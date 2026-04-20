As I started this series, I mentioned that the goal of everyday life was to “experience creation.” After that, I added that one can experience creation however they choose, but I argue that the best way for anyone to experience creation is to do so in a disciplined way.

In this article, I will argue that perspective and show why a disciplined life is the best life that any human can aim to be. Please don’t think that means we don’t have fun. Fun is part of life, and here too we must be disciplined in this regard.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why discipline is the highest form of experiencing creation

The difference between freely experiencing life and intentionally experiencing it well

How discipline aligns you with life, growth, and expansion

How discipline helps you navigate emotions, fear, and uncertainty

Why a disciplined perspective leads to a more accurate and fulfilling experience of reality

How To Experience Creation

Freely, wickedly, lazily, etc., these are the many ways that man is free to experience creation. That’s the free will that the Creator has given his children. It’s your world, and you can experience it as you’d please.

Yes, there are factors that will affect you that existed before you were born and things you have no control over, but, for the most part, again, it is up to you how you want to experience creation daily. You have to merge your inner and outer worlds to fully experience this creation.