William Blake - John Bunyan Plate 8 Christian Fears the Fire from the Mountain

We’ve all become increasingly anxious due to the events of the last five years.

Since 2020, we have been under the barrage of news vectors and social media screaming death in every corner of life. In my article on How Covid-19 protocols actually killed people, I talk about how we all lost loved ones during the pandemic era — and at times, it was before the vaccine. Once the vaccine came out, that was another story.

In my poll on whether you’ve lost or know someone in the last five years who has either died or been diagnosed with cancer, many of you reported that you have all had personal loss.

Not only are our news cycles and media pumping out such negativity, when we look at society, but anxiety is also further increasing due to technology and how it works within our brains.

The problem is that the mainstream thinks this is fine. I just wrote about how Facebook and other companies were being sued for making their products addictive — and turns out they lost — but what this tells us now is that these technologies are destructive. Unfortunately, the damage has been done: billions have been made, and millions go through life in a haze, doom-scrolling or muting their lives away due to daily noise from TVs, unable to sit with a single thought in silence. This way of living has been seen as normal in our daily world.

The problem with society is that our worldview is incorrect. This is part of a larger piece I keep working on called “experience creation,” and how our psyche understands this experience here on this earthly plane.

As I mentioned in yesterday’s article, we have two aspects of our psyche that I will explore further in future works: the primitive and the calculated. Understanding our ancestral hardware in modern society is key to thinking clearly and moving accurately in this world. This is an outcome-based reality, and when we can understand that, knowing the labyrinth that has been set up, the tools to stop us, but most importantly, the power that we have, we have wonderful outcomes each and every day.

But our inner worlds and mental clarity are key, and today we’re going to discuss how both sides of our psyche work in our modern world.

In This Article, You'll Learn:

A full breakdown of the four major anxiety disorders — and where you personally may be showing up in them

Why the spiritual and metaphysical worldview is essential to solving anxiety and its affects

The counterintuitive technique from Barry McDonagh’s Dare that flips anxiety on its head

Why “the school of anxiety” produces the inner strength of heroes — and what that means for you

My personal account of what five days of mental clarity actually looks like — and why it changed everything

Thanks to the Academy of Ideas

I’ve wanted to do this AOI series justice because I don’t know if you all, as readers, truly understand how this has changed my life.

After thinking about it for the past few days, so many lessons have come to mind:

How my anxiety increased from childhood, but ramped up as an adult in the last five years, as I mentioned yesterday. How are we all prone to this — yes, everyone, even though some may be more debilitated than others, So many more, like lessons from the videos, that I detailed yesterday, such as fear of fear, flash fear, and how our mind treats these anxious thoughts as facts — not knowing how to separate the two.

The Academy of Ideas Videos on Anxiety

This piece — how our mind treats these anxious thoughts as facts — not knowing how to separate the two — is a critical piece, as I’ve talked about consistently, on how we cannot tell the difference between truth and illusion solely on our thoughts, because with anxiety, we treat these thoughts as if they are true and factual. I’ve discussed this in articles like Delusions of Grandeur, Stories We Tell Ourselves, DMN, and many more. Being able to distinguish fact from fiction in our mental spaces is key to moving forward accurately in this world.

But what has been the most invigorating has been what the past five days have been since being able to think clearly and freely, having another half of my side with me again, and how it’s transformed my life into being more confident, more effective, and being able to move accurately, confidently, and seeing results immediately already.

I keep talking about how the last five years affected everyone. Physically, as one ages, one just gets more anxious. You see more life, you have more stakes; in addition to what’s mentioned here from media and news, you’re bound to get more anxious. As mentioned in the article, Gen-Z has it worse, but so does every other generation, as we get older, every new knick, crook, and cranny in our body is enough to trigger an anxiety episode — leading to obsessive and compulsive googling to see if we will be okay.

Everyone is dealing with this in some form or fashion, and here are the definitions from the post on what anxiety looks like:

As life is uncertain and filled with risk, we all experience anxiety from time to time. When facing important decisions, confronting worries, reflecting on the fragility of life or the inevitability of death, anxiety is a normal response. For some, anxiety is fleeting and does not disrupt the ability to function. But for others, anxiety is debilitating and chronic. It interferes with normal day-to-day functioning and acts as a barrier to a fulfilling and meaningful life. Those in the latter group suffer from an anxiety disorder.

AOI does a great job breaking these down, and what follows next is their work mixed with my commentary, and why seeing the things from a spiritual worldview makes the solution even more effective

The Different Types Of Anxiety