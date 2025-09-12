A person sitting in front of a glowing TV screen, their face fragmented into pieces of different headlines, showing how media stories rewrite their identity.

“History is woven by the stories we tell.”

I’m not certain if I’ve heard this quote before or if it emerged from my own reflections, but it captures a profound truth about how we understand our world.

History isn’t just a collection of facts—it’s shaped by the narratives we construct around events as they unfold.

As I stepped out of the gym this morning and checked what people were discussing on Substack, no surprise: first the train murder, then the story about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

I understand why people engage with these stories. It’s what we’re supposed to talk about, what feels urgent and important.

But this is an invitation to go deeper and ask ourselves: should we be having these conversations about things that may not necessarily benefit us?

I don’t think we should, and I believe there’s a better way.

The Mathematical Absurdity of News Consumption

If you haven’t read my foundational piece, “Four Reasons to Stop Watching News (and Social Media),” let me highlight the core issue:

You are investing time and attention—the most valuable resources of our existence—toward something that literally does not affect anything you do in your daily life.

Consider this:

There’s a 99% chance that what happened this week has not in any way, shape, or form shifted any trajectory of your life.

Yet 99% of people are talking about something—that does not affect 99% of their lives.

When we quantify it this way, you realize it makes no mathematical or objective sense.

There must be something beyond the surface layer here—something subjective driving this behavior. This is what we need to explore.

The False Reality of Constant Crisis

Beyond the time waste, consuming these narratives gives you a false sense of reality. You begin to think people are always out to harm you, that danger lurks around every corner.

I typically stay away from these stories, but just listening to and writing about current events yesterday, I noticed negative thoughts creeping in.

There was dark energy around me. I recognized it and tried to stay as positive as possible, but the negative thoughts still seeped in just because of exposure to that day’s narrative and everything surrounding it.

This is the danger of being exposed to topics like this, and if we consume massive amounts of them, they will affect our thoughts in ways that we may or may not know.

We Are Living History, Not Just Reading It

Here’s what we must understand: we are witnessing narratives that will be written about in history books. However, we are getting caught up in these narratives instead of writing our own.

The last time we had an event of this magnitude was October 7th, when the Israeli-Gaza conflict escalated to a new level. In my article “We Are In A Narrative War,” I called attention to how the story being told—that Hamas attacked Israel—is part of a larger pattern of narratives that shape our reality.

Throughout history, even modern history, we see that history is told by the victor. History isn’t something we simply read about—it’s something we are living. Right now, the narrative being spun is one designed to divide the country and pave the way for change.

What that change looks like, we don’t know. But I recognize that midterm elections are approaching next year, and conveniently, whatever was happening with the Epstein files has been forgotten because now we have renewed political momentum on the conservative side.

The Symbology of Current Events

The red wave was a concept I mentioned in one of my podcasts, and I did not realize the symbology behind it. The symbolism that is unfolding is that this red wave—Republican fueled four years—is going to be one filled with bloodshed and massacre.

Trump rode the red wave with his iconic photo —

— and on top of that, what we’re seeing now is tensions rising due to socioeconomic issues framed as racial, and now you’ve got gruesome—yet professional— assassination within the Republican party. The red wave is starting to rise.

Again, midterms are next year. Whatever damage republicans received with the Epstein file cover-up, this assassination removes that.

You Are the Author of Your Story

We have a choice, as always. We can continue walking down this path, swept up by the narrative that historians are writing in real-time, or we can step away from the wave, examine our own journey, and craft our own path.

Whether you’re retired, just starting your career, or still figuring out the world, you are the captain of your ship and the master of your soul. You control your destiny.

There is a greater war happening—a narrative war—and it uses sophisticated tools to trap you in its storyline. But you must realize that your path and your narrative are meant to be written by you alone.

This is what Unorthodoxy is about: blazing our own path despite all the noise society creates around us.

While others get swept up in the drama of current events, we focus on building something meaningful in our own lives.

Choosing Your Reality

Trying to figure out what’s real and what’s not a lot of times isn’t necessarily the best. We need to use our time and attention to create our journey on this earth, which is what we’re here for.

When you remove yourself from the constant stream of crisis narratives, something remarkable happens.

You gain clarity about what actually matters in your life.

The narratives we consume don’t just inform us—they shape our reality. When we constantly expose ourselves to stories of division, violence, and crisis, we begin to see the world through that lens. We become participants in a story someone else is writing.

But when we step back and choose our own narratives—stories of growth, creation, and possibility—we begin to live differently.

We start writing history rather than just consuming it.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

