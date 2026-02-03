Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

The Epstein files have become the modern-day boogeyman—a narrative designed to capture your attention, engage your emotions, and ultimately waste your time.

I’ve written extensively about this phenomenon over the past three years, and for those seeking to understand how this story functions as a psychological operation, this guide compiles everything I’ve learned.

This isn’t about whether Epstein was evil or whether powerful people prey on the innocent.

This is about something far more important: your time, your attention, and your power.

The Foundational Framework

Before diving into the Epstein-specific analysis, you must understand three key concepts that explain why these operations work and how to recognize them.

The Three Narratives

In my article “3 Key Methods to Decode Official, Conspiracy, and Unorthodox Narratives,” I introduce the foundational framework for understanding how information is presented:

The Official Narrative — The story that goes in history books. “Epstein was a predator who was arrested and died in prison.” The Official Conspiracy — The “kettle whistle” designed for skeptics. “The government is covering up the client list.” This releases tension while still supporting the official narrative’s foundational premises. The Unorthodox Perspective — Questions the foundational lie itself. “There may never have been a file. Or: the file coverage exists precisely because it’s meant to distract you.”

The critical insight: both the official narrative and the official conspiracy serve the same masters. They give you something to believe—and something to fight against—while the real game continues unobserved.

Strategy of Tension

In “The Definition of Strategy of Tension,” I break down the psychological manipulation technique that explains why the Epstein story persists:

Strategy of tension is a deliberate technique where conflicting strategies or narratives are deployed to create controlled friction. The aim is to:

Destabilize your sense of certainty

Foster fear, division, and mistrust

Keep you focused on topics that feel important but offer no realistic solution within your control

Make you more willing to accept top-down solutions

From Italy’s “Years of Lead” to the War on Terror to COVID, this technique has been used to shape public consciousness. The Epstein files are simply the latest iteration.

“Why waste the emotional bandwidth on something you cannot change?” — Elias Lumen

False Flags and Fake False Flags

In “False Flags and Fake False Flags,” I examine how propaganda works better when it corresponds less with reality.

From Theodore Dalrymple:

“The purpose of propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity.”

This is why the holes in every story exist. The passport that survived 9/11. The ears in the Trump assassination attempt. The cameras that went dark in Epstein’s cell.

You know they’re lying. They know you know they’re lying. And you believe it anyway.

This is the humiliation ritual. This is how populations are controlled.

How the Epstein Story Evolved: A Timeline of My Analysis

September 2023: Bill Gates and the Convenient Exit

My first article on this topic, “How Bill Gates is Orchestrating the Greatest Disappearing Act,” was featured by James Corbett.

The thesis was simple: As the pandemic ended and vaccine skepticism grew, Bill Gates needed an exit from the spotlight. Jeffrey Epstein provided that exit.

Key observations:

Gates was on television nightly during the pandemic, pushing vaccines

As soon as the world began reopening, his marriage “coincidentally” fell apart

The reason given? His meetings with Epstein

This association allowed Gates to disappear from public discourse precisely when accountability was needed most

Epstein functions as a convenient boogeyman—a figure so reviled that association with him provides cover for any other crime. Gates wasn’t held accountable for pandemic policies. He was simply “canceled” for knowing Epstein.

The real tragedy of the pandemic that Gates orchestrated? Forgotten.

July 2025: The Trump Paradox

In “Trump Supporters and Republicans—Help Me Understand: Why Block the Epstein Files?” I documented one of the most baffling political moments I’ve witnessed.

The facts:

211 Republicans voted to block the release of the Epstein files

210 Democrats and just one Republican voted in favor

Trump, who campaigned on releasing the files, suddenly said we should “stop worrying about them”

The optics were disastrous. After years of promising to “drain the swamp” and expose elite pedophile rings, Republicans actively blocked the one document that could deliver on that promise.

The unorthodox questions:

Mainstream narrative: “They’re covering up the file because they’re on it.”

Unorthodox opinion: “There dragging this out of proportion —and the file exists precisely as a talking conversation.”

Either way, the outcome is the same: cognitive dissonance for the masses, continued power for the elite.

July 2025: Political Suicide or Strategic Theater?

In “Trump and the GOP Just Committed Political Suicide,” I examined five key facts:

This is a narrative story that engages the population. Whether Democrat, Republican, or Independent—everyone has heard about the Epstein files. How Trump and Republicans are handling this is fracturing their base. First they promised release. Then they blocked it. Then they dismissed those who cared. This is the political self-destruction needed to swing the country back blue. With midterms approaching, this fumble could be designed to demoralize the MAGA base. This takes away from potential good that was occurring. MAHA, vaccine conversations, economic reforms—all overshadowed by Epstein drama. This is the reality of our world. Politicians promise change. People believe them. Nothing moves.

The most damning example came from Charlie Kirk:

“I’m gonna trust my friends in the administration. I’m gonna trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it—ball’s in their hands.”

This is blind faith dressed as strategy. This is exactly what they want.

November 2025: The Modern Pizzagate

In “The Epstein Files Are the Modern Pizzagate,” I drew the direct parallel:

Pizzagate (2016):

Allegations of elite pedophile ring

Massive public engagement

Six months of headlines

Zero arrests

Story disappeared

Epstein Files (2019-present):

Allegations of elite pedophile ring

Massive public engagement

Six years of headlines

Epstein dead, Maxwell jailed, clients protected

Story continues as perpetual distraction

Both stories use the same archetype: the powerful preying on the innocent. This narrative will always engage righteous people because it appeals to our deepest sense of justice.

But engagement without solution is not justice. It’s strategy of tension.

November 2025: Why Grown Adults Are Wasting Time

In “Why Are Grown Adults Wasting Time on the Epstein Files?” I asked the uncomfortable question:

The files are sealed because that’s how it always works.

Any criminal case involving minors, sex trafficking, or ongoing investigations gets automatically sealed. This isn’t unique to Epstein. It’s standard legal procedure.

So when politicians call for congressional votes to “release the files,” they’re engaging in theater. They know the legal system. They know how this works. They’re performing for an audience that doesn’t understand the game.

Meanwhile:

The national debt keeps growing

Cost of living keeps rising

Your time and attention get consumed by manufactured outrage

Nothing changes in your actual life

The Real Function of the Epstein Files

Based on three years of analysis, here’s what I’ve come to understand:

1. Attention Capture

The Epstein story is perfectly designed to hold attention indefinitely. There’s always a new name, a new revelation, a new promise of “this time, someone will be held accountable.”

This is the definition of a strategy of tension topic: engaging without resolution.

2. Convenient Exit for the Elite

As I documented with Bill Gates, Epstein provides a sanitized exit for powerful figures. Association with Epstein replaces accountability for actual crimes.

3. Cognitive Dissonance as Control

The story creates dissonance on purpose:

“Justice is coming” vs. “Nothing ever happens”

“Republicans will release the files” vs. “Republicans blocked the files”

“The truth will come out” vs. “We’ll never know the truth”

This dissonance scatters your attention and makes you easier to control.

4. Humiliation Ritual

The public must accept the lies—the cameras going dark, the obvious coverup—and continue believing in the system anyway. This is how compliance is manufactured.

5. Overton Window Shift

Constant exposure to these stories—even framed as evil—gradually normalizes the topics in public consciousness. What was once unthinkable becomes discussable, then debatable, then... acceptable?

“Do I trust an evil government to attack an evil entity that helped build this evil empire?”

Of course not.

The Box and Circular Thinking

In my article “While You’re Watching Epstein...” I introduced the concept of “the box”:

We’re all given a box through which we see the world. Education, entertainment, history, sports, work—every aspect of life reinforces the same narratives about systems like banking, government, and power.

When you introduce a new idea into this box, cognitive dissonance occurs. The idea conflicts with everything else you’ve been taught.

Most people resolve this dissonance by rejecting the new idea. It’s easier to maintain the box than to rebuild it.

But here’s the insight: if the goal is to think outside the box, what happens when we begin to think around the box?

When we think circularly—examining the box from all sides—we begin to see the box itself. We see its construction. We see its purpose. We see who built it and why.

The Epstein files keep you inside the box, focused on one corner, while the rest of the structure remains invisible.

What You Should Focus On Instead

“Time is life. Let’s use it wisely.”

The health of a nation—and the health of your life—is measured by things like:

Your health — Physical, mental, spiritual

Your finances — Wealth, debt, security

Your family — Relationships, legacy, community

Your time — How you spend it, where your attention goes

Your environment — What you consume, who you surround yourself with

These are the Seven Pillars. This is what actually matters.

While you’re watching Epstein:

Taxation increases

Corporations win

AI advances

Interest rates persist

The debt grows

Your attention gets consumed

And the population remains docile to the fact.

Key Takeaways

The Epstein files function as strategy of tension — A topic designed to engage your emotions while offering no realistic path to a solution you can control. Three narratives are always at play — The official story, the official conspiracy (which still supports the official story), and the unorthodox truth that questions foundational premises. Your attention is the real target — While you’re watching Epstein, taxation increases, corporations win, and your time gets consumed. Elite accountability remains zero — Pizzagate lasted six months with no arrests. The Epstein saga has run six-plus years with the same result. The humiliation ritual continues — You know they’re lying. They know you know. And you believe it anyway. Circular thinking reveals the box — When you think around the narrative instead of inside it, you see the entire system for what it is.

Next Action Items

Audit your information diet. Where is your emotional energy going this week? Is it toward things you can control—your health, finances, family—or toward manufactured distractions? Practice friction. Before engaging with breaking news or viral stories, pause and ask: What is this costing me in time and mental energy? What is it distracting me from? Study the box. Pick one area of your life (entertainment, work, education) and ask: What narrative about power does this reinforce? Redirect your energy. Take whatever outrage you were about to pour into the Epstein files and put it toward one concrete action in your own life. Share this framework. Most people don’t have language for what’s being done to them. Concepts like strategy of tension, cognitive dissonance, and the three narratives give them tools to see the manipulation.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading this analysis. Have a wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

