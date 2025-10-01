Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

As one boomer, I can say for sure most of Us are indeed suffering too. I have no phone, and shelter on a friend's floor because I have nothing and am homeless. I would not even be on the computer (15+ year old laptop) but that My work for Humanity against the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet, who created the mess We see and then blame Us for it, requires widespread awareness - and without this tool, the most I could accomplish is telling a few friends about the solutions I see.

Thus I write My articles, and post them widely.

Do You Grasp that It’s Us Against Them? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/do-you-grasp-that-its-us-against

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1h

Excellent franklin - Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture