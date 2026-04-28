Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Whatever government says, believe the opposite. The earth is now controlled by depopulationists and they hate humans...all of them.

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Sheryl Nelson's avatar
Sheryl Nelson
2h

Silly to say, but the only time I use AI is when I need a recipe quickly or the “truth” instantly.

Having taught higher ed for a few years, I’ve noticed that at the end of my career, students were using AI to write their papers. I had to switch to Blue Books for on location testing. Be aware that students are not going to work or think any harder than necessary. That’s your future employees. I feel our students are being dumbed-down with AI tech.

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