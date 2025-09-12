Unorthodoxy

Tremendously excellent! ..."You are investing time and attention—the most valuable resources of our existence—toward something that literally does not affect anything you do in your daily life."...that has always been my contention also.

The "news" is 99.9% worthless simply because it is always a past event...even breaking news. You cannot alter what has happened no matter how tragic. Then you have to go whole hog and let down your guard to even trust most of it. Perhaps the only useful news would be that of being very local but even much of that is drivel.

I quit watching or listening in the mid 1990's. I did revert back to the news during 9-11 for a while but soon went back to totally ignoring the MSM. If I hear some news, it is by passive means. And for sure, none of it is really relevant to my existence.

