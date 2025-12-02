Vaccine Information Statements (VIS)

The FDA just admitted 10 children died ‘after and because of’ COVID vaccination.

In a memo released by Dr. Persad, the director of the FDA, mentioned that at least 10 children died between 2021 and 2024 due to vaccination deaths recorded in VAERS.

The governing body, known as the FDA, is acknowledging that vaccines have killed children.

What’s important to note is what happens immediately after.

Immediately, we’re seeing an attack on the very possibility that vaccines could cause deaths—defending vaccine’s cult-like status. VAERS is being attacked as not reputable, essentially saying this information should be null and void.

What we currently don’t have is further information on these children. This announcement from the FDA is breaking news, and it’s still developing.

Synchronistically, this news was published on November 29th. The day before, on the 28th, I unknowingly published my Vaccine Harm Guide for Parents. I posted a message on Threads calling out that if you choose to vaccinate, you must be mindful of the effects.

I was met with pushback. “How could you do something like this? Everyone gets the VIS (Vaccine Information Statement) information, so that should be good to go.”

Screenshot of social media interaction

It was a fair call. So, I decided to do some research because this does occur. And what I found was quite interesting.

In today’s article, we’ll be looking into the VIS, then comparing it to my guide. By the end, you’ll see this is just the nature of history, the legality that occurs with vaccines that many people may not know about.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why the VIS exists and the 1986 law that created it

What manufacturers gained - and what parents lost

Why the original 12-page document became 2 pages

How my guides fill the gap the VIS was never designed to fill

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Origin of the VIS

In the 1974 case of Reyes v. Wyeth Laboratories, the US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decided that vaccine manufacturers were responsible for warning patients of the risks associated with their vaccines.

This court ruling raised concerns among manufacturers, since they relied on healthcare professionals to administer their vaccines and convey these risks, and the companies could be liable for mistakes made by healthcare providers.

Through the 1970s and 1980s, the number of lawsuits brought against vaccine manufacturers increased dramatically. Manufacturers made large payouts to individuals and families claiming vaccine injury, particularly from the combined DPT immunization.

In this environment of increasing litigation, mounting legal fees, and large jury awards, many pharmaceutical companies left the vaccine business. By the end of 1984, only one U.S. company—Lederle Laboratories—still manufactured the DPT vaccine.

Soon, this “modern marvel” of medicine—vaccines—was in crisis. Congress responded. Thus, in 1986, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) was passed.

Note that 80% of decisions made by Congress benefit corporations. Read my ruling class of the US, part two, to learn more.

The 1986 Act: Immunity + Information Requirement

The NCVIA’s purpose was to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury claims to ensure a stable market supply of vaccines. The act established the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) and VAERS to take liability for adverse reactions off vaccine manufacturers.

So the VIS was born as part of a trade-off:

Manufacturers got immunity from lawsuits, and in exchange,

Parents were supposed to get “informed consent” via these information sheets.

But here’s what’s interesting: people use the term “informed consent” loosely when referring to VISs. VISs are written to fulfill the information requirements of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, not as informed consent forms.

“VISs are written to fulfill the information requirements of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, not as informed consent forms”

The CDC itself admits the VIS is not an informed consent document—it’s a legal compliance document that checks the box required by the same law that gave manufacturers immunity.

Initial development of these materials took nearly five years, resulting in four 12-page “Vaccine Information Pamphlets” (VIPs) for DTP, MMR, oral polio, and tetanus.

Despite the time and effort spent developing the VIPs, they were criticized by both providers and patients for the overwhelming amount of information they contained, for being too unwieldy to be read during a clinic visit, and for the amount of time required to develop them.

It was even suggested that the VIPs’ length discouraged careful reading, resulting in patients who were actually less informed.

They initially created 12-page documents—and then shortened them to 2 pages because providers complained they took too long to give.

The VIS exists because of two simultaneous legal requirements from the same 1986 law:

Manufacturers get immunity from lawsuits Parents must receive “information” before vaccination

The VIS satisfies requirement #2 at the minimum possible level while protecting the interests created by requirement #1. It’s not designed to actually prepare you for what to do if something goes wrong—it’s designed to prove that “information was provided.”

This is the history behind the VIS. Parents aren’t informed, but the box is checked. Unfortunately, this presents a problem for parents—one my guides look to solve.

These guides fill the gap between what the law requires and what parents actually need. The cost is justified because:

The VIS is free because it protects manufacturers

The Unorthodoxy Vaccine guides cost money because they protect families

VIS vs. Your Guides: The Pro/Con Breakdown

Below is a breakdown comparison between the VIS and my vaccine guides.

The VIS exists to check a legal box. These guides exist to prepare parents.

Time value — I spent years compiling, organizing, and distilling this. Parents don’t have years to research while their child is regressing. Actionable vs. passive — VIS says “call your doctor.” These guides tell them what to do when the doctor dismisses them. Legal preservation — Missing the documentation window can cost families their only path to compensation. These guides prevent that. The alternative cost — A missed NVICP claim. A reclassified death. A lifetime of “what if we had known.”

Conclusion

My subscribers who’ve been following me for some time already know this information about vaccine history. I just talked about vaccines two days ago, and you can read the Parents’ Guide here. There’s so much history that this is not a shocker to any of us.

People will try to say the deaths are unrelated, that we need more information. And of course, that’s fair. But as I’ve said before, people worship vaccines, so instead of being open to new information, they look to defend the safety profile of it.

This close-minded defense is what I call weaponized logic. Vaccines supposedly have a causation relationship with longer lives, but when you apply that same causation standard to allergies and vaccines, suddenly it doesn’t exist.

“Vaccines supposedly have a causation relationship with longer lives, but when you apply that same causation standard to allergies and vaccines, suddenly it doesn’t exist.”

This is what I mean when I talk about the magic of vaccines.

My subscribers know this, so this piece is not for us. This is for individuals who are new here.

If you’re looking for guides to share with someone - or just want to get up to speed yourself - these two are available for you:

The Vaccine Harm Guide walks through the history of vaccines, the cult-like persona behind them, the propagandized narrative associated with them, examples being polio and SIDS, and what to look out for when something goes wrong.

The Parents’ Guide gives you exactly what to do if you witness a reaction - documentation protocols, the 72-hour window, how to file VAERS yourself, and what to do when your doctor dismisses you.

Takeaways:

The VIS exists because of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act - the same law that gave manufacturers immunity from lawsuits. It’s a legal compliance document, not an informed consent form. The original VIS was 12 pages. They shortened it to 2 because providers said it took too long. Convenience won over thoroughness. The VIS tells you reactions exist. It doesn’t tell you what to do when your doctor dismisses you, how to document properly, or how to file a VAERS report yourself. The 72-hour window after vaccination is critical for legal claims. The VIS doesn’t mention it. Missing this window can cost families their only path to compensation.

Next Steps:

Read the Vaccine Harm Guide to understand how manufacturers are protected and what to look for when something goes wrong.

Read the Parents’ Guide, so you know exactly what to do if you witness a reaction - documentation, timelines, and who to contact.

Share this article with someone who still believes the VIS is enough. They deserve to know the history.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

PS: If you’re new here, we don’t wait for authorities to tell us the truth. We didn’t need officials to tell us smoking was harmful. We read the information ourselves. The same applies to vaccines.

This piece isn’t for my regulars. It’s for those just waking up. Welcome.

If you want to go deeper—topics like the history of oil, polio, and more—become a paid subscriber, check out some of the articles below.

