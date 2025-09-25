Picture from Harvard Health

Two weeks ago, there was a congressional hearing titled “How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines.” (What a name!)

What emerged from this hearing should have sparked a national debate. Instead, it was met with dismissal and intellectual sleight of hand.

The study presented analyzed data from children within the Henry Ford Health System over ten years. To really stress the magnitude here: a healthcare system as large as Henry Ford contains thousands upon thousands of data points. Tracking this information over a decade represents a significant amount of observational data—and this is important to note as we examine what the data actually reveals.

In this article we’re going to do a few things.

First, we’re going to dive into the breakdown of the data.

Second, we’re going to methodically break down the pseudointellectualism being projected here—and show the many flaws in the response.

Next, we’ll examine nuances of sickness versus being diagnosed, and

Lastly, we’ll share personal examples from unvaccinated parents.

A Breakdown of the Data

The study compared health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, examining nearly 18,000 children—approximately 16,000 vaccinated and just under 2,000 unvaccinated. That’s a substantial dataset. As we can see, the vast majority of children are vaccinated, with the minority unvaccinated. This reflects society as a whole, which makes this data incredibly relevant.

With so much amounts of data over ten years ago, the results shown were staggering.

Vaccinated children were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and allergies. We’re not talking about barely higher odds—these were statistically significant findings, with some conditions showing vaccinated children were up to 400% more likely (or 5 times more likely) to have certain diagnoses.

However, instead of this becoming the focal point—instead of asking why this observational data shows vaccinated kids are so much sicker—the conversation shifted. Medical professionals like Clinical Associate Professor of Infectious Disease, Jake Scott, quickly concluded we should ignore what this study shows.

The reasons? Number one: it’s an unpublished study. Number two: it simply reflects that vaccinated kids go to the doctor more and engage with the system more.

This is where you must understand the primordial forces at work. This is why I do so much work on the metaphysical and primordial forces in my writing—because when you identify the primordial force of greed and deception, you can see it clearly operating. You can see that this is illogical rationale deployed to obscure truth, and it must be stopped.

This distortion isn’t new. I’ve written extensively on the power of clinical trials and how the system operates: their studies allow products to go on the market, only for these products to result in harm down the line.

Think of Vioxx, the painkiller that caused heart attacks and was pulled from the market after killing thousands. Think of Tamiflu, heavily promoted during flu pandemics despite minimal efficacy. Same playbook, over and over—approve first, deal with consequences later, dismiss contrary evidence along the way. Read the Power of Clinical Trials here.

In this case, we have real-world observational data, and the establishment’s response is to twist it. This is a prime example of deceptive yet intellectual sleight of hand deployed to protect a system built on greed. In this analysis, we’ll examine the data and systematically dismantle the deceptive rationale being used.

Defining “Engagement with the System”

According to their dismissal, the core argument is that unvaccinated children do not interact with the healthcare system as frequently, creating a “surveillance bias.” The claim is that vaccinated children simply get diagnosed more because they’re seen more often, not because they’re actually sicker.

This is valid reasoning on the surface. If you’ve read my article on logic, you’ll realize there’s a difference between valid and sound rationale. A valid reason like this one is intellectually sophisticated enough to pass muster with people who don’t examine it closely. But it’s a major assumption—and it’s fundamentally flawed.

Here’s why their explanation doesn’t work: Yes, going to the doctor more can lead to more diagnoses, but it cannot explain why vaccinated kids have 4-5 times the rates of so many different health problems.

When you see the doctor more often, mild things that might get missed otherwise can get noticed and written down. For example, a slight skin rash or a small speech delay might get diagnosed in a child who visits 15 times, but missed in a child who only visits 5 times.

In those cases, the “more visits” factor could make it look like one child has about double the health issues—even though both children actually have similar problems.

But that’s about the maximum effect that “more doctor visits” can produce. To claim it explains vaccinated kids having 4-5 times more diagnoses across totally different diseases—asthma, autoimmune problems, autism, ADHD—you’d have to believe unvaccinated children almost never see doctors at all.

If that were true, we’d see unvaccinated kids having fewer diagnoses of everything—including obvious stuff like ear infections, broken bones, and injuries that you can’t miss.

But the study didn’t show that. Unvaccinated children didn’t mysteriously have lower rates of everything across the board. The only areas where they had huge differences were specifically in chronic conditions that develop during early childhood, asthma, autoimmune problems, autism, ADHD, etc.,—exactly when the vaccine schedule is most intense.

Here’s where the sleight of hand occurs: they claim vaccinated kids are more “engaged” with the healthcare system—but what they actually mean is vaccinated kids show up for vaccine appointments.

They define “engagement” as doctor visits, but they never acknowledge that most of those visits ARE vaccine visits. This is the intellectual deception: conflate all medical visits as equal—then claim the difference in vists explains the difference in outcomes.

That’s not a “doctor visit” problem. That’s a real health pattern.”

The Truth About Wellness Visits

The study examined children over ten years, so let’s focus on the first five years of life—when the vast majority of vaccines are administered and when these chronic conditions typically emerge.

In the first five years of life, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends approximately 14 scheduled doctor visits. This is where the idea of “engagement” comes into play. Let’s follow the signal, not the noise.

Here’s what they don’t tell you: Of those 14 visits, approximately 9 to 12 involve scheduled vaccinations.

Here’s the vaccine schedule:

Birth : Hepatitis B

2, 4, 6 months : DTaP, Polio, Hib, PCV13, Rotavirus (multiple vaccines each visit)

12-15 months : MMR, Varicella, boosters

15-18 months : DTaP booster, Hepatitis A

4 years: DTaP, Polio, MMR, Varicella boosters

The visits that don’t routinely include vaccines? Only about 1 month, 9 months, 30 months, 3 years, and 5 years—roughly 5 visits out of 14.

This is the most important fact to understand: For the first five years of life, approximately 65-90% of well-child visits are vaccine appointments.

Why the range? The strict CDC schedule has vaccines at about 65% of visits, but when you add annual flu shots (recommended starting at 6 months), catch-up doses, and the pediatric practice of “never miss an opportunity to vaccinate,” the real-world proportion approaches 85-90%.

In other words, well-child visits in America are primarily vaccine delivery appointments with wellness checks bundled around them. This is how the system is structured.

So when they say “vaccinated children engage with the system more,” what they actually mean is: vaccinated children show up for their vaccine appointments. Unvaccinated children, having opted out of vaccines, have no reason to attend 9-12 of those visits in the first five years. They still attend annual wellness visits—they’re just not coming in 10+ extra times to get shots.

The utilization gap is built into the decision to vaccinate or not. The system has structured “engagement” to be synonymous with vaccination status.

What we’re seeing is that vaccination visits are driving the utilization difference—visits that unvaccinated children are not part of. Vaccinated kids receive multiple vaccines during these appointments in the first five years, and that correlates with diagnosis rates of autism, ADHD, and allergies that are 4-5× higher.

This is what the data is telling us. Yet our leaders choose to avoid this reality and present a misleading narrative that “engagement” explains everything.

A Point of Contention—Are Kids Really Sicker?

Now we address the core question directly: are these children actually presenting with illness, or is this purely a diagnostic artifact?

This point stems from a conversation I had with Ryan in the comments, and that discussion became the impetus for this article.

Here’s the critical distinction: The study didn’t just show more diagnoses in vaccinated children—it showed hazard ratios of 4-5× for conditions that don’t require repeated observation to identify.

Surveillance bias is strongest for subtle, subjective conditions that emerge gradually—things like mild eczema, slight speech delays, or behavioral quirks that could be normal variation. A doctor seeing a child 15 times has more opportunities to notice and label these things than a doctor seeing a child 5 times.

But many of the conditions in this study aren’t subtle:

Autism spectrum disorder : Requires formal evaluation, usually triggered by clear developmental concerns

Severe allergies : Present with obvious reactions (hives, anaphylaxis, persistent symptoms)

Asthma: Diagnosed based on recurring, observable respiratory symptoms

These aren’t conditions that hide until someone looks hard enough. They manifest. They present. Parents seek care because symptoms appear, not the other way around.

Moreover, unvaccinated children still attend annual wellness visits. Every child, regardless of vaccine status, is supposed to have yearly checkups where development is assessed. If an unvaccinated child had autism, developmental delays, or severe allergies, these would be noticed during those annual visits. The child would be referred for evaluation. The condition would be diagnosed.

The fact that unvaccinated children have dramatically lower rates of these conditions isn’t because they’re hiding in the shadows of the healthcare system, invisible to medical observation. It’s because they’re not presenting with these conditions at the same rates.

The engagement argument might explain a small difference—maybe 20-30%, possibly even 50% for very subtle conditions. But 400% differences (5 times as many cases) across multiple completely different disease categories? That’s not just “seeing the doctor more often.” That’s a real health difference.

This is not about more diagnosis opportunities or less engagement. The data is telling us that unvaccinated children are simply healthier in these specific domains.

Closing Thoughts

I have two boys, both toddlers under the age of five, both unvaccinated.

My oldest had his annual checkup a couple of months ago. The physician asked us, “How many times has he had antibiotics?” My wife and I looked at each other and responded: “Never.” The physician was shocked.

He looked back at the chart and said, “He’s never had antibiotics?” We told him no. Matter of fact, he’s never really been sick. He may have a fever once or twice a year, but you give him a couple of days and he gets over it in no time.

The physician was stunned. He said, “Wow. Whatever you’re doing, keep doing it.”

Well, what we’re doing is living outside a system rooted in greed and deception, as much as possible. Both of our children are unvaccinated. Both have no allergies, no signs of autism, and demonstrate tremendous focus. Plus, they have boundless—and I mean boundless—amounts of energy.

One thing I’ve noticed: both kids love being outside. I joke with my wife that this is what a natural, untouched human being looks like—rambunctious and full of life. The system doesn’t want that, as you can tell. But this is how life is supposed to be: free of medical intervention, allowed to grow and thrive naturally.

Just like my oldest son, his little brother is right behind him—no sickness, vibrant, and full of life. This is what life should be.

I want to give a shout-out to

, who has a great article talking about the beauty of the unvaccinated and what life could be, which you can read [

]. I read his work, and Unbekoming is a Substack I recommend.

His work was vital, especially when I chose not to give my second-born the vitamin K shot—despite the paranoia that “he could clot and die.” Well, it’s been almost a year, and he’s thriving.

Final Thoughts

This congressional hearing happened just two weeks ago. You would think, with all the information presented, it would have made it into RFK Jr.’s Health and Human Services reports, or his autism initiatives.

The truth is, RFK is controlled opposition. The famous quote comes to mind: “If you want to control the opposition, you must lead the opposition.” RFK leads and fits the mold perfectly, as I’ve discussed in my article on the complex of gatekeepers.

There is an opposition occurring. More and more parents are choosing not to vaccinate their children. They’re choosing not to let a system built on greed and deception raise their kids. They’re doing whatever it takes to raise their children outside the system, as much as possible.

This is the revolution that is occurring. It’s growing in numbers, but it will not be televised. There is no savior coming to save us. We have been called to save ourselves.

With this silent revolution, more people are being exposed to information and making decisions for themselves. Life is an amazing journey, and it’s supposed to be lived to its full potential. Along the way, we’ve been deceived. We’ve forgotten just how beautiful this human journey can be—free and natural, as intended.

As always, thanks for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

