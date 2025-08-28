The Lifestyle Magnet

One of the comments I notice most is, “I’m on a fixed income.”

This phrase may have been the subconscious impetus for why I started my series on retirement—which you can read about here and here.

What I’m seeing is that money becomes a strong decision factor, one that stops people from doing more of what they’d love to do—whether it’s traveling, creating, or becoming a paid subscriber and getting deeper access to transformational content.

However, if we work with concepts like the aether, magic, and miracles, why is money such a stopping point?

To be fair, I get it: Money is needed to pay bills. If you’re retired—which most of my audience and Substack readership is—you’re getting a Social Security check, which is a fixed amount that can only stretch so far in a country with such high inflation. Money is a real factor in life.

So I get the practical concerns around money.

But what if we started acting—responsibly, of course—as if money wasn’t the primary constraint? Would that actually attract more money?

Well, that might actually be the case. In this article, we’ll explore how I changed my life and attracted more abundance without obsessing over money. You can read my journey in the article ‘How to Move from A to B.’

We’ll also discuss how a conversation with

opened my eyes to why the laws of attraction worked for me then, and why they may not be working now for others. Finally, we’ll explore why feelings and lifestyle focus are so crucial and how they tie into faith.

After writing that previous article and having this conversation with Sean, I’ve learned so much. I’m now much more energized, feeling ready to live that expanded lifestyle.

I usually make my Thursday articles paid, but I’m making this one free so that anyone who struggles with scarcity can use these insights to attract more of what they need.

The biggest takeaway from this article is that we’re blessed on this earth and provided with the desires of our hearts, so lack or scarcity should not be a factor—yet it has been taught to us. When we change our perspective and walk in faith, we begin to see the blessings manifest.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Conundrum with Steps and Timelines

In my article ‘Moving from A to B,’ I emphasized the need for practicality.

That factor remains important, but we need to strike a balance between being practical and being so practical that we create stress and limitation.

In that article, I used this example to illustrate the steps needed:

“Too often, those of us who are aware of where society is going have the simple goal of ‘I want to escape the matrix.’ There’s nothing clear about this goal. But when you make this goal SMART, it looks something like this: ‘I want to escape the matrix by developing a system (specific) that will generate me X amount of dollars (measurable) so that I can afford all my necessities and desires. I can attain this goal by developing X and Y based on my previous experience and what I’m good at (attainable and relevant), and if I work at this for X amount of time (time-bound), I should be that much closer, if not completely free from the matrix.’ See how that’s entirely clearer than a simple wish? It involves steps and processes that must be followed.”

What I didn’t realize at the time was that while this approach creates solid organization and specificity around goals, it also adds constraints—especially when certain quantifiable factors become the focus.

The Straightjacket Blueprint

Timelines and money, when hyper-focused on, can actually generate anxiety.

It wasn’t until Sean brought this to my attention that I saw the problems with such rigid frameworks.

My Conversation with Sean and the Warnings of New Age Thinking

Sean’s comment is listed here. It’s definitely worth the full read.

To summarize his key insights:

We can agree that we live in a system that responds to thought, emotions, and effort toward a goal. When you envision a goal and begin moving toward it, reality begins to reflect back what you’re putting into the field. If you imagine that you need to take specific steps to get there, set a time parameter, and introduce the concept that you need to make more money to achieve your goal, then that is exactly what the field will require you to do—because you created that program.

But this next insight is the real breakthrough. Sean says:

“Instead, if you imagine your goal, start moving towards it, even taking the steps you imagine (but know are not the only path), and understand that God, the universe, the intelligent, reflective field, or whatever you wish to call it, is much more imaginative and creative than you are, may devise a method for you to reach your goals quicker and in a different manner than you imagined, without the time constraint, then you will find your goals coming to you much easier than you anticipated.”

When I first read this, I thought it sounded too New Age-y.

Sean has been one of my premium subscribers for a while, and we have a relationship at this point, so I reached out to discuss what he meant. I sent a series of voice notes, but as I reflected more deeply, I realized it made perfect sense.

What the New Age movement—and specifically the law of attraction—tends to do is focus solely on feelings, almost implying that you shouldn’t put in any work.

Essentially: think happy thoughts all day and everything will manifest.

That’s not what Sean is saying. Sean is saying you still do the work, but don’t force—or limit—the creative process to fit only one predetermined path. Do the work, and know—the ultimate form of faith—that the outcome is inevitable. He captures this perfectly when he says:

“Instead, imagine all of the things you can do when you achieve your goal, and if money is the means necessary to achieve the lifestyle you want, then money will come to you.”

As I reflected on the journey I’d outlined almost ten years ago, I remembered that I never really had a rigid goal structure in mind.

Well, I take that back—I realized I had actually given myself a three-year financial goal, but I lost the documentation of it.

However, there were certain lifestyle elements I wanted to accomplish. I wanted to do X, gain Y, and experience Z. I worked toward them consistently. I never obsessed over the timeline for when I’d achieve these things—leaving it up to the creative force to determine—but I definitely did the work to obtain them.

By living as if those things were already present and working daily as if I had them, I ended up getting everything I wanted. However, last year, I found that old money goal I had set in motion but completely forgotten about.

After reviewing my 2024 income, I realized I had not only met but surpassed that financial target.

The Difference Between Qualitative, Quantitative, Means, and End

Sean’s insight is particularly powerful when he says: “It’s not money that you want, it’s the lifestyle money can buy.”

Which leads to: “Instead, imagine all of the things you can do when you achieve your goal, and if money is the means necessary to achieve the lifestyle you want, then money will come to you.”

The key here is to focus on the lifestyle.

What lifestyle do you actually want to have? This is where the magic occurs.

After initially processing Sean’s comment, I researched why and how feelings play such a crucial role in attraction—and they do so through the aether. When we feel toward something, we’re putting emotion, thoughts, and energy into the field to attract it. One of my pastors growing up would ask, “How would you act if the thing you believed for had already happened?”

This question puts you in a state of experiencing your desired outcome as if it’s already occurred. When you do this, you’re literally priming your four bodies—physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual—to move and work with the aether to bring this reality to fruition.

However, work is still required. Faith without works is dead. And we must be mindful of reality’s inertia—taking practical steps without creating stress around the outcome.

How do we do this?

By focusing on lifestyle rather than money, we prioritize the qualitative experiences we’re seeking, as opposed to the quantitative metrics like dollars and timelines.

Whenever we focus on the quantitative, our mind automatically calculates what we lack .

Since we need X dollars but only have Y dollars, we’re missing Z dollars. This creates stress and anxiety, which ironically pushes us further from our goal. We’re focusing on the means to achieve the goal, rather than the goal itself.

However, when we focus on the end result—the lifestyle—we’re operating from a different energetic frequency.

Here’s the best way I can illustrate this: Imagine it’s Tuesday, and you just signed a major contract or got hired for your dream role. The agreement is locked in, and as a result, X amount of money is flowing in—exactly what’s needed to support your desired lifestyle—and it all becomes active on Friday.

How would you feel from Tuesday to Friday?

You’d be happier, more joyful, and energetic because the thing you want is finally happening. You’d walk differently, talk differently, make decisions differently—because you’d know your new reality is secured.

That’s what’s being asked of us here, but with one crucial difference: we need faith that these things are already in motion and being orchestrated, rather than stressing about what we currently lack, which only reinforces scarcity.

The universe operates on feelings and energies, yet we try to communicate with it through man-made concepts of limitation and scarcity.

We’re not speaking the same language.

Don’t Speak The Wrong Currency

Living the Lifestyle Now

So here’s another exercise 😊

Take time to envision how you want the next five to ten years to unfold—and how they connect to the next thirty years or the rest of your life. Allow yourself to expand beyond current limitations, then bring it back down to your daily experience.

Knowing that this contract, this lifestyle, is already signed and waiting for you—you just don’t know the exact timeline—but understanding that you need to do X, Y, and Z to align with it, how do you feel?

I imagine you’d walk with calmness, peace, and serenity, knowing that you’re working toward that inevitable outcome, and that the Divine—God, Source, the Field—will provide what you need to get there.

This is exactly what I did: I focused on what I wanted to experience and the lifestyle I envisioned, and I naturally attracted the means to support it. Over time, I’ve lost sight of this and became fixated on the “numbers” aspect of success, but Sean helped me see that trap.

Focus on the qualitative—the feelings, the emotions, the energetic experience. Move through each day with purpose and faith. The means and details will align once you’re living from that expanded lifestyle consciousness.

The beautiful truth is that your desired lifestyle already exists. You just need to align with it. And faith is your best guide for that journey.

Takeaways:

Money follows lifestyle, not the other way around — When you focus on how you want to live rather than how much you need to earn, you align with abundance rather than scarcity

Quantitative obsession creates lack consciousness — Constantly calculating what you don’t have reinforces limitation; focusing on qualitative experiences attracts the means to support them

Faith requires both vision and action — Live as if your desired outcome is inevitable while taking practical steps, but don’t limit the creative force to only your imagined path

The universe responds to feeling, not calculation — Your emotional and energetic state communicates more powerfully than your spreadsheets and timelines

Next Steps:

Practice lifestyle visualization daily — Spend 10-15 minutes each morning, as part of your morning routine, experiencing your desired lifestyle as if it’s already happening, feeling into the emotions and energy of that reality

Audit your language around money — Notice when you use phrases like “I can’t afford that” or “I’m on a fixed income” and reframe them to “I’m choosing other priorities right now” or “I’m allowing abundance to flow”

Take inspired action without attachment to specific outcomes — Continue doing practical work toward your goals, but stay open to unexpected pathways and opportunities that may emerge

A Final Invitation

This shift from money-focused thinking to lifestyle-focused faith isn’t just about attracting more resources—it’s about remembering who you truly are and what you’re capable of creating. When you stop negotiating with scarcity and start living from abundance consciousness, everything changes.

If this resonates with your soul and you’re ready to dive deeper into these principles, I invite you to explore my premium content—esoteric wisdom—where we go even further into the practical mysticism of creating the life you’re truly meant to live. Sometimes the investment in deeper wisdom becomes the very act of faith that opens new levels of abundance.

What lifestyle is calling to you? Trust that it’s already yours.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading this piece. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

PS: I asked Sean to review this article, and he added the following insight that I wanted to share:

“I would also add that obsessively focusing on your goals is a lot like focusing on money. Obsessively focusing on a goal simply reminds you that you don’t have it yet, which creates anxiety around it, sets temporal limits, etc. Imagining a goal, feeling it, then letting it go works very well—just like you losing the paper that defined your goal. Another Jason Breshears quote: ‘The prayer of desperation admits a situation for what it is.’ Obsessively asking God to change something admits that you are powerless, but you are not. You are in a co-creator relationship. You are the architect. God is the builder.”

