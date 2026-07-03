Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Althea Grace's avatar
Althea Grace
7h

Liked this Franklin... And see similarly. Will check out the suggestions you gave, as I can .

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
8h

So, who is the greatest benefit to us, big business or big government?

I'll take big business.

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