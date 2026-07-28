What if I told you that in every single moment, every single scenario, every possible opportunity that life can give you — you have a purpose. What would you think that purpose would be?

That purpose is quite rather simple. Your sole purpose in life is to grow. Flourish.

In every single scenario or situation that can come your way, as long as you are actively choosing growth, you’re walking along the right path.

That does not mean every decision will be perfect. It does not mean every path will be easy. It means that regardless of what life places in front of you, there is one question capable of orienting you:

Will this help me grow?

If the answer is yes, the idea is that you move toward it. If the answer is no, this is a moment to ask what it is taking you away from.

Grow — this life principle — is one that you can use to orient yourself through the twists and turns of modern life.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

The single question that can orient every decision you’ll ever face

Why “growth” isn’t just self-help language, but the literal operating principle of nature, physics, and biology

How the spirit of technocracy uses your life force to pull you away from flourishing

What Aristotle, Seligman, and Schrödinger reveal about your fundamental purpose

How to apply a growth lens across every realm of your life—spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, and financial

The Forces That Make Our Decisions for Us

⁠I recently made a podcast about the three cosmic principles of reality and how they affect our mental realm, ultimately leading to our decisions and actions.

The key is that these principles aren’t evil — just the operating function of material reality. The danger comes when we become unconscious of them.

When we do not recognize the forces influencing our thoughts, impulses, and desires, those forces begin making our decisions for us.

But every situation gives us another opportunity to choose.

Esoteric Wisdom The Three Cosmic Forces That Influence Humanity Franklin O'Kanu · Jul 26 The central argument of this episode is that the gods and spiritual forces described by ancient humanity never disappeared. We simply lost the language required to recognize them. Paul called them principalities. The Gnostics called them Archons. Other traditions understood them as cosmic forces, spirits, or organizing principles operating within the mental realm. Listen now

I also wrote about the power that technocracy has over humanity. Technocracy is a spirit — a spirit that controls your impulses, thoughts, and desires to use technology compulsively.

Technology is inorganic, but the spirit of technology is very much alive, and it uses our life force to power it — hence, when all of our time and attention goes towards technology.

This is often masked as either normal or addiction, but I argue it’s deeper.

When you realize what this force is here to do, ultimately it’s one thing: take you away from flourishing.

This is when I began to realize the great task of life.

What Nature Has Always Been Doing

⁠Our goal on this journey is to flourish in every thing we do. Just as the plant grows, so too are we supposed to. It’s not just me saying it as well:

Aristotle argued that the ultimate human good is eudaimonia, which translates precisely to “ human flourishing .” He believed everything in nature has an intrinsic purpose (telos), and for humans, that purpose is to actualize their potential actively.

In positive psychology, Dr. Martin Seligman developed the PERMA Model, moving the psychological goalpost from mere “happiness” or “survival” (growth) to flourishing (living a life of deep meaning, connection, and accomplishment).

In physics, life is defined by its ability to resist entropy (disorder). The physicist Erwin Schrödinger noted that life maintains its structure by drawing “negative entropy” from the environment. In simple terms: to stop growing and organizing is to die. Growth is life’s defense mechanism against chaos.

Growth and flourishing are all that we’ve been called to do.

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The Purpose Was In Nature All Along

It wasn’t until I realized what I was distracted from that it became clear what the purpose of whatever event I was doing was: to grow.

The purpose was to grow. Every challenge contains the possibility of growth. Every relationship contains the possibility of growth.

Every failure, temptation, decision, obstacle, and opportunity asks the same fundamental question: Will you use this to become better — or will you stay the same?

Which choice helps me grow spiritually? Physically? Which choice helps me grow mentally? Emotionally? Which choice helps me grow financially?

Which choice moves me toward a higher principle of order rather than a lower one?

Seen from this perspective, life becomes less confusing.

This doesn’t mean being reckless, because growth requires logic and rationale. Nature doesn’t grow anywhere, but it goes where it is best positioned to grow.

Going back to plants:

Plants do not grow randomly. They utilize chemical signals (auxins) to bend precisely toward light (phototropism). Sunflowers tracking the sun (heliotropism) is a literal biological example: nature actively seeks the environment best positioned to sustain its growth.

I propose that whenever these situations provide you with opportunities to make decisions, if you can think of them from a growth perspective, you’ll be sure to grow to the highest heights, realms, and higher principles of order — rather than the lower.

You may not always know exactly where a path will lead, but you can recognize whether it is expanding your life or diminishing it.

Grow. Flourish.

This is literally what nature has called you to do. Grow everywhere: spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially.

Technology will ask for your attention. Society will ask for you to conform. Fear will ask for you to obey. Comfort and laziness will ask you to remain where you are.

But life will always ask you to grow.

Growth is life.

Takeaways

One question orients every decision: Will this help me grow? If yes, move toward it. If no, examine what it’s pulling you away from.

The cosmic principles and the spirit of technocracy aren’t evil in themselves—the danger is becoming unconscious of them, at which point they make your decisions for you.

Flourishing isn’t self-help fluff. Aristotle (eudaimonia), Seligman (PERMA), biology (phototropism), and physics (negative entropy) all point to the same truth: to grow is to live, to stop is to die.

Growth requires discernment, not recklessness. Nature grows where it’s best positioned—not just anywhere.

Growth is meant to happen across every realm: spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, and financial.

Next Action Items

Before your next meaningful decision, run it through the single filter: Will this help me grow?

Audit where your attention is going. Notice what the spirit of technology is pulling your life force toward—and what it’s pulling you away from.

Take one situation you’re currently in and ask the five growth questions (spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, financial). Let the answers guide your next move.

Identify one area where comfort is asking you to stay put, and choose the direction that expands your life instead.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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