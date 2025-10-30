Before we begin, I want to give my warmest sympathies to anyone who may have been affected by the recent Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

We live in a crazy world where things are no longer acts of nature but potentially engineered events.

Now, for those who may be new here, the idea of climate warfare is nothing new. This was used during the Vietnam War. Climate warfare has also been used in Cuba. We do have documented evidence of climate warfare.

But I understand that many people who are new, who are just finding out about the world, about vaccines, may be new to this concept.

Last year, I was able to write an article on Helene because Helene demonstrated a lot of weird behavior, which one could assume—which one could argue—is directly a result of climate warfare. As Hurricane Melissa just hit, and as it’s been a relatively quiet season so far, it goes to show the impact that climate warfare can have. But we can be deceived to think it as natural.

If you haven’t already, read this article on Helene and climate warfare to bring yourself up to speed.

For Those New Here: Addressing Adult Naivete

If you haven’t checked out my work on Helene and you think, “Ah, no, this stuff is crazy!” or “It never happens,” I would advise you—ask you—to examine it for yourself because I would argue that this is an example of adult naivete.

Naivete is the idea that our government would never do that. And I’m here to argue that they do. They do all the time.

Two articles that will help you with that: one article on Helene and climate warfare, and another on the naivete of humanity and why we need to pay attention to what is occurring in the world. Because these things happen.

I just had a new subscriber—who said, “I want to know all the facts so I can make an informed decision about the world.” And this is exactly why we explore unorthodox truths. This is why we cover these topics and discuss them with logic and facts. Because we need to understand the world, and because our government does lie to us.

I Don’t Know Why Liars Lie, But I Know They’re Lying

On that note, there is another article I want to talk about called “I Don’t Know Why Liars Lie... But They Do!”

In this article, we establish the idea that our government and our authorities will lie. And the idea is: it gets hard to identify what that lie is.

However, I would argue that in situations where there are clear lies and clear questions, we don’t need to waste time and attention trying to understand what the truth is—like why would they stage a Charlie Kirk assassination. We simply know they are lying and move away.

That’s the article here: I know they are lying. Because once we know they are lying, we should just let it go. We should let whatever narrative they’re pushing go because it’s a lie. We don’t need to know why they are lying. We don’t need all the information. But it’s a lie. Let’s move away from there.

Check out that article if you haven’t as well.

The Smart City Agenda

One of the things I found very interesting is that Jamaica is on this list of countries to be repaired or set up as a smart city. If you’re not familiar with that, smart cities are a new initiative, they say, that is supposed to make things more convenient.

does a great job covering this, so I recommend checking out her work for more information.

What I’m Working On: Convenient Truths Part Two

For some of the things I’m working on, I’m working on Convenient Truths Part Two: Why We Need to Believe These Convenient Truths. And if you haven’t, I urge you to read Part One.

Part One of Convenient Truths establishes that, across history, every narrative contains a convenient truth that holds the whole narrative in place.

If we continue with history, we see examples everywhere:

Pearl Harbor : We just happened not to know about Pearl Harbor when we had significant warnings that Pearl Harbor was going to be attacked. But we needed Pearl Harbor to be attacked so we could enter the war.

9/11 : These airplanes ran into the towers, but we just happened to find the passport, so we knew that they were Islamic hijackers, right?

The Moon Landing: We went to the moon, but we just happened to have erased a lot of the tapes, and we only have these tapes to show.

These convenient truths are very effective in holding narratives together, but we need to learn about them—how to identify them and why they’re so effective. This is something I’m going to work on in Part Two, so I encourage you all to look out for that.

Love Trumps the Ego

I’ve also uploaded some articles and voice notes as mini podcasts. One of the voice notes is how love trumps the ego. Recently, I’ve talked about how the ego keeps coming up in our thoughts. Well, how do we deal with that?

We have love. We have to operate from this coherent place of love, and when we do, we can override our ego. If you haven’t already, here’s a podcast for that.

Parallel Societies: The Future We Must Build

The other topic I’ve uploaded is about parallel societies. This topic is fascinating because, as more people become aware of the reality of the world and information spreads, people start choosing different lives.

Parallel societies are going to be the safe havens that we must essentially form—connections with real people. We are going to have to resist the tyranny that’s coming, and parallel societies offer us a way to do that.

Here’s a podcast on just how parallel societies are going to evolve and grow.

Building Real Solutions: Parallel Societies and Financial Freedom

So I’m working on a few projects here, as outlined. One of the solutions is our finances, because once we have control over them, we have excellent control over our world. And number two, once we have control of our space, our peace, our spirit, we can be human in a digital world.

I’m seeing some crazy things with how AI is evolving. And if AI is our only interaction with the world, then we don’t know what’s real and what’s not. We could be deceived. We could not know what to trust.

But building societies with real people looks to be the best way to move forward—at least one way.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Please have a great time reading these articles. Let me know if you have any questions in the comments, and have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

