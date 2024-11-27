AI Franklin Saying Thank You!

First and foremost, I just want to say thank you to everyone who has signed up to support this publication by this individual named Franklin O’Kanu 😅. I am so incredibly grateful for you all.

And with it being Thanksgiving, I really just came here to say thank you. That’s it. Whether you’re celebrating here in the United States or anywhere around the world, this holiday is one to be spent with family and friends.

As we gather over the next couple of days, let’s take a moment to fully embrace and appreciate this gift of life. That’s exactly what I’ll be doing as I sit down with my loved ones, and I wanted to take this chance to say thank you again for supporting me and this work.

To my paying subscribers, a special thank you to you. Your support lights a spark in me and reminds me that this work is valuable and needed.

On another note, I’ve been hard at work on my next article, How to Train the Mind: Part 2, which I plan to release Friday morning. It’ll be available exclusively to my paid subscribers.

This one has been a big project for me—the longest I’ve worked on an article since The Holocaust Examined. It’s based on a theory I’ve developed and tested, and I believe it has some powerful applications.

I’m really looking forward to sharing it. Those of you who aren’t paid subscribers yet, you’ll see a preview—but if you’re interested, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to access the full piece.

Once again, thank you so much for being here. Wishing you all a wonderful Thanksgiving. Talk to you in a couple of days!

Let’s be great — Ashe!

Franklin O’Kanu

