Unorthodoxy

Amaterasu Solar
3h

I was raised with no religion. Lots of love and Ethics, but no religion. I have found that the Laws of Ethics are all We need to have a functional society, irrespective of beliefs. When People do not break the Laws, there is little problem.

I Don’t Care What You Believe; I Care What Behavior You Choose (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/i-dont-care-what-you-believe-i-care

Cici
3h

Unfortunately heliosorcery is banned in ‘your country due to copyright issues.’ On YT anyway.

Franklin, I am so grateful to you for exposing the sinners’ prayer. I was born into a Catholic family, hardcore— mass every Sunday and fish on Fridays. Catholic school all the way through.

But it wasn’t until later when I was attending the episcopal church, which is my husband’s faith, I would get enraptured by the sinners’ prayer—as it was intended I guess. It was something about a community of people all acknowledging publicly and as one that we are sinners. I lost since lost faith in all churches. The ‘pandemic’ did me in for good on that front.

And your explanation of the rapture story is also fascinating. My born again brother has been so insistent for years that King Charles is the anti-Christ. He follows a Jewish born author Tim Cohen who claims that God spoke to him and told him this. My brother’s dogmatic insistence that I agree with him has led to a temporary estrangement, which is sad.

I see much of the Bible as written as a means of controlling believers. When I learned about King James adding this and removing that. And therefore I don’t believe it.

Thanks so much for your insights.

