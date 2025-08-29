Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

albert venezio
1h

And most all "Anti-depressants" have a warning about side-effects of suicide and homicide and likely have a built in back door to trigger it.

Steve Mitzner
2h

One must understand that Satan's and the Godless communists' goal is! I.e., to bring Chaos, needed for Change! Pump a Godless fool full of hate and SSRI,s and a few schools get shot up, all while ignoring the *684.9 people who die each & every day, from our 63 billion in fraud fines & leader in cause death, Big Pharma's iatrogenic "medicine.!" [* see the Johns Hopkins [low-ball] iatrogenic stuy, some say much more!] Then understand that death is the wages of sin! [Romans 6:23]

