As I was working on my article about Generation X, I discovered something striking: they are the first true digital generation. They grew up in an analog world but transitioned into a digital one—and that shift fundamentally changed them.

But as I kept thinking about this, I realized something else: the digital world has now evolved into its next phase. And I call this next phase the cellular world.

NOTE: I’m aware that most of you will read this on your cell phone—which perfectly demonstrates the intricacy of this piece. There are good and bad aspects to these devices, and we need to be mindful of both. This guide isn’t about demonizing technology; it’s about understanding what it’s doing to us so we can use it intentionally rather than letting it use us.

I use “cellular” deliberately, because it’s very different from “digital.” While there are elements of the digital world still present, the cellular world carries far deeper implications. One could argue that’s exactly why we use this terminology—”cellular”—in the first place.

Three Meanings of “Cellular”

The first meaning is biological. The biggest difference between living in a cellular generation versus a digital generation is this: in the digital world, these devices and the internet were separate from your personal world. You had to use a landline to have conversations. You had to use a computer in a room with a phone line to access the internet. That was the digital world—contained, localized.

But now? The digital world has moved inside the individual. It makes perfect sense that we call this a “cellular” generation, because these digital devices have literally infused themselves into our cells. Think about that. We’ve become almost transhuman without even knowing it, because we’ve attached these devices to ourselves.

The second meaning is the normalization of the term itself. We call them “cell phones.” Everyone has a cell phone. It has fundamentally changed how we as a society communicate—I’ve talked about this extensively in other articles, which I’ll reference below. We’ve normalized the word “cell” to the point where we don’t even think about it anymore. It’s everywhere. But it carries those first implications—that digital technology has now grown into our actual organism.

The third meaning—and the most important one—is what the word “cell” truly signifies: a prison cell. It is a capture. It is a hold for your attention.

We live in a world where this terminology has been infused into our society through all three meanings. We talk about it constantly. We’ve normalized using our cell phones all the time, being on our cell phones constantly, to the point where people just zone out on them.

There is a spiritual entrapment happening through cellular phones and devices that we are only now starting to understand.

Right now, we are at the cusp of this realization. It could go further into capture—or we could begin to step back.

The idea is this: by understanding cellular phones, we can stop them from becoming the next cigarettes—something that takes generations to recognize as harmful. We can stop these phones. We can become aware. And we can begin to redirect our time and attention to places where cell phones don’t control us.

What This Guide Covers

This guide is a compilation of all the work I’ve done on the harms of the cellular generation, examining cell phones from multiple angles.

I also want to call out that this is where technology is heading. However, this is also a great opportunity—like the printing press was centuries ago—because awareness can be used to move things in different directions.

Some of these articles are free. Some are paid. But I encourage you to read them and see what resonates.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

THE COMPLETE CELLULAR HARM PROFILE

A systematic documentation of how phones capture consciousness, damage the body, destroy community, and sever humanity from divine reality

SECTION 1: THE SPIRITUAL ASSAULT

How phones sever your connection to the aether and steal the currency of reality creation

I Deleted My Social Media—and the Miracles Began

Core Concept: Attention is the currency of the universe, and phones systematically steal it, cutting you off from the aether—the field that responds to thought, prayer, and intention.

What You’ll Learn:

Why attention is literally called “paying” attention (it’s currency)

The miracle formula: Thought + Faith + Focus = Manifestation (only works when attention isn’t hijacked)

Tesla’s method: Never made an invention until he first saw it in his head—requires unbroken focus

The metaphysical cube: Cell phones as rectangular “cells” designed to capture attention

Key Takeaway: When you reclaim your attention from devices, miracles begin to occur—not because of supernatural intervention, but because you’ve reconnected to the aetheric field where thoughts become matter.

Why Can’t I Get Off the Phone?

Core Concept: Silent time isn’t empty time—it’s when God speaks. We’ve forgotten how to listen because phones fill every gap with noise.

What You’ll Learn:

How the technocratic world systematically stole our ability to be alone with the Divine

Why you instinctively grab your phone in every five-second gap

Silent time = divine conversation time (but we’ve lost the capacity for it)

How to intentionally allocate time for reflection instead of reflexive scrolling

Key Takeaway: We’ve been trained to fear silence—and in doing so, we’ve lost access to the voice of reason, which is the voice of the Divine.

The Beauty of Good and Evil (Podcast)

Core Concept: Cell phones are both beneficial and destructive—understanding this duality reveals the spiritual forces at play.

What You’ll Learn:

Rudolf Steiner’s framework: Luciferian energy (light-bringing) vs. Ahrimanic energy (materialistic control)

How electricity itself is divine force—yet weaponized through devices

The apple metaphor: Knowledge of good and evil—how the most beneficial things can be most destructive

Why cell phone radiation is both a technological advancement and a spiritual assault

Key Takeaway: Technology isn’t inherently evil—but when wielded without spiritual awareness, it becomes a tool for capturing souls.

SECTION 2: THE PHYSICAL HARM

How radiofrequency waves damage your body while corporations hide the evidence

What You Need to Know About Cell Phone Radiation and Your Health

Core Concept: Cell phones emit radiofrequency radiation that causes measurable physiological harm—and the cover-up is worse than the pandemic deception.

What You’ll Learn:

Arthur Firstenberg’s The Invisible Rainbow as foundational research on electromagnetic harm

RF radiation effects: Heating tissues, changing brain activity/metabolism, increasing cancer risk, affecting heart rhythm

Comorbidities spike since early 2000s: Cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, arthritis, asthma all increased with cell phone adoption

Hip surgeries, breast cancers, headaches, ADHD all correlate with widespread cell phone use

Why the FTC cover-up makes the FDA/CDC pandemic deception look minor

No generation in history has held radioactive devices this close to their bodies for this long

Key Takeaway: We are the first generation conducting a mass experiment on ourselves—holding radiation-emitting devices against our brains, hearts, and reproductive organs for hours daily—with no long-term studies on the consequences.

SECTION 3: THE NEUROLOGICAL HIJACKING

How apps trap your brain in zombie states and eliminate your capacity to think

Help—I Want To Get Off My Phone But I Can’t!

Core Concept: You literally cannot stop scrolling because apps are designed to lock your brain into specific frequency states that eliminate attentional control.

What You’ll Learn:

The Default Mode Network (DMN): 50% of your day is spent in “wakeful rest” zombie state—apps extend this

Neural inertia: Brain wants to stay in current frequency—apps exploit this

Cognitive friction: Mental effort required to switch states (depleted after work, making you vulnerable)

Attentional control: Your ability to direct focus—completely hijacked by design

Dopamine loops + FOMO: The dual trap keeping you scrolling against your conscious will

Why you can consciously want to stop but your hands keep scrolling

Key Takeaway: When you pick up your phone, you enter a trance-like brain state that eliminates your agency. Understanding this mechanism is the first step to breaking free.

The Perfect Tool to Control You and Make Them Money

Core Concept: Apple, Microsoft, and Google are neural network technology companies designed to drain your cognitive essence while maximizing corporate profits.

What You’ll Learn:

Top 3 income-producing companies: Apple ($100.4B), Microsoft ($73.3B), Google ($59.97B)

Why they’re called “neural network” companies: They don’t just connect—they drain cognitive capacity

The Social Dilemma data: Brain activity reduced to binary watch/decide

How attention spans are systematically shortened by design

Key Takeaway: These companies profit by reducing your ability to think. Every notification, every scroll, every “suggestion” is designed to turn you into a doer who never questions—exactly as the elites intended.

SECTION 4: THE PSYCHOLOGICAL ADDICTION

How intermittent reinforcement turns your brain into a slot machine

The Jackpot Effect of Smartphones

Core Concept: Social media platforms use the same psychological mechanisms as slot machines—intermittent reinforcement that creates unbreakable addiction.

What You’ll Learn:

Pavlovian conditioning: Dogs salivated to bells; you scroll to notifications

Intermittent reinforcement: Unpredictable rewards (likes, comments, viral videos) strengthen addiction more than consistent rewards

TikTok’s algorithm: Infinite scroll + personalized content + short videos = perfect addiction machine

Dopamine loops: Each swipe promises a jackpot moment—hilarious meme, inspiring video, viral trend

Life as the sobering drug: Reality requires effort and patience; phones provide instant gratification

Key Takeaway: Your phone is a digital slot machine engineered by the world’s best behavioral psychologists. The house always wins—unless you recognize the game and walk away.

The Algorithm Was Designed To Consume Your Human Essence

Core Concept: Algorithms don’t just respond to you—they create cybernetic feedback loops that control your behavior while extracting your essence.

What You’ll Learn:

Cybernetic feedback loop: Technology doesn’t serve you—it controls you

Binary brain state: Matt Taibbi’s warning—TikTok reduces you to watch/decide (nothing else)

The suggestion problem: Algorithms don’t just recommend—they manipulate your desires

The goal: Use technology 2-4 hours efficiently, then live 8-12 hours with real humans

The trick: Write down what you want to accomplish BEFORE opening any app—activate human essence first

Key Takeaway: If you don’t consciously use technology with intention, it will unconsciously use you. The algorithm feeds on human essence—don’t give it yours.

SECTION 5: THE SOCIAL DESTRUCTION

How 20 years of phones dismantled human connection and replaced it with algorithmic intimacy

The Great Connector: How Cellphones Rewired Human Relationships in Just 20 Years

Core Concept: In just two decades, phones inverted human communication—from 85% face-to-face to 70% through screens—and destroyed the fabric of real connection.

What You’ll Learn:

The communication inversion: 2005 = 85% face-to-face | 2025 = 70% through screens

Generation divide: You became an adult at 13 without a phone; your toddler navigates one instinctively

Dating destruction: From effort, presence, and courtship → Netflix & chill and Tinder swipes in 15 years

Transhumanism is here: Technology already mediates most human communication—no chip implant needed

The dopamine trap: Notifications create pseudo-connection that replaces real presence

Why dating is “impossible” now: No one has attention span for effort; if something goes wrong, swipe left

Key Takeaway: If you wanted to systematically destroy human intimacy and replace it with algorithmic control, all you’d need is 20 years and a device in every pocket. Mission accomplished.

Instagram: The Perfect Tool for People Without Purpose

Core Concept: Instagram wasn’t built to connect you with friends—it was designed to keep you distracted, purposeless, and compliant while harvesting your data.

What You’ll Learn:

The origin lie: Facebook/Instagram sold as “connection” but rooted in government surveillance (Lifelog project shut down the day Facebook launched)

From connection to consumption: Feeds now dominated by celebrities/influencers/brands, not friends

Society’s soma: Instagram is the Brave New World drug keeping people docile in their comfortable cages

The purposelessness epidemic: People scroll because meaning has been systematically stripped away

Why you can’t stop: Loss of purpose + normalized addiction = perfect enslavement tool

Breaking free: Reclaim your purpose, and the scroll immediately loses its grip

Key Takeaway: Instagram feeds on people who have no sense of purpose. The only way out is to reclaim what society took from you—your reason for being here.

I Had No Power For 3 Days After Hurricane Milton: Here’s What I Experienced

Core Concept: When the power went out, society transformed—revealing both what we’ve lost and what’s still possible.

Positive Experiences:

The quiet: Realized how loud the constant electronic hum truly is

Community unity: Everyone outside, talking, helping neighbors—beautiful display of humanity

Deep conversations: Forced engagement without digital escape routes

Bi-modal sleeping: Natural sleep rhythms (two sleep phases) returned immediately

Seeing the stars: No light pollution revealed the cosmos our ancestors lived under

Negative Experiences:

Thought control difficulty: Mind imagined threats in darkness without phone distraction

Corporate monopoly: Centralized power distribution failures exposed system fragility

Persistent phone addiction: Even without power, people couldn’t stop using phones charged in cars

Key Takeaway: Three days without electricity revealed a truth—humanity can reconnect instantly when forced to. But even in crisis, phone addiction persisted, showing how deep the capture goes.

SECTION 6: THE TIME THEFT

How phones literally shorten your life while you watch

It’s Time to Take Life Seriously

Core Concept: Life = Time + Attention. Phones steal both, shortening your existence while enriching corporations.

What You’ll Learn:

Life’s simplest definition: Time (unit of measure for living) + Attention (moments you choose to focus on)

Gurwinder’s casino analogy: Phones create physical trance just like casino lights, music, and flashing stimuli

The amnesia effect: Pick up phone with clear intent → instantly forget why you’re there (every single time)

Society normalizes democide: Stealing years of your life is murder, but it’s been completely normalized

Realistic goal-setting as resistance: Break 20-year vision into years/months/weeks/days to see how every scroll steals your future

The revelation: When you see life as finite units of time and attention, every moment scrolling becomes visible theft

Key Takeaway: Social media doesn’t just waste your time—it literally shortens your life. Calculate screen time in terms of books you could have read, skills you could have developed, conversations with your children you’ll never get back.

SECTION 7: THE GENERATIONAL WARFARE

How phones destroyed Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z simultaneously

Gen Z Is Worse Than You Think—But So Are Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials

Core Concept: All four generations are suffering while corporations profit—and no one’s connecting the dots because corporations control the narrative.

What You’ll Learn:

Cross-generational crisis: Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z all drowning while Apple/Microsoft/Google make record profits

Society IS the problem: Not just phones—the entire structure designed to numb all generations simultaneously

The beautiful trap: Can’t realistically leave society; labyrinth built over decades to ensure capture

Ahistorical culture: No guidelines on being human because history was systematically erased

Steiner’s warning intensified: 10x harder to be human in 1923 than 1823—imagine 100 years later in 2023

Key Takeaway: This isn’t a generational problem—it’s a civilization-level assault. Every generation is being systematically drained while pointing fingers at each other, exactly as designed.

SECTION 8: THE SOLUTION FRAMEWORK

Practical steps to break free from cellular capture and reclaim your humanity

The Immediate Actions:

Delete social media apps from phone (access only via browser to create friction) Turn off ALL notifications except calls and texts Write goals on paper BEFORE touching any device (activate human essence first) Track screen time for one week (calculate stolen life in hours/days/years) Create phone-free zones (dinner table, bedroom, weekends) Keep phone in another room while working/eating/connecting

The Deep Work:

Relearn silence: Silent time = divine conversation time (resist filling every gap with noise) Find your purpose: When you know what you’re here for, scrolling loses power immediately Break 20-year vision into realistic daily steps: (see “It’s Time to Take Life Seriously”) Replace elimination with soul-nourishing content: Don’t just stop—intentionally fill the void Study history: Understand how we got here (industrialization, corporations, the last 200 years) Apply ancient wisdom: Rudolf Steiner, Carl Jung, esoteric traditions on being human

The Ultimate Goal:

Work 2-4 hours efficiently with technology as TOOL (not master)

Live 8-12 hours with real humans in real presence and connection

Reclaim attention for reality creation: Miracles, manifestation, aetheric interaction

Take life seriously: Life = Time + Attention (both are finite currency—spend wisely)

RECOMMENDED READING ORDER

For Those Just Waking Up:

Gen Z Is Worse Than You Think (shows cross-generational problem) The Great Connector (documents the 20-year communication collapse) What You Need to Know About Cell Phone Radiation (physical harm evidence)

For Those Ready to Go Deeper:

Help—I Want To Get Off My Phone But I Can’t! (neuroscience of capture) The Jackpot Effect (psychological addiction mechanisms) It’s Time to Take Life Seriously (reframe time/attention as currency)

For Those Seeking Spiritual Understanding:

I Deleted My Social Media—and the Miracles Began (aether connection) Why Can’t I Get Off the Phone? (silence as divine conversation) The Beauty of Good and Evil (Steiner’s framework)

For Those Ready to Break Free:

Instagram: The Perfect Tool for People Without Purpose (purpose reclamation) The Perfect Tool to Control You (corporate control exposure) The Algorithm Was Designed To Consume Your Human Essence (intentionality practice)

For Perspective and Hope:

Hurricane Milton: Life Without Power (what community looks like when tech disappears)

Closing Thoughts

We are living through one of the most significant transformations in human history—and most people have no idea it’s happening.

The cellular generation isn’t about using phones. It’s about phones using us.

These devices have:

Infused themselves into our biological cells

Normalized their terminology so completely we don’t question it

Created prison cells for our attention that we carry willingly

But we’re at a crossroads. We can stop cell phones from becoming the next cigarettes—something that takes generations to recognize as harmful and even longer to regulate. Or we can sleepwalk further into capture.

The choice is ours.

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee