected in North Carolina due to Helene or those in LA due to the fires.
Summary of the Executive Orders Signed
Again, these executive orders aren’t just good — they would be great if they were implemented as we understand them at a high level. (More research may be needed to discover whether these are good.)
However, things are developing that I do want to see moved on.
🤔🤔🤔
RFK Jr as HHS
From US News3, we read:
More than 10 of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees faced a public review last week on the road to confirmation. Almost all will pass with slim margins, but one notable selection is languishing: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii also doesn’t have a hearing scheduled.
However, RFK Jr. is more important and has the most significant impact. He alone can do something about chemtrails, the greatest issue of our time.
RFK Jr is “persuaded” by the issue, which is a positive as it is a federal issue, and at the federal level, he could end them.
Not only would RFK be able to stop this climate issue, but he could also drastically impact vaccination in the states. This issue might provide him with the toughest challenge.
Just recently, Trump met with Bill Gates to discuss a variety of topics4. Let’s not forget that Trump’s Warp Speed allowed Gate’s Moderna vaccine to provide Gates with millions in revenue.
As vaccination rates have begun to drop, Gates may be trying to secure one of his most valuable investments — and if RFK is a hindrance here, it would be curious to see if Trump uses his executive power to push him through or stands by the billionaire.
Again, the biggest issue here is chemtrails, and RFK has the most significant opportunity to solve it.
However, I think there’s an issue that is brewing — The corporatocracy that America is becoming.
Note: For Gates, vaccination is a big deal. With the decrease in vaccination, Gates may be trying to protect his investment, potentially blocking RFK Jr.
Please note that vaccines can cause autism and did not help eliminate diseases like measles or rubella. Polio is interesting, and I’ll discuss it in future articles.
America as a Corporatocracy
Corporatocracy or corpocracy is an economic, political and judicial system controlled or influenced by business corporations or corporate interests.
In the past presidential inaugurations, industry leaders have never been at the state’s highest seat, which occurred with this current presidency. Trump literally created a position for Musk with DOGE to show how the federal government can be run better due to Musk’s corporation.
This image is the corporatocracy5 about to take place. If so, what possible allegiance could occur?
It’s funny that Gates wasn’t there. I’m curious if that’s why he met with Trump three days prior. He doesn’t want to risk that negative press.
Between Zuckerberg (Facebook), Pichai (Google), and Musk (Twitter plus TikTok?), what kind of censorship are we about to see?6
Censorship covers two fronts:
the suppression of information,
the flooding of information.
Are we about to get a tsunami of information under the guise of free speech? Will the public drown even more under conspiracies from QAnon, Alex Jones, etc.?
Why are we following the plan of Aldous Huxley in Brave New World and drowning the public with useless information?
Is this what the Cabal wants?
I don’t know, but based on the initial executive orders, I can’t see how those orders move in the direction the Cabal wants. However, it is too soon.
If both wings are the wings of the same bird, then where is this new wing path taking us?
Operation Warp Speed did set up the vaccines that Biden used during the pandemic,
Both Bush and Obama worked to bail out the banks.
The ultimate question is: where are we going?
More importantly, with Trump in office, do we sit back, kick back and relax? Will Trump will fix everything?
Or do we stay diligent, watching for things to go in the right direction?
Trump signed an executive order repealing the EV mandates — affecting Musk’s Teslas… but then stated we were going to Mars — increasing dollars to Musk’s SpaceX. Will this influx of cash lead to Project Blue Beam, which the Cabal wants?
I don’t know where this administration is taking us, but these technocrats working together is not good.
If a narrative needs to be spread and these are all on the same page, who knows what we will be exposed to?
Is the whole country now unified under a red wave so we’re all ready for the next “plandemic”?
Let’s not forget that the Republicans also partake in false flags and propaganda.
There will be more to come, but let’s use this time to stay grounded in the connections and diligence we’ve cultivated over the years. Let’s continue to have conversations about what we’re seeing transpire. If there’s going to be a flood of information, we need to make sure we can decipher through it — like my subscribers do as we did with the Holocaust and the End Times.
Who knows what is to occur, but as the country turns right, let’s enjoy the breath of fresh air as we fly in a new direction.
🔥🔥🔥
Additional Notes
Liberalcalls out how the WEF is scraping their climate initiatives. This decision proves that even the amount of dollars they put into it did not increase in favorability with the population. Essentially, power to the people.
Looking forward, I’m going to talk about Nationalism and the harms of that ideology. MAGA at the effect of other humans, as the manifest destiny can show, is wrong — so curious if this takes legs, but we’ll discuss with Nationalism.
I just read this excellent article by: “It's all a game: Both 'sides' serve the same master, which is a Luciferian beast system driven by technocracy and AI” — Strongly recommended.
Last, Elon and his salute being tied to Nazi is interesting — but honestly looks to be a weird gesture. Have you seen Elon jump? Speaking of Nazis, check out the article: The Holocaust Examined.
Call To Action
If you received some insights from this content, premium articles have much more value. Become a paid member and gain access to exclusive pieces that dive deeper into unorthodox perspectives and hidden truths.
If you want an alternative, fact-based collection about how the last 200 years have shaped our world, check out my book An Unorthodox Truth for a comprehensive exploration.
Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.
Thank you for the time — Have a great day!
Ashe,
Franklin O’Kanu
Notes and References
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/putting-america-first-in-international-environmental-agreements/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/defending-women-from-gender-ideology-extremism-and-restoring-biological-truth-to-the-federal-government/
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2025-01-21/why-hasnt-robert-f-kennedy-jr-had-a-confirmation-hearing
https://fortune.com/2025/01/19/bill-gates-donald-trump-polio-hiv-global-health/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporatocracy#Effective_corporate_tax_rates
Let’s not forget OpenAI with Altman and Brin were also there. (Curious if Brin could be a YouTube connection. PS: I’m waiting for YouTube to come to the freedom side of things). Also Altman and AI use damages the environment (more to come here).
The satanic cabal is thousands of years old. It’s not just going to go away. Trump uses the weapons he has and we use the weapons we have. We win but the fight is long.
Nice round-up, thanks buddy!
Time will tell if these do anything to actually make a difference. Time always does. In the meantime, hope and pray for the best, but prepare for the worst. We’ve been flooded with terrorists who hate us because the illegitimate government first bombed their countries into oblivion and then deliberately shipped them in by the millions to destroy us.
If we fail to plan for the consequences of this on purpose war against us, we plan to fail. And this is true no matter how many words Trump signs his name under. Unless and Until they are shipped back out, our security is based on our preparations.