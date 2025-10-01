I just read an article my wife shared with me called “Gen Z Is Worse Than You Think” by

, with the subtitle “

.” It’s an excellent piece written from the vantage point of a 22-year-old, and it captures the overall problem facing Gen Z.

How Phones Have Infantilized Us

As a millennial myself, I’ve written about my generation’s struggles in podcasts like “The Millennial Genocide” and articles like “Why Millennials Hate Adulting” and “How Millennials Were Set Up To Fail.” Recently, I’ve been writing about retirement in my series, “What Went Wrong With Retirement” and “What Does Retirement Look Like?”, and I’ve discovered that boomers are struggling as well.

To all my Gen Xers—please don’t think I’ve forgotten about you. I have my eyes on you because you are a vital piece of this puzzle, and I’ll be writing about Gen X next.

What I’m gathering from all four generations —Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z —is that all generations are struggling, while at the same time, corporations are bringing in massive profits.

The Corporations

Since corporations own everything—from the news to social media and its algorithms, no one is really addressing the real reason humanity is struggling. Thankfully, we can break that down here—and offer solutions to bring back the joy in being a human.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Since corporations own everything—from the news to social media and its algorithms, no one is really addressing the real reason humanity is struggling. Thankfully, we can break that down here.

The Unique Reality of Gen Z

Clare’s article is different. It’s unique because it paints an everyday reality that most of us experience, whether we’re Gen Z or a boomer. We stay at home. We’re drowning in comfort. We’ve lost the ability to struggle for anything. Even going to the gym seems like a stretch.

She made many great points, but one that particularly struck me was this: “Many of our parents sacrificed us at the altar of the algorithm before they understood what it was. It’s hard to blame them.”

I love how she uses the phrase “the altar” because it reveals the spiritual dimension. When we talk about the spiritual in everything we do, we begin to see how there’s a deeper layer—a spiritual layer—placed upon reality. If you’ve watched the show American Gods, it paints a perfect example of how there’s a spiritual world overlaying the physical world (even though the show got destroyed in later seasons—but the first season is really good).

“Time and Attention—Worth more than Lamb’s Blood” The Goddess Media

Society Itself Is the Problem

The key here, though, building on Clare’s article, is that it’s not just the phones—and I’ve discussed the phones extensively in content like “Help—I can’t get off my phone.” When you take a step back and analyze this, you’ll realize that the problem is society as a whole. Society itself is the great problem that destroys all four generations of humanity.

The solution is straightforward: leave society. Leave all the things that are making you numb. Leave all the devices.

But realistically, we can’t leave society. That’s the beauty of the trap.

It’s a labyrinth built over decades, designed to get us to this very point. From articles such as “What We Can Learn From Rats,” which showed social engineering in action, to articles like “The Comfort Cage of the Modern Slave Plantation”—there was a methodological process to ensure that society ingrains its clenches deep into humans, so we can’t leave it. But there’s hope.

As Clare mentions, there is a revolution occurring. People are leaving their smartphones, removing notifications. People are leaving social media apps and disconnecting from the digital world. People are waking up—and that’s the beauty of this.

There is hope in this situation.

The solution is straightforward: leave society. Leave all the things that are making you numb. Leave all the devices. But realistically, we can’t leave society. That’s the beauty of the trap.

A Generation Without Guidelines

In closing her article, Clare mentions: “Gen Z grew up in a secular wild west internet age…without guidelines on how to be a good and effective human in the world.”

Fortunately, that is what we do here at Unorthodoxy. We revive the ancient guidelines that have been present throughout all humanity—that have been lost in our time. This is how we solve this problem that’s aching all humanity across all four generations.

First, we look at the history of our world. I’ve done that extensively in my book An Unorthodox Truth. This book shows how the last 200 years have given us our society. It shows how our corporations were created, and I’ve written about that in articles such as “The Three Behaviors the Industrialization Age Stole From You” and “How Industrialization Was the Worst Thing That Ever Happened to Humanity.”

You have to understand how our world came to be. Corporations, fueled by a metaphysical force I call the deadening, have exerted tremendous control over humanity and created the society we live in. We live in a society that is void of spirit, which is why greed and deception rule our society and have destroyed all four generations.

Corporations have exerted tremendous control over humanity and created the society we live in. We live in a society that is void of spirit.

We are an ahistorical culture—we have no history, we don’t know how to live. Fortunately, people—like Rudolf Steiner, Carl Jung—warned us about the dangers of society about a hundred years ago.

A modern city skyline influenced by corporate forces

With the warnings also came the solutions, and they—along with other cultures, traditions, etc.—left guides on how to be the best human being.

The Three-Step Process to Reclaim Your Soul

First, identify what is draining you. You’ve got to recognize these things that are stealing your attention and your life force. These are the devices, the distractions, the numbing agents that society offers us.

Second, eliminate them. You’ve got to cut them out. But here’s what most people don’t realize: when you do that, you now have time. You’ve created space. This is critical to understand.

Third—and this is where the real work begins—you must replace all that time that was spent on things that were distorting you with things that are nourishing to your soul. You have to replace what’s not serving your soul with items that actively nourish it. This isn’t passive. This is active cultivation of your inner life.

When you begin to consume soul-nourishing content, you really start to wonder: Who am I? What am I supposed to do here? What do I want to do with this life? You begin to see how beautiful life is. You begin to find out who you are at your core—who you are that society has systematically stolen away. You begin to get serious with life—as I write in my article “It’s Time To Take Life Seriously.”

This is the transformation: from drained and distracted to self-aware and purposeful.

When you begin to consume soul-nourishing content, you begin to see how beautiful life is. You begin to find out who you are at your core—who you are that society has systematically stolen away.

The Path Forward

The best way forward involves two things:

First, understand history.

Second, find out who we are. To do this, we have to lean on ancient wisdom and implement and integrate it into our modern society.

Steiner mentioned that it was ten times easier to be a human in 1823 than it was in his time of 1923. Imagine how much harder it is for us now—another hundred years from then. However, based on his work, I wrote the article, “11 Truths You Must Embrace to Survive Spiritually in This Age,” on how we can navigate this age.

Society is the problem, but it’s not going anywhere. It’s here to stay, and it’s only going to get worse. However, when you have an idea of what you are, who you are, and where you come from, you’re able to realize the truth and the power that you have here on the stage of humanity’s journey.

It truly is a beautiful life to live once you understand all the tricks and nuances that come with it.

But once you do, you’ll be thankful for such a wonderful life to live.

Takeaways:

The crisis isn’t generational—it’s universal. Boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z are all drowning in a society designed to numb rather than nourish.

The phones are just symptoms. The disease is a spirit-void society built by corporations that profit from your suffering and disconnection.

Society has systematically stolen your identity by keeping you comfortable, distracted, and HistoryLess. Reclaiming yourself requires understanding how we got here and reconnecting with ancient wisdom about being human.

Elimination without replacement creates a void. The real transformation happens when you actively fill the space left by distractions with soul-nourishing practices that reveal who you actually are.

Next Steps:

Conduct a 24-hour audit : Be mindful today. Track every moment you reach for your phone, open social media, or engage in numbing behavior. If possible, write down what you were avoiding or what feeling triggered the urge. Patterns will emerge.

Choose one soul-nourishing replacement : Identify a single practice that makes you feel more alive and present—reading philosophy, walking in nature, creating something with your hands, deep conversation. Commit to it for 30 minutes daily in place of one numbing habit.

Ask yourself the uncomfortable question: Who am I without the things society gave me to think, buy, and believe? Sit with this question in silence for 10 minutes. The discomfort you feel is the starting point of reclamation.

To close, I hope you enjoyed this piece. Below are a slew of articles I’ve written on these topics. Some may be archived, and those are reserved for paying members. If you’d like access to those articles—and want to support more work like this— please support this work by becoming a paid subscriber for $5 a month.

As always, thanks for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

If this article has awakened something within you, here are 10 previous works that dive deeper into each concept:

1. “Help — I Want To Get Off My Phone But I Can’t!” The neuroscience behind why you literally cannot stop scrolling. Discover how the Default Mode Network traps your brain in a theta-alpha trance state through dopamine loops and neural inertia—and why social media apps are specifically designed to eliminate your attentional control.

2. “The Perfect Tool to Control You and Make Them Money” Apple, Microsoft, and Google are neural network technology corporations designed to create Rockefeller’s “nation of doers, not thinkers.” Learn how these devices drain your cognitive essence while maximizing corporate profits, and the path to using technology intentionally rather than habitually.

3. “3 Human Behaviors You Lost Due to Industrialization” Before industrialization, humans could think (through boredom), gather (creating civic responsibility), and take action (real-world change). This article shows how convenience culture stripped all three capacities, leaving us with 8-second attention spans and the illusion that tweeting equals activism.

4. “Why the American Industrial Revolution Was the Worst Thing to Happen to Humanity” The Industrial Revolution gave us progress—and anxiety disorders, influenza, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer at rates humanity never experienced before 1860. Discover how electricity changed human biology, corporations replaced autonomy, and Jung warned that mass society would make individuals “unstable, insecure, and easily influenced.”

5. “The Comfortable Cage of Our Modern Slave Plantation” Data reveals 75-80% of American jobs serve profit, not humanity—we’re sophisticated serfs bound by debt and the illusion of freedom. Learn how Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Ford reshaped education and society, plus the six-step path toward reclaiming autonomy and meaningful work.

6. “A Century of Lies Is Unraveling” Billionaires reshaped society from self-sufficient prairie life to corporate dependency and never expected to get caught—until the internet became our modern printing press. From JFK to polio narratives to medical deceptions, discover how the manufactured reality is finally crumbling.

7. “It’s Time to Take Life Seriously” Life equals time plus attention, and social media literally steals years of your existence while enriching corporations. Learn how to break your 20-year vision into realistic steps, why you can’t “take a leap of faith,” and how to track your attention like the finite currency it actually is.

8. “How to Find Your Life’s Purpose in Three Simple Steps” Your life purpose distills into two words: a verb and a noun. This framework shows you how to identify yours through soul-searching, ensure it’s both intrinsically rewarding and financially sustaining, and overcome the odds stacked against you by technology and ahistorical culture.

9. “How to Not Quiet Quit and Live Your Best Life” A successful life requires three things: being interesting, making money, and having intrinsically rewarding challenges. Identify the three generational weaknesses stopping you—lack of purpose, failure to defeat resistance, short attention spans—and learn how one focused hour daily creates nine forty-hour work weeks per year toward your actual goals.

10. “11 Truths You Must Embrace to Survive Spiritually in This Age” Rudolf Steiner warned in 1923 that modern life requires “far stronger spiritual forces merely to remain human.” This guide delivers 11 essential principles for spiritual survival: recognizing your divine compass, embracing your creative power, identifying nefarious forces against you, and understanding how your spiritual growth contributes to humanity’s collective liberation.

Share

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References