Follow the control

I’ve been looking into conspiracies for a decade now.

The difference is that I don’t look at them for fun; I look at them from a logical, procedural perspective, so you can see the conspiracy unfold. I look at what actually happened and then rate conspiracies based on the factual evidence.

For example, our modern education system was built by tycoons who wanted children to become factory workers. This is supported from many angles. So yes, there may be some perceived benefits to education, but ultimately, it shapes one’s worldview and thinking at a certain level.

This is just one big lie, but there are many like it.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why institutional lies are the rule, not the exception — and how greed is the common thread running through all of them

How a handful of foundational falsehoods prop up entire industries, from science to economics to media

Why the established powers need you confused — and what becomes possible the moment you’re not

How your worldview has been deliberately shaped to function as a mental trap

How to begin moving accurately in a world built on convenient untruths

Lies, Lies, Everywhere

So much so that everything has a lie to it, which shows how much of our world operates on lies. And ultimately, it’s the age-old saying: “follow the money.” It is all primarily so that money can be moved; it’s all about greed

Greed is this spiritual force that warps the positive potential of humanity, and when you see it over and over and over again, a lot of propagandaized narratives lie. History can be a lie. And when you see it, you can see life clearly.

Some of you may never have had that “big lie.” I’ve had a lot — so much so that I doubt anything I read before I believe it. This is just built on exposing so many fallacies over and over again. For those who may not have had that big one, here are some of mine. This is simply a list of what I can think of in a given time, but explore my work; there are many false narratives that govern our reality.

Holocaust Examined is by far one of my biggest ones.

Without further ado, let’s dive in. Here are some of the big lies I’ve encountered

The Lies That Changed Everything

Dinosaurus — This was by far the biggest one because it introduced how fake science can work. Dinosaurus can’t exist because of the square-cube law, from the 1500s, so what do you do? You just removed the square-cube law from school, so everyone can think that dinosaurs exist. This is the idea with the space launch. Change the rules, and you change the possibilities.

Flat Earth — When you realize the physics of a flat — level — earth are the same as the globe science they give us, you realize that you can really make numbers happen with either model. But when you realize the historical and cult-like agendas to support one more than the other, you realize the deeper, darker meaning to literally change one’s view of the world upside down: they’re a spinning ball in some random galaxy instead of being at the center of creation.

Evolution — When you realize that evolution is only supported by dinosaurs, you realize how political agendas begin to make waves and splashes. This gives you the foundation for how a fake science can be propagated as true — and from there, everything else falls into place. This includes theories from Newton, such as Gravity, and from Einstein, such as the Theory of Relativity.

I cover these in my book, which gives you an excellent place to begin.

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Here are other lies that are more modern and not in my book

September 11, 2021 — When you entertain the idea that 911 was an inside job, that’s just part one. But when you understand that it may have been CGIs all along, and the media version of airplanes differs from the feedback on the ground, this adds a whole new level of manipulation.

The Poilio Pandemic — After coming from the COVID pandemic, we all know how pandemic narratives can be used and how effective propaganda can be. Well, once you look at the history, you see how other pandemics followed the same notion, the most applicable being polio.

SIDS — Again, when you see how the manipulation works from the pandemic, to polio, SIDS is no exception. From seeing SIDS, we’re able to see autism — and ultimately realize the propaganda that goes into the vaccine industry.

The Theft of Oil — This may have been my biggest lie. This was downright shocking. It shows how literally the most widely used substance is right under our noses, yet, due to centuries of lies, we won’t use it; instead, we use the resources provided to us — literally upholding the very system given to us. The same applies to energy: we pay for it, but Nikola Tesla found ways to make it free.

SpaceX — Once you get past how the moon landing was scripted, you then come across the question of what’s the reason for space travel, and you realize it’s a wonderful narrative that, similar to oil, dinosaurs, etc., that doesn’t get looked into with much scrutiny, but financial moves are made that make no sense. The truth of the matter is that it’s a laundering scheme, but the story is so good — we went to the moon!

Deflation and Economics — Our modern monetary policies are literally designed to strengthen banks and weaken individuals. This is a fact! Once understood, it changes the game on every single event that affects your finances. The good news is that you’re aware of the game; the better news is that you can start planning and addressing it.

The Architecture of Institutional Lies

These are just a few of the lies, but when you start seeing these big institutional lies, you realize that entire industries are held up by age-old stories. Then you realize this is how our brain works, as I wrote about it in Convenient Truths; the paper passport survived the twin towers; in the 60s, they phoned the president from the moon, so forth and so on. As Bertrand Russel stated, the goal is to have the population believe that snow is black.

This is evident in my latest note on cloud seeding. People literally see planes spraying, but won’t make the connection to the change in weather.

When you see this and how they look to profit from you, you can move accurately in the world.

Why Go Through All The Trouble?

Now, the good thing is, why the lie? Why go through so much trouble to confuse people?

Easy — because if you knew the truth, you would be unstoppable. There is so much opportunity for good, possibility, abundance, etc. If you knew this, you’d accomplish anything — and, God forbid, a lot of you knew this, Whoa! So your worldview has to be shaped in this way — acting as a mental trap — hence why history is only the story of the rulers.

As stated in my article on Lies Not Discussed, the ultimate goal is to control your perception of reality, and that is what I discuss in my book. Evolutionists know the theory of evolution has flaws, but will they stop? No. It’s built their entire livelihoods, and to some, it’s a religion; the religion of scientism.

This is the world that we operate in: an entirely nihilistic world that’s been given to us and the historical narratives told to us, and simply here to uphold that vision.

We can choose their vision or seek out others, but ultimately, it’s about the consequences these narratives have in your life and how they improve your experience.

Takeaways

Every major institutional narrative — science, media, medicine, economics, history — has a financial motive embedded in its maintenance. Follow the money, and the lie reveals itself.

The lies are not random; they form a coherent system designed to limit your perception of what’s possible.

Greed is not just an economic force — it is a spiritual one, and it warps human potential at scale.

Once you see one big lie clearly, your capacity for discernment accelerates. The first crack does the most work.

Your worldview is not neutral — it has been constructed, and constructed for a reason.

Next Action Items

Start with the foundational lies. Pick one from this list that you’ve never seriously investigated and spend a week doing your own research. Don’t outsource the conclusion — develop your own reasoning.

Read An Unorthodox Truth . It covers the scientific lies in depth and gives you the analytical framework to recognize the pattern in other domains.

Revisit Convenient Truths and Lies Not Discussed at Unorthodoxy. They establish the perceptual framework for understanding why these narratives persist and how the brain is conditioned to defend them.

Apply the economic framework immediately. The deflation and monetary policy piece has same-day practical implications for how you manage your finances. Start there.

Trust your observation. When you see something and it doesn’t match the official story — don’t dismiss it. Sit with it. That dissonance is your reasoning faculty trying to work.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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