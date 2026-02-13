"Heal Our Land"

Welcome to Unorthodox Perspectives — I’m your host, Franklin O’Kanu.

If you’ve been following Unorthodoxy for any length of time, you know I cover everything from current events to health, history to institutional deception. But when you study varying industries and narratives long enough, you start seeing recurring themes — threads that connect across seemingly unrelated topics. Those threads are deeply spiritual, often esoteric, and they reveal an unorthodox understanding of how this reality actually operates.

That’s what Unorthodox Perspectives and Spiritual Sundays are for. This is where we explore the metaphysical frameworks underlying everything I research. These are ideas still developing, concepts that would take forever to write out in full, so I bring them to you in spoken form, like a Sunday sermon, to let the words resonate and see what lands.

In today’s episode, we’re confronting a tragedy that has fundamentally reshaped human connection: the pandemic of separation. Families torn apart. Friendships that lasted decades, destroyed. And perhaps worst of all—this destruction was justified as the right thing to do.

What You’ll Learn

By the end of this episode, you’ll understand:

How to recognize the destruction of relationships as an intentional byproduct of pandemic-era propaganda—not a natural outcome

The connection between “divide and conquer” tactics throughout history and the separation we experienced from 2020-2022

How rebuilding relationships requires engaging across different perspectives—not avoiding them

Why both political parties serve the same interests—and why family matters more than partisan loyalty

How the pandemic normalized loneliness and technological isolation—creating crises in mental health, relationships, and identity

Why principles for healthy disagreement are essential—argue as an intimate form of relationship building, but with agreed-upon boundaries

This piece is about recognizing that the tools of division were deployed against us—and that we have the power to heal. Humanity has always survived because of community. It’s time we bring community back.

Without any further ado, let’s dive in.

🎙️ Timestamp of Podcast: Heal Our Land

Summary:

Franklin O’Kanu examines how the pandemic unleashed not just a virus, but a plague of separation—destroying families, friendships, and communities in ways unprecedented in modern history. Through his personal experience reconnecting with a college friend and conversations at a recent children’s party, he reveals how people are beginning to see through the manipulation and return to each other.

The episode traces the “divide and conquer” strategy used by ruling classes throughout history, showing how the same tactics were deployed during the pandemic years. Franklin argues that healing our relationships—despite differing perspectives on health, politics, and truth—is essential for humanity’s survival and flourishing.

The Greatest Tragedy: Destruction of Relationships (00:49 – 02:09)

One of the greatest tragedies in the last five years: loss of relationships, friendships, and family connections

Families no longer talk; grandparents separated from grandchildren

Friendships lasting decades deteriorated and destroyed from 2020 through 2022 and continuing

The pandemic’s ripple effect spread the same divisive ideologies into politics, health choices, education, and voting

A “pandemic of fear, anxiety, and separation” was unleashed

Core lesson: The destruction of human connection was not collateral damage—it was the pandemic’s most devastating and lasting effect.

The Four Paths of Divergence (02:09 – 03:40)

During the past five years, people have changed and grown in different directions

Four possible paths since the divergence:

The divergences have affected friendships and families fundamentally

Due to propaganda, destruction of relationships is often justified as “the right thing to do”

Media figures like Oprah and liberal talk show hosts promoted “protecting your peace” by avoiding family during holidays

Core lesson: People diverged onto different paths—and propaganda convinced many that cutting off loved ones was virtuous rather than tragic.

Time for Reassessment and Healing (03:40 – 05:29)

Five years is enough time for perspective—long enough for change, recent enough for memory

Now we can reassess: How were the last five years? Are there things we want to change or heal?

Today’s focus: sharing personal experience of reconnecting with a friend and how this applies to building communities

Core lesson: Five years provides the perfect vantage point for reflection—close enough to remember, far enough to see clearly.

Divide and Conquer: The Age-Old Tactic (05:29 – 07:39)

Throughout history, two classes exist: the rulers versus the ruled

The one tactic ruling classes always use to maintain power: divide and conquer

Age-old tactic that has worked for ages—”if it’s not broken, don’t fix it”

This course has been used again—now it’s time to reverse it

Time to embody attributes of a higher-learning species with more information and spiritual growth

Call to embody the fruits of the spirit, walk in Nirvana, ask “what would Jesus do”

Time to heal the division in our land

“Humanity has always survived because of its community, and it’s time that we bring community back”

Core lesson: Divide and conquer is the ruling class’s oldest strategy—recognizing it is the first step toward reversing it.

Reconnecting with Jay: A Case Study (07:39 – 10:02)

Background: Jay and Franklin met in college, became roommates

Pandemic occurred, five years passed

Jay recently reached out: “Let’s connect. Let’s build this relationship. We used to talk all the time.”

Franklin agreed—made it a priority to have regular conversations

Credit to Jay for initiating the reconnection

Core lesson: Healing relationships starts with one person reaching out—and the other person being willing to prioritize the connection.

Opposite Yet Alike: The Value of Different Perspectives (10:02 – 11:27)

What’s healthy about this relationship: they are “so opposite, but so alike”

Both resonate with The Thinker’s Way—the book Franklin values, Jay now exploring

Jay is intellectual and stoic; Franklin is fiery

Together, “the ideas explore, they explode”—wonderful balance

Different aspects (fiery vs. earthy) but underlying intellect brings them together

As they catch up on the world and the last five years, certain topics emerge

Core lesson: The strongest relationships often exist between people with different temperaments but shared intellectual foundations—difference creates creative tension, not division.

The Vaccination Conversation (11:27 – 13:44)

Franklin told Jay: “I see the world completely different from when you knew me five years ago”

This is a fundamental new view of the world

Recent conversations about vaccinations—both have children, both made very different choices

Franklin’s vision: “If I can get Jay to see the world from this angle... man, we would be on fire”

Jay is still learning, still going back and forth—it’s a process, not yet a “success”

Core lesson: Transforming someone’s worldview isn’t about winning arguments—it’s about patient dialogue where both parties challenge and refine each other’s thinking.

Prioritizing Relationships: The Ripple Effect (13:44 – 15:28)

The reconnection with Jay has made Franklin prioritize re-establishing older relationships this year

Realization: once we remove superficial BS, these relationships are worth cherishing and building

During the pandemic, friends knew Franklin and his wife as unvaccinated, not masking

Comment was made: “Why do you guys feel like you’re just God’s chosen people?”—because they didn’t care what media said

Core lesson: One reconnection creates momentum—once you prioritize one relationship, you begin to see the value in rebuilding others.

The Party Revelation: “I’m Now an Anti-Vaxxer” (15:28 – 17:18)

At the party, individuals approached Franklin saying: “FYI, you’d be proud. I’m now an anti-vaxxer.”

Key detail: multiple parents, not just one, had the same experience

People now falling toward RFK Jr., more aware, saying no to some vaccines or spacing them out

These are “positive movements for those who support true health, true freedom, true liberation”

Core lesson: People don’t need to be convinced by arguments—they’re convinced by their own experiences. Parents watching their healthy children develop problems after injections is its own education.

Baby Steps Toward Truth (17:18 – 18:53)

These are baby steps—those who diverged during the pandemic spent five years studying the harms

Now these relationships are stronger—hanging out more, planning events, building community

Health was the topic that separated the country, but politics too

But start with basics: vaccinations are dangerous; politics as we know it is a fallacy

Both sides only answer to their funders—corporations and think groups

This is the reality of politics

Core lesson: Start with the basics—vaccines and political manipulation—before attempting deeper conversations about paradigm-level deceptions.

Cognitive Dissonance Can Be Broken (18:53 – 20:34)

The cognitive dissonance is strong, but it can be broken

Yes, families are tough and opinions may differ

But as long as there is genuine love—willingness to give the shirt off your back, to help out

Superficial distractions like health, party affiliation, or opinions should not get in the way

Core lesson: Genuine love transcends disagreement—if someone would give you the shirt off their back, political opinions shouldn’t separate you.

The Normalization of Loneliness (20:34 – 22:28)

One effect of the pandemic: it normalized loneliness

Made it okay to be by yourself in complete isolation with all necessities met

We think this is normal, but outcomes reveal the truth

Multiple videos show people having midlife crisis as young as their 20s

“Humanity was never meant to be like this”

Core lesson: The pandemic didn’t just temporarily isolate us—it convinced us that isolation is normal. The evidence of its damage is everywhere.

Humanity Needs Community (22:28 – 24:17)

Trying to make humanity work with a technological, pandemic-built lifestyle will result in ineffectiveness

Humanity was meant to have community, work together, be revitalized through engagement

Argue—because argument is an intimate form of relationship building—but have set principles for how to argue

This is just the first work on this topic; more to come

Core lesson: Argument isn’t the enemy of relationship—it’s an intimate form of connection. But it requires principles and mutual respect.

Closing: Unity for What’s Coming (24:17 – 25:13)

It’s time to heal our land

“Only as we heal our land can we survive, but also thrive in the oncoming onslaught that looks to be on the horizon”

The tools are in place—we just need to come together and unite

Overall Themes:

The pandemic of separation was the real tragedy —relationship destruction was the intended outcome, not a side effect

Divide and conquer is ancient —recognizing the tactic is the first step to reversing it

Healing starts with one person reaching out —and the other being willing to prioritize

Different perspectives strengthen relationships —when built on shared foundations of genuine love and intellectual honesty

Experience teaches faster than argument —parents watching their children’s health change need no convincing

Family transcends politics —genuine love should never be sacrificed for superficial disagreements

Loneliness was normalized —but the evidence of its damage is undeniable

Community is humanity’s survival mechanism —we thrive through engagement, not isolation

Unity prepares us for what’s coming—the tools are in place, we just need to use them

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

