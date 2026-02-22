Last year, I attended a funeral for one of my former coaches, someone who had a real impact on my life. Great, solid individual model for kids to have growing up.

Unfortunately, this individual died from complications due to cancer. As many of you know, my mother also died from cancer, and I’ve written about it extensively on this page.

What’s been striking as I reflect on both losses is that these were two very staunch Christians. And that observation is what brings me to this piece.

Whenever I write about Christianity, I tend to lose some subscribers. But I never discuss Christianity to diminish the faith. I grew up in Christianity and this faith shaped so much of who I am, and I am forever grateful for the lessons and the path it gave me.

The issue is not the faith itself — it’s what’s been done with it.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

How good intentions within the faith can lead to devastating consequences when the institution overrides the Holy Spirit

How Christianity was used during the pandemic to encourage vaccination — and what that reveals about the relationship between institutional religion and spiritual truth

Why spiritual warfare is real, why Christianity helps us name it, and why you still have to understand how the story itself can be used against you

Where to go in the Unorthodoxy archive to understand the full picture — mythology, the deadening, and the fight for humanity

As I’ve come to understand the world differently, I’ve come to see how religion can be used as a tool to keep individuals in shackles and chains. I’ve touched on this realization through my work on the Roman Empire. To understand how this happens, you first have to understand just how powerful Christianity — and religion in general — actually is.

When you study Christianity, Islam, and the other great traditions of the world, you realize we’re all pointing at the same thing: the Divine. Different names, same supreme being. And the ultimate goal of religions — Christianity included — is to get humanity in touch with that Divine; to go within, to connect with the Holy Spirit.

That’s the foundation of the faith and that’s exactly why the fallacies within the faith matter so much because when the faith gets corrupted, the consequences can be devastating.

This happened during the pandemic. Pastors would use Christianity to tell their congregations to get vaccinated. WWJD was invoked as a reason to comply. I wrote about this at the time, drawing parallels to the Mark of the Beast: the vaccine itself was needed to interact with society.

And now? We have a generation of vaccinated people dealing with cancer and a host of other conditions.

This is the world we’re living in. Good intentions — real, genuine intentions rooted in faith — can and do have bad consequences when that faith has been corrupted.

That’s the core of the body of work I’m introducing here.

What follows are my various pieces on Christianity, mythology, and spiritual warfare. We’ll start with Christianity.

CHRISTIANITY SERIES

The Eternal Empire: How The Roman Empire Never Really Went Away The Roman Empire didn’t fall — it rebranded. From empire to church to the institutions that govern our world today, the same ideology has simply changed its face across the centuries. This piece examines how the Roman Empire absorbed Christianity, weaponized it, and used it to extend its reach across two millennia. As Paul warned, our fight is not against flesh and blood but against principalities — and you cannot fight what you cannot see.

Meet the Priest Who Invented “The End Times” Billions of Christians are waiting for a singular Antichrist, a seven-year Tribulation, and a Rapture that will snatch believers from the earth. But none of these doctrines are biblical — they’re the invention of a Jesuit priest named Francisco Ribera in 1585, designed to deflect Protestant accusations away from the Catholic Church. This piece traces exactly how that intellectual sleight of hand was pulled off, how John Nelson Darby turned it into dispensationalism, and how Hal Lindsey brought it to the masses — turning End Times into big business while millions look to the future for an enemy that’s already here.

The Mythology of the Bible — And the High Cost of Taking It Literally Roughly 60% of the Bible’s major narratives have direct parallels in older mythological traditions — from the Epic of Gilgamesh to the Enuma Elish to the myths of Osiris and Horus. This isn’t a reason to dismiss the Bible. It’s a reason to read it correctly. This piece quantifies those parallels story by story, then asks the deeper question: what are these myths actually trying to tell us? The answer is that there is profound, practical wisdom buried in these stories — wisdom we lose entirely when we stay fixated on whether they’re literally true.

The Two Gods of the Bible The God of the Old Testament commands genocide, demands blood sacrifice, and strikes down nations. The God of the New Testament is a loving Father who sends his son to save the world. These are not the same entity — and this piece makes that case rigorously. Tracing the Canaanite pantheon through the Yehudim into Greek and Roman civilization, we see how the warrior god Yahweh — originally one of many sons of El Elyon — was merged with the father god, then transformed by Greek philosophy into the universal Father of Jesus Christ. Understanding this fusion is the key to understanding why the Bible reads the way it does.

Who Was Jesus? There is a meaningful historical case for a man named Yeshua of Nazareth — a Jewish prophet, a transformer, a man who led a movement called the Nazarenes and was killed for it. There is almost no historical case for Jesus Christ as defined by the Roman Church. This piece draws that distinction carefully, showing how the Council of Nicaea deified a revolutionary into a controllable savior, how the kingdom of heaven was moved from within us to somewhere externally controlled by the church, and why that inversion may be the greatest deception ever pulled on humanity.

Why Gnosticism is The Christianity That’s Needed Today The faith most Christians practice today was shaped more by Roman imperial politics than by the original followers of Jesus. This piece introduces Gnosticism — the pre-Nicaean form of Christianity practiced by the earliest disciples — and makes the case that it represents the authentic, living faith that was systematically suppressed. From the Council of Nicaea to King James and his demonology, this episode pulls back the curtain on how the faith was hijacked, and why reclaiming its Gnostic roots is more urgent today than ever.

And alongside the Christianity series, I’d invite you to explore my work on mythology and on Humanity vs. The Deadening because these aren’t separate conversations. The deadening forces I describe operate through the same mechanisms: deception and greed, wrapped in the appearance of virtue and authority.

Understanding the mythology helps you see the deeper structure of what’s being done. Understanding the Christianity series shows you one of the primary vehicles through which it was done.

MYTHOLOGY SERIES

Why We Need to Bring Back the Myths Fairy tales don’t tell children dragons exist — children already know that. Fairy tales tell children that dragons can be killed. This piece argues that the systematic removal of mythic consciousness from modern life — through Descartes, industrialization, colonization, and public education — was deliberate, and that its purpose was to sever humanity from the deeper structure of reality. The myths aren’t stories for children. They’re the operating system of the human spirit, and we need them back.

The Gods vs. Humanity: A Battle for Power, Control, and Worship If the gods are truly omnipotent, why do they spend so much time meddling in human affairs? Using Carl Jung’s Answer to Job as the entry point, this piece examines the gods of both Greek mythology and the Bible and arrives at an uncomfortable conclusion: these beings are not benevolent guardians. They are jealous, insecure, and deeply dependent on human worship for their power. The gods envy something within humanity — a divine spark they cannot manufacture — and they will go to extraordinary lengths to control it.

Spiritual warfare is real. Christianity gives us the language and the framework to fight it. But you cannot fight a war you don’t understand, and you cannot understand this war without understanding how the very weapon meant to free you has been turned against you.

HUMANITY VS. THE DEADENING SERIES

Humanity vs. The Deadening: The Complete Framework Something is draining the life out of modern humanity — and it isn’t each other. This piece introduces the complete framework for understanding the forces that vitalize human beings and the forces that deaden us. From the Hue-Man framework revealing our forgotten divine nature, to the real Lord of the Flies story proving humanity’s natural cooperative state, to the two primordial forces of Deception and Greed that drive the deadening — this is the map. Once you can see the enemy clearly, you can begin to fight back.

These pieces sit at the intersection of mythology, history, and faith. They explore how the Bible is better understood as vessels of profound truth that have been stripped of their power by centuries of literal, institutional interpretation. They examine how the Roman Empire didn’t just conquer land — it conquered the faith. How the Council of Nicaea, King James, and the Jesuit intellectuals all played their part in inverting the original message.

Spiritual warfare is the great battle of our time. But to fight it well, we need eyes to see — and that means being willing to look at the hard truths within the traditions we love most.

That’s the work. I hope you find it valuable.

Takeaways

Good intentions can have bad consequences — and the faith is not exempt from this reality. We have to be willing to name the fallacies within the things we love most, including Christianity

Christianity at its core is about getting humanity into contact with the divine — but the institution is not the divine, and the two should never be confused

The word itself — scripture, the pulpit, the authority of the church — can be and has been used as a weapon. The pandemic made this undeniable

Spiritual warfare is real. Christianity gives us the language to understand and fight it. But you have to understand how that same story can be turned against you

Next Action Items

Examine the fallacies within your own faith: Not to abandon it — but to strengthen it. Where have you accepted institutional teaching without running it through your own discernment? Start there

Read the mythology and Christianity pieces in the archive: The foundation for understanding how religion, history, and spiritual warfare connect is already there. These pieces build the framework for everything discussed here

Pay attention to spiritual warfare in real time: The Zuckerberg trial is happening right now. Start training yourself to see these events not just as news but as examples of the larger spiritual battle being waged

PS

One thing to note is that this week — and I haven't heard a lot about it — but Mark Zuckerberg is actually on trial for Facebook. This is an excellent example of spiritual warfare in our world that I'll be diving into this week. Later on I'll introduce all my work on social media, so we have some background information here.

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee