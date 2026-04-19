How is anyone supposed to navigate through all of this?

From our consciousness, and then knowing our consciousness is held within this thing known as a psyche, which can then be influenced by all kinds of forces — thinking, feeling, intuition, etc., — to knowing of a psychoid realm — that interacts with our physical realm, how is one supposed to navigate all this through their daily task of experiecing creation — and still make time for supper on Tuesday?

In This Article, You’ll Learn

What heuristics are and why you use them every single day

How heuristics act as your mind’s navigation system through complex reality

How heuristics shape your attention, interpretation, and emotional reactions

Why heuristics are both necessary for survival and a source of error

How understanding heuristics helps you better experience creation with clarity

Navigating To Discovery

Most people may have never heard of the word “heuristics” — even though most people use it daily. I came across the term in 2017, upon reading the book Thinking, Fast and Slow (TFAS), after it was recommended.