“Whether in the form of increased prices, decreased wages, requiring more labor to make ends meet, or in the form of time spent discussing fantasmic intellectual points as entertainment entrapping the minds, the zeitgeist receives the time either way.”

Zeitgeist is a German word where “Zeit” means “time” and “geist” stands for spirit. The zeitgeist is known as the “Spirit of the Times.” It describes the cultural climate of a specific era.

In contemporary use, the term is sometimes used to refer to a schema of fads. In history, a Zeitgeist is the role of situational factors like economics, technology, etc.

Everything we do makes up the zeitgeist.

Narratives make up the zeitgeist.

The Zeitgeist is the narrative and perception of how we see reality and, on a broad level, our times.

This understanding of the world and reality from the zeitgeist creates systems that work with reality. Examples of this include agriculture, currencies, technologies, etc.

But as we’ve seen lately, a zeitgeist can be manipulated. A zeitgeist can be corrupted.

Changing the world means changing the zeitgeist.

Studying the zeitgeist for the last 500 years will show how it’s been manipulated.

Check out my book, An Unorthodox Truth, for a quicker study of the last 200 years.

From science, religion, government, etc., the false narratives and the industries birthed from them have created false spirits and systems of the times.

Under death-like magic like necromancy (granting non-living things human attributes), corporate entities now reign supreme instead of those that benefit the soul. [Read my work on the modern slave plantation and profits over people.]

Once you understand this, you see how changing the world means changing the zeitgeist.

Information and technology—together, they’re known as IT—have been keeping this zeitgeist alive.

Through these resources, narratives from the zeitgeist have been allowed to spread throughout society as these ideas of reality begin to go viral within the population of the times. [PS: that is the proper usage of the word viral.]

Some amazing things have resulted from this, such as the printing press, which revolutionized the world.

Many can say that the printing press was a good thing, as without it, the Catholic Church would still be in control. However, one could also argue that it was a negative one, as it allowed propaganda to spread further.

Just as information and technology gave us revolutionary technologies like the printing press, they also gave us social media—a device that can be destructive to the soul but can also connect individuals who would have never met.

These examples go to show the complexity and the spectrum of reality.

Discernment Is Key To See Through False Zeitgeist to see the True Zeitgeist

This is where the onus falls on us: to be able to see the complexity of things. This phenomenon of the zeitgeist is why we need to develop our ability to discern.

And when grounded and rooted in love and truth, our discernment sharpens.

This sharpening is needed because this false zeitgeist uses information and technology to uphold its false perception of reality, casting a shadow of what reality should be.

Fortunately, when we examine reality through a discerning perspective grounded in love and truth, we can see that it is clearly different.

The truth is that a true zeitgeist is occurring. All around, people recognize the fallacies of the system and choose not to participate. More and more people are leaving the system and starting their own systems away from the mainstream.

A true zeitgeist is occurring, but since the false zeitgeist owns most of the information and technology, the phrase “the revolution will not be televised” makes more sense.

Recognizing attacks on the zeitgeist

We need to recognize attacks on the zeitgeist because, ultimately, this means an attack on the system.

This scenario brings me to what we’re seeing with RFK Jr. So much attention is being placed on measles, and RFK responds as HHS, but in the same breath, he mentions how deaths were eradicated before the vaccine.

This point alone destroys the zeitgeist that vaccines were responsible for preventing deaths.

When those in the mainstream begin to realize that deaths disappeared before vaccines, they begin to question the efficacy of vaccinations.

On top of that, they begin to question their health.

Then, their wealth.

Then, their education.

Then, their history.

So on and so forth.

When people begin to see the fallacies told from the old zeitgeist, they begin to discard old narratives and embrace unorthodoxy new narratives, like:

Time is our greatest resource, yet our current world steals it right under our noses.

I’m perplexed by the contention on the RFK topic. However, Debbie Lerman’s article has exposed much, especially on fake-planted players.

This story fits into the question of why zeitgeists exist. As mentioned, Zeitgeists are “spirits of the time.”

Ironically and syncrhonistically, time is our greatest resource.

When you study history, and you study these zeitgeists, you come to realize that everything that occurs has to do with time. These zeitgeists, false narratives, all have to do with time.

’s amazing

touches on this excellently. I had the same thoughts on Saturday that she penned on Monday, and I’m looking to dive into this more coming soon.

Time is our greatest resource, yet our current world steals it right under our noses. Whether in the form of increased prices, decreased wages, requiring more labor to make ends meet, or in the form of time spent discussing fantasmic intellectual points as entertainment entrapping the minds, the zeitgeist receives the time either way.

When you see how the zeitgeist works together for all your time, you can see how things shake.

Yet, once you can see this, you can wage war on the zeitgeist of our time, taking back your time.

This time period, the Kali Yuga, has been fascinating yet. By accurately identifying the zeitgeist, we have won the first step: identifying the many ways this spirit looks to steal our time. Once we identify this matrix, the onus is on us to set it free each and every day.

Building our seven pillars on the path to greatness.

