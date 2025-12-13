Fire in Your Hands: The Case for Using AI Intentionally

The Fire Keeper

In this article, you’ll discover:

Why AI represents the full spectrum of reality, and how holding both truths simultaneously is the only honest position

How AI is like fire: you can cook your chicken or burn your house down, and the difference lies entirely in the hands wielding it

The guardrails that make it work - Why I never have AI on my phone, why I think first before I ever open a chat box, and how intention transforms a dangerous technology into genuine empowerment

A message for Generation X - Why this tool is your Excel moment, your “learn the internet” moment, and why mastering it may be essential for regaining our humanity in a technology-saturated world

A note before we begin: This article started as a morning voice note on an idea I’ve been wanted to discuss for a while.

What you’re about to read is the organized exploration. The full podcast has the raw energy, the tangents on entrepreneurs running entire businesses through chat bots, and the complete breakdown of how I built a product in five days that would have been impossible alone.

For now, here’s the core truth: AI can turn humans dumb, or it can empower the individual who knows their purpose. The technology isn’t the variable—you are.

Greetings and welcome. I am your host Franklin O’Kanu and I’m back on the mic—it’s been a while, so glad to be here. Today we’re going to talk about this topic, this idea: why I love AI.

Before I dive into that piece, I do want to share with you all—if you’ve been following me for a while, you know I’ve been reading this book, The Thinker’s Way.

On 12/12, I finished the last page. So much more to come on it. When you go through 400 pages, you feel changed. I feel changed.

The reflection—it’s almost the experience where you just go wow, such a blissful awareness.

More to come about that, but just want to let you guys know I finished it.

What I Love About AI

Now let’s talk about AI and why I love it. First of all, let me tell you why I love it—but first of all, I hate it. I’ll dive into that. But what do I love about AI?

Number one: I love the efficiency I get. I can research so much more in so little time. It’s so much more effective.

The other day, as an example, I saw on Substack that vaccine court trials were not progressing, and I just quickly thought about that. I was like, well, hmm, how do we get people more information? Okay, well, if someone does take a vaccine, how do they know what to do?

I put this note on Substack like, “Hey guys, we should do something about this.”

But then I’m like, well, hold on, wait a second—if I just process this and do it right, I can knock this out.

That was my Thanksgiving project. How do I take this information that I’ve written and create a product where people can benefit? You have all the information you need for XYZ—it’s right there in the PDF. How do I do this?

I thought about it for a while, and literally in five days I have this product that’s out there that helps people. I would never have been able to do that by myself. My book was with AI. It’s so efficient.

And I’m meeting people who are self-running businesses. There’s someone I met who has a background from Hollywood and they’re able to just operate their entire business actually away from Hollywood and give more individual rights to those who are aspiring actors, indie actors.

Their platform is literally by themselves because they’ve generated it themselves. Their whole history and knowledge and documents are already in these chat boxes that you use. It’s amazing stuff.

What I Hate About AI

Now on the same breath, I hate it. I hate it, and I’ve written about it in so many articles.

I’ve talked about how it wastes the environment in my article on how AI will destroy the earth.

I talk about how—hey, listen—when you use it, you start to realize: is it thinking for me? Like, is it telling me how to think?

And I also wrote about why people are falling in love with their chat bot. Wow, I’m talking about how I love AI, and I’m talking about it now. What’s going on here?

The Spectrum of Reality

How do you love something that you hate? And again, what I’ve come to realize is: welcome to the spectrum of reality.

The best piece that really describes this spectrum of reality is when I actually was talking about cell phones in one of my earlier podcasts—The Beauty of Good and Evil.

I talk about the cell phone and how it’s this tool that you can launch nuclear codes from (FYI, nukes don’t exist—check out the article on lies not told in truth communities). But this tool that you can launch nuclear attacks from—we use it for TikTok, we use it for social media, we use it for these little games. And it’s like, what?

So the question now: is it the tool, or is it the user that’s not using this object effectively? It’s like fire. You can cook your chicken, or you can burn your house down. This is the tool of the user.