The Medical System

“Trillions are lost due to ignorance.”

In one of my earlier articles, I talk about the power of belief. The fact that in our modern society, we don’t question anything we’ve been told. Once it’s been told to us, most believe it, never question it — and go from there. If it was taught as education, this is the case. Religion — case here as well. Science — definitely the case. And from science, we have medicine.

From government to medicine, all operate under this idea of belief.

(In my book, I break down these beliefs and show why they’re nothing more than fallacies.)

To show how deep this belief goes, let’s take medicine. As I stated in my article on you being a customer — this is a $4 trillion empire. And the fact of the matter is that this $4 trillion empire is based solely on the belief that it works.

Study after study shows that it does not. That people are getting sicker. That people are ultimately being managed — to extract from them and fill the system for as long as possible while they’re still alive.

This is a study that will take much more work and exploration, and it’s not one fully covered in my book. But to start, here are all the articles I’ve written on health so far — from how our modern health system originated (which I do touch on in the book) to how it has expanded and metastasized in modern times.

These works exist to prove one thing: our health system is the living example of the quote.

This is how our world operates. The system will continue to extract. This is here to make sure it doesn’t extract from you.

IN THIS GUIDE YOU WILL LEARN

How the Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations systematically dismantled natural medicine and replaced it with a petroleum-based pharmaceutical system — and why it was never about your health The four actual causes of disease — and why the 70,000+ diagnostic codes exist to obscure them and keep you as a paying customer The Five Walls that surround every person born into the modern medical system — and how accepting even one keeps you captured inside it What cancer, vaccines, and virology actually are when examined outside the narrative — and what the data shows when no one is profiting from the conclusion What sovereign health looks like in practice — and the single framework for evaluating any drug, diagnosis, or treatment before you comply

THE ORIGINS OF THE EMPIRE

How did we get here? It didn’t happen by accident.

Donating to a Good Cause (How Billionaires Ran the World) Before modern medicine was a system, it was a strategy. The Rockefeller Foundation, Carnegie Endowment, and Ford Foundation used tax-exempt philanthropy to fund a revolution in American education and healthcare — one that shifted power from local communities and natural healers to an industrial pharmaceutical model. The Reece Committee investigation in the 1950s uncovered what they didn’t want found. The Business Plot of 1933 showed they were willing to go much further than philanthropy to protect their interests. Read: Donating to a Good Cause

Modern Medicine As Poison In 1910, the Flexner Report — commissioned by Carnegie and funded by Rockefeller — shut down over 80% of American medical schools. Homeopathy, naturopathy, herbalism, and nutritional medicine were branded as quackery. What replaced them was a petroleum-based, patent-driven pharmaceutical system. The body went from being a self-healing organism to a consumer of synthetic drugs. This is where the inversion began. Read: Modern Medicine As Poison

HOW THE SYSTEM OPERATES

Once you understand the business model, every diagnosis looks different.

Why You’re a Healthcare Customer, Not a Patient There are four causes of disease: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and chronic stress. There are over 70,000 ICD diagnostic codes. The gap between those two numbers is where the money lives. This article introduces the Five Walls — the five concentric frameworks that keep you inside the extraction system — and the single key that makes all of them visible. Read: Why You’re a Healthcare Customer, Not a Patient

Emergency Medicine Works But Chronic Medicine Is Killing Americans Here is the only honest defense of modern medicine: trauma care works. If you’re in a car accident, go to the hospital. But six in ten American adults are chronically ill — and the system that manages those conditions has produced exactly none of the cures it has promised. This deep research breakdown separates where modern medicine legitimately saves lives from where it systematically fails. Read: Emergency Medicine Works But Chronic Medicine Is Killing Americans

ADHD and Me: How the Narrative Broke The prescription that changed everything for me was a combination of Adderall and methamphetamine — written for a three-year-old child. This article covers my personal awakening as a pharmacist, the three-legged stool framework for evaluating any medication, and the iatrogenic effect — the mechanism by which one prescription creates the conditions for the next. This is the business model hiding inside the care model. Read: ADHD and Me: How the Narrative Broke

The Hidden Struggle in Healthcare Watch what happened with obesity drugs and you will understand how the entire system works. New drug developed. Narrative shifted — from lifestyle condition to chronic disease requiring pharmaceutical intervention. Market captured. At $1,400 per month, treating all American adults with obesity would cost approximately $1 trillion annually — funded by taxpayers, collected by manufacturers. This is the playbook, applied to every new condition that enters the system. Read: The Hidden Struggle in Healthcare

WHAT THEY’VE GOTTEN WRONG

The specific lies that hold the system together.

How COVID-19 Protocols Killed Millions of Americans (And No, We’re Not Even Talking About the Vaccine) The conversation around COVID harm almost always centers on the shot — but what happened before the vaccine arrived deserves equal scrutiny. A disease with a 99.5% survival rate produced protocols that were, by any honest measure, more dangerous than the disease itself: inexperienced clinicians fast-tracked into critical care without adequate training, mechanical ventilators aggressively deployed on patients whose type of hypoxia made ventilation actively harmful to lung tissue, and lockdowns that — across 33 peer-reviewed studies — doubled the odds of depression, anxiety, and severe mental health deterioration. Read: How COVID-19 Protocols Killed Millions of Americans

Cancer: Your Body’s Desperate Attempt to Save Your Life Cancer is not your body betraying you. Cancer is your body adapting to metabolic stress — switching from oxygen-based energy production to fermentation when cells can no longer function normally. The tumor is not the enemy. It is the warning signal. PET scans prove this: they detect cancer by tracking glucose consumption, the signature of fermentation. The test for cancer proves cancer is metabolic. And then oncologists prescribe treatments based on the genetic theory. Read: Cancer: Your Body’s Desperate Attempt to Save Your Life

Why Disease-Causing Viruses Are Pseudoscience (Parts 1, 2, and 3) In 1954, John Franklin Enders won the Nobel Prize for watching cells die in a dish and concluding that a virus was present. The flaw: if you starve cells, flood them with antibiotics, and deprive them of nutrients — the conditions required by the protocol — they will die 100% of the time. Without any virus present. Dr. Stefan Lanka proved this with a control experiment in 2021. This three-part series covers the full history: from Enders to Lanka’s challenge, to what we may actually be calling viruses, to the dark implications of mRNA technology built on these foundations. Read: Why Disease-Causing Viruses Are Pseudoscience — Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

THE VACCINE ARCHITECTURE

The innermost wall — placed before you could think.

The Complete Vaccine Harm Profile: A Comprehensive Reference Guide The full documentation. Eight sections covering the scope of harm across populations, specific injury categories, the biological mechanisms of damage, the historical evidence that has been systematically buried, the reclassification system used to make harm disappear on paper, the legal liability shield that removed all financial incentive for safety, and real-world cases that prove the mechanism exists. This is the master reference. Read: The Complete Vaccine Harm Profile

Vaccine Guides for Parents Two practical guides — one a comprehensive harm reference, one a parent’s guide to recognizing severe reactions. Because whatever decision a parent makes, they deserve the information the system withholds. Read: Vaccine Guides for Parents

THE PATH FORWARD

The system will continue to extract. This is here to make sure it doesn’t extract from you.

The $4 trillion empire runs on one resource above all others: ignorance of how it operates.

Every article in this archive exists to close that gap — one piece of the architecture at a time. The origins. The business model. The specific weapons. The reclassification tricks. The science that never held up. And what sovereign health actually looks like when you step outside the system and let the body do what it was designed to do.

Read what resonates. Share what lands. And if someone in your life is starting to ask questions — send them here.

This is where the answers live.

TAKEAWAYS

Modern medicine was not built to heal you. It was built to manage you. A cured patient is a lost customer. A managed patient is an annuity. There are four causes of disease. The 70,000+ diagnostic codes exist to monetize the gap between those four causes and what the system is willing to address. The system’s credibility rests entirely on conflating trauma care — where it genuinely saves lives — with chronic care, where study after study shows it is making people sicker. Every wall — vaccination, allopathic medicine, bacteriology, virology, genetics — serves the same function: redirect attention from root causes toward explanations that generate pharmaceutical dependence. Trillions are lost due to ignorance. The moment you understand how the system operates, you become the one thing it cannot extract from: an informed participant who has chosen to opt out.

