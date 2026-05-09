Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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CM Maccioli's avatar
CM Maccioli
6h

The last geo engineering event happened this past winter. If anyone believed that snow storm affecting 40 states was organic, that carved a swath of destruction across an entire country, 3rd largest in the world, I got a bridge to sell you. That was HAARP and DARPA play time. Just having fun with a joy stick. A couple years back Acapulco got hit with a dry "hurricane", Category 5, I never heard of a Cat5. Ahh, wouldn't that be a tornado?

I track weather and events. I draw a star on God days. A blank day is white sky, rain, cold when it should be warm or a 100 degree day when yesterday was 75. The weather is controlled like I can control my gas stove. Completely and absolutely. It's not real. There is no such thing as fiction.

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
8h

It's more than that.

"People should understand that there is direct logic in spraying carbon, metals and silicone nanoparticles in atmosphere - when you inhale such nano-polluted air they migrate DIRECTLY to your brain avoiding any interference with blood-brain-barrier

This creates the entire ghost wiring in your brain. Its multifunctional entity."

— SMART DUST Aerosol Spraying (Chem Trails) - https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/smart-dust-aerosol-chem-trails

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