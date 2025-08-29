Every year, the same events always occur.

There’s going to be a weather event—from flooding, to hurricanes, to weather-manipulated occurrences.

And there’s going to be a school shooting—that always sparks the conversation about gun control.

Aside from everything else that occurs in the US, such as politics, war, the economy, and celebrity scandals, these two—weather events and school shootings—happen every single year.

Before we dive into breaking down the shooting, we must ask ourselves first:

What’s the benefit of deciphering whether this is real or not?

Does This Information Benefit Us?

As we’ve discussed numerous times, time and attention are the currency of the universe—so if we are going to spend time and attention deciphering mainstream narratives, is it worth it?

And if we choose to decipher it, we must navigate through the concepts of:

false flags, the strategy of tension, and polarizing topics designed to divide populations in half, among other things.

After all that work, is it really worth it?

This is why I argue we shouldn’t watch the news—or any news topics—as it’s always what THEY want and nine out of ten times, it’s not what WE want for our lives. You can read about the top 4 reasons not to watch the news here.

However, when these events perfectly demonstrate the programming I’ve been exposing, they become valuable teaching moments.

Regarding the topic at hand, I’ve seen a lot of conversations about the shooting, but what sticks out is the fact that the individual is transgender.

I’d like to use this time to introduce those to my work who haven’t read it before called The Reality of Programming. In my article, I argue that in our society, once we understand the effects of MK Ultra, we understand that programming is real. And if we observe the trans movement, we see how it’s the result of MKUltra programming—from media, to entertainment, and more.

Inside This Article: The Reality of Programming

When MKUltra officially ended in the 1970s, the techniques didn’t disappear—they evolved and went mainstream.

Instead of isolating someone for a week with intense drugs and conditioning, modern society uses the IV drip method: feeding you information, ideologies, and pharmaceuticals bit by bit, day after day, until your reality shifts without you noticing.

Here’s how the modern programming system works:

Layer 1: Chemical Programming - Antidepressants, stimulants, and other pharmaceuticals now condition millions daily. Combined with the constant stream of cultural messages through TV, social media, and advertising, these elements work together to slowly reshape how people think, feel, and act.

Layer 2: Information as Drug - Television literally “tells lies to your vision.” Information acts like a drug, and TV is one of the most effective delivery systems. The term “TV program” isn’t accidental—language is deliberately used to influence how we think.

Layer 3: Engineered Ideologies - The movements you see today—DEI, climate activism, transgender ideology—aren’t organic developments. They’re engineered by the same financial interests that profit from lifelong medical consumers and social compliance.

In the archived article, I break down:

The exact financial trail showing how pharmaceutical and tech giants profit billions from programming new types of humans

Practical steps to assert your religious freedom when pressured to accept ideologies that contradict natural law

The transhumanist connection—why some of the same figures pushing gender ideology are also invested in reshaping humanity itself

How to respond with love and truth rather than anger when encountering programmed individuals

What This Means for You:

You recognize how media, pharmaceuticals, and cultural pressure work together as a programming system

You understand why certain ideologies are being pushed so aggressively (hint: follow the money)

You see through the language manipulation designed to shape your thoughts

After Understanding This System, You’ll Be Able To:

Stop being manipulated by information warfare disguised as entertainment

Reclaim your mental sovereignty when facing ideological pressure

Spot the financial interests behind social movements

Protect your mind from programming designed to create lifelong consumers

This is more than just media manipulation or Big Pharma. This is about recognizing that we’re witnessing the creation of a new species of programmed humans—and understanding how to stay aware of that conditioning.

The deep dives on MKUltra’s evolution, the pharmaceutical-ideology complex, and the constitutional protections you can use to resist—it’s all there for subscribers who are serious about understanding our society.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading these posts.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

