Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on Monday hours after being sworn in.

While everyone is celebrating the inauguration of Trump, I have some concerns.

But first, let’s ask the question: do we think there’s a cabal controlling the order of things? The answer is Yes!

If so, how do all the executive orders Trump signed affect their plans? Let’s take inventory here.

Of all the orders signed on Day 1, there are a few that we need to highlight.

#1 - Withdraws the US from the Paris Agreement and other international climate commitments

If this policy is implemented how we think it should be, it is good. This executive order looks to eliminate green energy agreements like the Green New Deal, which I recently touched on when I discussed the climate economy.

There’s also an executive order to eliminate the “electric vehicle (EV) mandate.” I am curious how this will affect Musk and Tesla’s production.

#2 - Recognizes only biological sex in federal policy, ending gender identity ideology

No more spectrum of gender! This executive order is a great thing as it repeals back all the destructive ideologies that were put forth. Ideologies were supported by the transgender movement, which was increased due to the power of media programming.

There’s another executive order ending “diversity, equity, and inclusion” and related programs in the federal government. DEI was the trojan horse to grow the trans agenda.

#3 - Prioritizes US interests in all foreign policy decisions

Again, also a good thing! Due to orders like these, we have no more billions being sent to Ukraine, but now we begin to prioritize scenarios like those affected in North Carolina due to Helene or those in LA due to the fires.

Summary of the Executive Orders Signed

Again, these executive orders aren’t just good — they would be great if they were implemented as we understand them at a high level. (More research may be needed to discover whether these are good.)

However, things are developing that I do want to see moved on.

RFK Jr as HHS

From US News, we read:

More than 10 of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees faced a public review last week on the road to confirmation. Almost all will pass with slim margins, but one notable selection is languishing: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii also doesn’t have a hearing scheduled.

However, RFK Jr. is more important and has the most significant impact. He alone can do something about chemtrails, the greatest issue of our time.

RFK Jr is “persuaded” by the issue, which is a positive as it is a federal issue, and at the federal level, he could end them.

Not only would RFK be able to stop this climate issue, but he could also drastically impact vaccination in the states. This issue might provide him with the toughest challenge.

Just recently, Trump met with Bill Gates to discuss a variety of topics. Let’s not forget that Trump’s Warp Speed allowed Gate’s Moderna vaccine to provide Gates with millions in revenue.

“He ( Trump) , in the COVID days, accelerated the vaccine innovation , so I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here, and we both got, I think, pretty excited about that,” he ( Gates ) added.”

As vaccination rates have begun to drop, Gates may be trying to secure one of his most valuable investments — and if RFK is a hindrance here, it would be curious to see if Trump uses his executive power to push him through or stands by the billionaire.

Again, the biggest issue here is chemtrails, and RFK has the most significant opportunity to solve it.

However, I think there’s an issue that is brewing — The corporatocracy that America is becoming.

Note: For Gates, vaccination is a big deal. With the decrease in vaccination, Gates may be trying to protect his investment, potentially blocking RFK Jr. Please note that vaccines can cause autism and did not help eliminate diseases like measles or rubella. Polio is interesting, and I’ll discuss it in future articles.

America as a Corporatocracy

Zuckerberg, Bezos, Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google), and Musk are pictured. Other Tech CEOs in attendance but not pictured include: Tim Cook (CEO of Apple), Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI - think ChatGPT) and Sergey Brin (former President of Google parent company Alphabet and brother-in-law to the late Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of Youtube)

Corporatocracy or corpocracy is an economic, political and judicial system controlled or influenced by business corporations or corporate interests.

In the past presidential inaugurations, industry leaders have never been at the state’s highest seat, which occurred with this current presidency. Trump literally created a position for Musk with DOGE to show how the federal government can be run better due to Musk’s corporation.

This image is the corporatocracy about to take place. If so, what possible allegiance could occur?

It’s funny that Gates wasn’t there. I’m curious if that’s why he met with Trump three days prior. He doesn’t want to risk that negative press.

Between Zuckerberg (Facebook), Pichai (Google), and Musk (Twitter plus TikTok?), what kind of censorship are we about to see?

Censorship covers two fronts:

the suppression of information, the flooding of information.

Are we about to get a tsunami of information under the guise of free speech? Will the public drown even more under conspiracies from QAnon, Alex Jones, etc.?

Why are we following the plan of Aldous Huxley in Brave New World and drowning the public with useless information?

Is this what the Cabal wants?

I don’t know, but based on the initial executive orders, I can’t see how those orders move in the direction the Cabal wants. However, it is too soon.

If both wings are the wings of the same bird, then where is this new wing path taking us?

Operation Warp Speed did set up the vaccines that Biden used during the pandemic,

Both Bush and Obama worked to bail out the banks.

The ultimate question is: where are we going?

More importantly, with Trump in office, do we sit back, kick back and relax? Will Trump will fix everything?

Or do we stay diligent, watching for things to go in the right direction?

Trump signed an executive order repealing the EV mandates — affecting Musk’s Teslas… but then stated we were going to Mars — increasing dollars to Musk’s SpaceX. Will this influx of cash lead to Project Blue Beam, which the Cabal wants?

I don’t know where this administration is taking us, but these technocrats working together is not good.

If a narrative needs to be spread and these are all on the same page, who knows what we will be exposed to?

Is the whole country now unified under a red wave so we’re all ready for the next “plandemic”?

Let’s not forget that the Republicans also partake in false flags and propaganda.

There will be more to come, but let’s use this time to stay grounded in the connections and diligence we’ve cultivated over the years. Let’s continue to have conversations about what we’re seeing transpire. If there’s going to be a flood of information, we need to make sure we can decipher through it — like my subscribers do as we did with the Holocaust and the End Times.

Who knows what is to occur, but as the country turns right, let’s enjoy the breath of fresh air as we fly in a new direction.

