Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

By now, I hope you’ve had a chance to read The Truth of Climate Research and Weather Modification. A pretty comprehensive look at what weather research looks like in the United States.

Two of my readers, Amaterasu Solar and CM Maccioli, mentioned that around 1987 was when the trails started to occur in the sky.

As a millennial, this is why I love the insights from those older than me, because in 87, I didn’t even exist yet.

I can tell you about what happened in 2000 with Y2K or 2001 with 9/11 — or even 08 and especially 2020, because I’m aware of these events and the timeframe that they occurred. So, when people can say, “yep, this year was when something occurred,” that gives it a lot of credence.

I quickly started looking into it with the limited time I had and quickly realized I am going to need more time to write an article about it — but wow, what in the world is here?

Long story short, in the 80s, “governments and research agencies began treating the atmosphere as a global system that needed constant monitoring.” We read:

One of the biggest catalysts was the discovery of the Antarctic ozone hole in 1985 by the British Antarctic Survey. That event dramatically accelerated funding and global concern around atmospheric chemistry. Governments suddenly wanted to understand: what particles and gases were in the atmosphere,

how they moved,

how sunlight interacted with aerosols,

and whether industrial emissions could alter climate systems. This pushed agencies like NASA and NOAA into much larger atmospheric observation programs.

That enough should tell you all you need to know, and the more I look, the more needs to be explained — but you get the gist. Something happens in the 80s, leads to more funding; funding for weather research, and aerosols are key. Sounds pretty valid to me based on historical trends and events.

If you’re new here and have never considered that our air quality is being impacted under the guise of weather, I’ve written a plethora of work on the topic — which I will share here shortly — but one of the key pieces I find interesting is that it appears that, from old clips of the 90s, meteorologists simply knew these were government operations. There’s a clip of Dennis Phillips, a Florida meteorologist, making a weather forecast mentioning military activity. Just below as well is another meteorologist with a similar regard:

Check out the comments in the post

Again, the idea here is that these things do occur, and they do have impacts down below. I’ve noticed people starting to get sick, but then I’ve also noticed that spraying has picked up as well. There appears to be a correlation here.

One of the biggest pieces that I just realized I left out of The Truth of Climate Research and Weather Modification is that all of this can be seen as unconstitutional because we never gave consent for this research. The takeaway being that:

“If atmospheric interventions have the potential to affect entire populations indirectly — there should be significantly greater public transparency, oversight, and informed public discussion.”

But there isn’t. Why, because we’re talking about chemtrails. A conspiracy that has been “debunked.” We’re literally “barking up the wrong tree.”

This is how the devil is in the details and why we need to know the difference between official narratives, official conspiracies, and unorthodox truths. Knowing the truth sets us free, and until we can have conversations — and true legislative bills — about every single atmospheric intervention, including research, this will continue.

Below are the previous works on the topic. See how my perspective has changed. Upgrade to become a paying reader to read all of the pieces.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Why Climate Change Is Wrong, Dangerous, and Anti-Human (January 2023)

Carbon is the building block of all life on Earth — every living thing contains it, the human body exhales it, and plants consume it to produce the oxygen we breathe. So why has the most powerful narrative of our era been built entirely around destroying it? Franklin tears apart the scientific foundation of climate change in this piece — not from a partisan angle, but from a biological one. The IPCC’s own scientists are divided. The models have repeatedly failed. And the loudest voices pushing the alarm aren’t researchers — they’re venture capitalists and politicians positioning themselves to profit from the emerging climate economy.

What Franklin reveals is that climate change isn’t an environmental movement — it’s a resource grab dressed in the language of salvation and sold to the public through predictive propaganda. The full breakdown of who benefits, how carbon became the enemy of humanity, and where this agenda ultimately leads is waiting.

The Dangers of Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (April 2023)

The same forces that locked the entire world down under the banner of public health are now gearing up for their next move — and this time, there’s no mask to refuse, no exemption to file, no opting out. Franklin makes the case that Stratospheric Aerosol Injection is the climate agenda’s sharpest weapon, and it dwarfs every other threat the freedom movement is currently focused on. You can homestead. You can become an expat. You can reject every mandate they throw at you. But you still have to breathe.

What makes this piece essential is that Franklin doesn’t just lay out the danger — he frames it spiritually and historically, connecting the hubris of geoengineering to the ancient myths of civilizations that destroyed themselves by trying to play God.

Hurricane Helene Was Climate Warfare. Now What? (October 2024)

Helene didn’t behave like a normal hurricane — and Franklin wasn’t the only one who noticed. Using the documented history of Operation Popeye, the Vietnam-era weather warfare program, and the framework of democide and menticide, Franklin makes the case that what happened with Helene wasn’t an act of nature. It was an act of governance. And FEMA’s response — actively blocking citizens from helping other citizens in distress — told you everything you need to know about whose side the government is on.

The harder question Franklin raises isn’t whether climate warfare is real. It’s what you do once you accept that it is. The rulers versus the ruled is not a metaphor — it’s the operating principle of modern civilization. The full roadmap for what comes after awareness, and how to begin building something they can’t touch, is inside.

How Naivete and Extended Adolescence Are Blinding Americans to the Truth (October 2024)

When Hurricane Milton hit, social media exploded — not with questions, but with mockery. “If you think the government controls the weather, get an IQ test.” Franklin uses that reaction as a case study in something far more dangerous than ignorance: a population that has been deliberately conditioned to police its own thinking. He breaks the population into two groups — those who don’t know the technology exists, and those who know it exists but can’t bring themselves to believe it would ever be used against them. Both groups, Franklin argues, are trapped. Just differently.

The Prussian education system, menticide, and a century of engineered trust in authority figures have produced a society where critical thinking isn’t just absent — it’s been replaced with a reflex to ridicule. Franklin traces exactly how that reflex was built, why it serves the rulers, and what it takes to break free from it. The framework he lays out — and the three principles required to finally see the world as it actually operates — are inside the full piece.

There is No Greater Threat Than Chemtrails (January 2025)

Franklin’s 2-year-old son looked up at the sky and asked what he was seeing. That question forced the article Franklin believes is the most important he’s ever written. Because unlike vaccines you can decline, wars you can protest, or financial systems you can exit — you cannot opt out of the air above your head. The chemicals raining down from government-approved atmospheric operations touch every American regardless of which side of the aisle they stand on.

The climate change narrative isn’t science — it’s the sales pitch for a trillion-dollar market built on manufactured fear. Franklin traces the money, the loopholes, and the one legislative solution that could actually matter — and why no one in power is talking about it.

A #CleanOurSkies Campaign (January 2025)

Franklin drove into town the same weekend he published his most-engaged article ever — and watched trails streak across the sky in every direction, turning clean blue air into a hazy chemical ceiling. That image sparked this piece. Not another breakdown of what’s happening — but a concrete proposal for what we can actually do about it.

Franklin lays out a coordinated Substack campaign that doesn’t require picking a political side, because dirty skies aren’t a conservative issue or a liberal issue — they’re a human one. The strategy, the writers Franklin believes can push this into the mainstream, and why January 2025 was the perfect window to force this conversation onto the new administration’s radar — it’s all inside. This is where awareness becomes action.

Why Did the Chemtrails Stop When the Government Shut Down? (October 2025)

The mainstream has spent years insisting those lines in the sky are just condensation from commercial aircraft. Franklin ran a simple test on that claim — and the results are impossible to explain away. During the government shutdown, the trails disappeared. Commercial airlines kept flying. The skies cleared anyway. The only variable that changed was government-funded flight operations.

That single observation destroys the contrail narrative more efficiently than any documentary or scientific paper ever could. It’s not theory — it’s something anyone could have looked up and verified themselves. What Franklin unpacks about what that correlation reveals, and what it confirms about the true nature of these programs, is inside the full piece.

The Shutdown, The Skies, and The Sickness (December 2025)

The 2025 government shutdown lasted 43 days — the longest in U.S. history. During that window, Franklin documented something the mainstream won’t touch: clear skies, a hurricane season with zero U.S. landfalls, and then within days of the shutdown ending, a wave of unexplained illness spreading across the country. He tracked the timeline personally. The pattern it reveals is not subtle.

Franklin has now identified this same correlation twice in a decade — 2013 and 2025 — both government shutdowns, both followed by below-average hurricane activity. When the funding stops, the weather changes. When the funding resumes, the trails return and people get sick. Franklin lays out the full timeline, the data, and what he believes it tells us about what these weather programs are actually doing.

When the Sky Becomes a Weapon (May 2025)

You wake up heavy. Sluggish. Nothing you did yesterday explains it. Franklin felt this himself — and stopped blaming sleep or diet and started asking a different question: what if it’s in the air? In this piece, Franklin goes beyond the chemistry of what’s being sprayed and into the deeper question no one wants to sit with — why are they doing it? With DDT there was a financial motive. With chemtrails, the public rationale has never been given. And that silence is more telling than anything else.

Franklin examines the physical, historical, and spiritual dimensions of what it means to live under skies being actively managed against you — and what it demands of us as humans trying to stay grounded in a world designed to wear us down. The full piece connects atmospheric assault, spiritual resilience, and the daily fight to remain fully human.

The Frequency of Weather Manipulation (March 2026)

Most Americans know weather modification technology exists. What they refuse to accept — and what Franklin argues in this piece — is how often it actually happens. Not occasionally. Not experimentally. Regularly. The psychological firewall keeping people from engaging with this reality isn’t ignorance — it’s a conditioned reflex, deliberately installed during COVID to shut down alternative pattern recognition entirely.

Franklin walks through the statistical case: two government shutdowns, two hurricane-free landfall seasons, in a country that averages seven hurricanes per season. He connects it to the wave of sickness that follows resumed spraying operations and explains why most people will never see this pattern — not because the evidence isn’t there, but because they’ve been trained not to look. What Franklin lays out for breaking through that conditioning and beginning to read your own reality accurately is inside the full piece.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’ve enjoyed this work as a paid member and you’re ready to change the world, upgrade to become a Founding Member

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee