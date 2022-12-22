0:00 -3:49

As I've worked on my book An Unorthodox Truth, I've seen that the world and reality told us aren't exactly set up for our success.

From articles such as "How Millennials Were Setup To Fail" to "How To Prepare for the Collapsing Economy," I've realized that we, the general population, end up being on the losing end of things.

My article on the pandemic, "How "Trust the Science" Became "Question the Science" showed how our media corporations and governments effectively orchestrated an expert class in propaganda and gaslighting the population. In short, things aren't exactly going our way.

As I worked on the book and saw these experiences happening all around, I realized that there's one perspective of the world. Then there are other perspectives of the world.

In chapter 11 of my book, I investigated the deeper, non-physical, spiritual aspect of the world. It was interesting that I found multiple scientific studies that supported these invisible worlds and described how they interacted and impacted our physical worlds.

Examples of these studies include the NIH study on Carl Jung's work on the mental forms known as Archetypes, the book Real Magic by Dean Radin, Ph.D. and film producer, studio executive, and writer David Paul Kirkpatrick's Medium article titled "How to Master Intentional Dreaming for a Satisfying Life."

In my experience, I've had very similar synchronicities, one example very similar to Kirkpatrick's manifestation. I've found that as I learn more about this other reality, my synchronicities become stronger.

These examples and many others led me to start this section known as Esoteric Wisdom. Over my studies, I've learned that creating a website creates an online repository for you, the learner, to organize your thoughts, and educate someone else. That way, you can explain something you know in an organized fashion.

This section is my attempt to get more educated on these topics and enlighten you, the reader.

Benefits To The Reader

Now, the concepts that I discuss are only for some. If you are familiar with the mystery schools of the past, the schools were mysteries because there was specific information held away from the public. That is what I attempt to do here. And that is why there is a paywall for this section.

In my book and my course, I break down how we got here and how the last 200 years have formed this worldview perspective that we have now. Some examples I discuss are our belief in dinosaurs and how one individual, John Dee, could impact the world. I strongly recommend the course or the book to bring the reader up to speed. In this section, we will touch on the more profound and esoteric ancient occult works where the book finishes.

This section examines concepts like the Emerald Tablet, which may have led to hits like The Secret. We'll talk about groups of early Christians known as Gnostics and see how these topics interact with other examples such as Neoplatonism and many more.

But we're not learning concepts just for the learning's sake; there is also an application piece here. We'll know how the spiritual world ties into our mental world from our thoughts. We'll discuss otherworldly entities and examples such as archons and learn how we can gain control over our thoughts and energies - at the very least, be aware of these. We'll learn how we can apply ancient wisdom to our life, such as our chakra portals and the electricity in our bodies. We see how we're electric beings and how electricity affects our bodies. And so many more.

We'll study how to apply these ancient pearls of wisdom to our everyday life. From tips we can do when we wake up to visualizing our future goals. We'll discuss spiritual attacks and how they could be used on us. We'll discuss concepts such as imagination and even the use of sigils.

Ultimately the goal is that we can use these concepts in our daily lives to live a life that's much more unorthodox. These concepts we will discuss here are definitely not orthodox, but we'll see that we can make our lives more amazing. That is what we will attempt to do.

I hope you enjoy this section; thank you for paying, and if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly at okanu@unorthodoxy.substack.com

Ashe