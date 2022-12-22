Unorthodoxy

WhyNotThink's avatar
WhyNotThink
Dec 23, 2023

Hello Franklin, I have to say; you've devoted a lot of your life to this web platform. This is the first entry I've read. I notice that you give 18 or more links. I think they are about what you have already talked about, or about what you will talk about.

I identified 9 things that you said here:

1 The general population loses power.

2 There's an expert class in propaganda.

3 There are perspectives of the world, plural.

4 Scientific studies support invisible worlds.

5 Synchronicity is something you can notice.

6 Web sites organize your thoughts.

7 The present worldview started 200 years ago.

8 There is application to this learning.

9 Perhaps we want to make our lives unorthodox?

How about taking one of these items and expanding upon it right here and now? You alluded to how the Spiritual world ties to the Mental world. What are these links? Are they immutable, or can they be modified? What is the process to update them?

Thanks for your consideration.

.

