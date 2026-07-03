I don’t think things are going to get better, guys.

But I do see a brighter future.

Earlier this year, I asked whether modern America is the dream it was set out to be. This was around the time of the Iran conflict, and I was just trying to make sense of why the country keeps on doing things that the citizens don’t want.

The uncomfortable truth is that corporations with vested interests move the country more than the people ever do. This is true in all industries: health, education, finance, etc. Corporate interests make policies, which become action. Iran is a corporate initiative, and no matter what the people think, the conflict goes on as needed.

So, if corporate entities run most policies, when will we — the people — ever “break free” from corporate rule?

I can’t foresee such a future.

Elections will still be rigged for whoever is needed — e.g., Thomas Massie; conflicts will be fought — e.g., Venezuela, Iran, etc., and I don’t see the Federal Reserve or Inflation going anywhere, better yet, Deflation.

Share

The Pessi-Optimist

So, if things won’t get brighter, how can I see a better future?

The biggest weapon in this current enslavement is deception. Once you become aware of the ruling hand in society, things begin to make more sense.

I just read two pieces that opened my eyes to how deep this deception can go.

Fun fact: George Washington, Benjamin Franklin — they may be the bad guys

This is the level of deception needed for millions to suffer under conditions — rising costs, lower wages, etc. — and think everything is fine. Deception is the most effective chain.

But for those who have broken from that deception, they have the ability to see ahead and chart a new course.

And that new course is where life begins.

Fun times indeed! Here’s some of my work on the powers behind America. And feel free to check out Etinene and Terra’s time work as well.

Takeaways

The machine isn’t broken — it’s working exactly as designed. Corporate interests, not citizens, set the country’s direction across every major industry.

“Breaking free” of that system isn’t a future on the horizon, and waiting for it is a trap. The elections, the conflicts, the Fed, inflation — none of it is going anywhere.

Deception is the actual chain. The suffering is real, but the belief that everything’s fine is manufactured.

The brighter future isn’t systemic — it’s personal. It belongs to those who see clearly and chart their own course from there.

Next Action Items

Read the two pieces referenced here — Etienne’s and Terra Times’ — and sit with how far the deception goes rather than skimming for the conclusion.

Revisit the earlier piece asking whether modern America is the dream it was set out to be, and read it alongside this one as a continuation of the same thread.

Pick one area where you still assume the system is broken rather than working as intended — health, finance, education — and reframe it: what would it mean if it’s operating exactly as designed?

Start charting your own course today. Name one place in your life where seeing clearly changes the next move you make.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’ve enjoyed this work as a paid member and you’re ready to change the world, upgrade to become a Founding Member

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee