Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Mason B's avatar
Mason B
3d

Comyns Beaumont - THE GREAT DECEPTION. Mother of 'em all.

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Sean Kavanagh's avatar
Sean Kavanagh
2d

I’m with you on everything except FlatEarth, Franklin. It just don’t make no sense. Everything else surely does.

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