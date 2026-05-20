“AIPAC takes out Israel lobby critic Thomas Massie in grueling primary”

All I’m seeing today is how Thomas Massie lost to Ed Gallrein.



What I’m also seeing is that he “lost his congressional seat against a primary opponent whose Israel lobby funding made the race the most expensive House of Representatives primary in history.”



What we read from Caitlin Johnstone’s article is the following:

“The spending on Massie’s ouster topped out at a staggering $32 million when all was said and done. The second- and third-most expensive House primary races were also heavily slanted by Israel lobby funding, with AIPAC pouring millions into toppling progressive Democrats Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman.”

From Bill Rice, Jr., we read:

“Today, supporters of President Donald Trump and the nation of Israel are celebrating as Congressman Thomas Massie was (at least temporarily) knocked out of the ring of national politics following an emphatic victory of a former Navy Seal named Ed Gallrein.”

Also from Bill’s article, we continue to read:

“As many times as I’ve written this “maxim,” I probably haven’t defined the entities that, I believe, have actually “captured” every important organization in the world and government.



At the top of this list would be the “Israeli lobby” or Jewish billionaires who support the projects and agendas of the nation of Israel.



According to Cong. Massie and many other sources, at least 90 to 95 percent of elected U.S. Representatives and Senators receive significant financial support from said “Israel lobby.” All recent U.S. Presidents, including (now, most conspicuously, the current president) have received huge financial backing from the same lobbying groups and billionaire class of donors.”

I think this is where I kinda go back to my piece: Does Israel Run America? And the answer looks like a yes.

Jews make up less than 5% of the population, but control 90% of the politicians.

Disclaimer: I use the term “Jews” — but let’s be clear, I’m not talking about those who speak out against the Zionists atrocities. There is a difference. When we talk about power, I’m specifically talking about the Elite Zionists as I’ve mentioned here:

Curious to what you all think — but again, propaganda is real folks. Israel — thanks to Christianity — is seen as the greatest thing since sliced bread.



We must confront this great illusion if we truly do want to make change — if not for your country, at least for ourselves. Below are some of my articles on Israel, Zionists, and also Caitlin and Bill’s as well.



Looking forward to comments and feedback, but also what can be done to move forward here.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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More Articles On Politics and Voting

Current Events Critique Israel Responsibly Franklin O'Kanu · June 18, 2025 “To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize?” — Alfred Strom, 1993 Read full story

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