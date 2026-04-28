“Artificial” Intelligence. The name alone reeks of something …fake.

You wouldn’t eat artificial food or be in an artificial relationship, but somehow, someway, we’ve begun to see ‘artificial’ intelligence as something good.

What a trick! Remember, this is The Jewish Century where deception reigns supreme. Rich People do Magic — turning something negative and making it appear positive. An interesting coincidence is that the founder of OpenAI happens to be Jewish.

If we were to stay apart from anything artificial, why are we sacrificing one of the most valuable aspects of humanity — our intellect — to something that’s ‘artificial’?

As someone who’s begun writing value for income, one of the lessons I’ve learned is that it doesn’t matter how good your writing is. If you cannot get marketing or sales, you aren’t getting any eyes on the value, and additionally, therefore, you are not getting any sales to sustain this value. This skill is an area that I’m continually working on, but if you want to help me on my path to write full-time, become a paid subscriber here.

The lesson in this is that one must market and spread the word of their product. One must then connect with others to show them how this value would impact their lives, leading to a sale. This is simply trade and barter, a human concept as old as time. In this example here, it’s entirely innocent, but as we know, marketing and sales can quickly become sleezy and gimmicky. Instead of true marketing, spreading the world of said product, and true sales, finding where the need of the customer is, it’s engineered to almost squeeze you into a sale.

This sleaziness can come in many ways and we’re seeing corporations along with AI industries look to ‘engineer’ and almost “prove their worthiness” of AI. If history is consistent, this AI experiment is sure to be a huge failure, but — thanks to the magic of sales and marketing — it will be sold as a win, while millions of true — not artificial — human lives are displayed in the wake.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

How the same marketing and sales playbook used to prop up Space, Healthcare, and Vaccines is now being used to sell AI as the future of work

Why AI companies are bleeding money — and what that means for the price you’ll pay once you’re hooked

The quiet danger of cognitive deskilling — what happens to humanity when we offload our thinking to a machine

Why mass layoffs are coming under the guise of “efficiency” — and how it will be sold to you as progress

The Push For AI

Right now, corporations all around the world are “utilizing AI to make their work processes more effective.” This is the dream sold on AI. Not only are companies pushing the use of AI, but they are also tracking how employees are using it. I’ve even seen posts where employers are having these LLMs ingest all the work the employee does, and as you can figure, this would then allow the LLM to do the work. Note that I use AI and LLM interchangeably (Large Language Models — what AI really is as the next wave of computing)

You see where this is going: have the AI learn what the human worker does and then eliminate the human worker for the artificial. How is this not a cause for concern?

Again: marketing and sales. Sell the narrative, and no one will be all the wiser. Except for those reading Unorthodoxy, because we pay attention to the unsaid, the unorthodox, the facts most choose to ignore.

In one of my older articles, The Power of Belief, I discuss how entire industries are held up solely by the belief the population has in said industry. From Space to Medicine, these are billion — trillion — dollar empires that have not lived up to the hype or promise sold to the public, but, because of the marketing, sales, implementation, and utilization of these industries in daily lives, people are coerced into using these products, inadvertently justifying the use of these products.

For the past 3 years — since I’ve been writing — I’ve warned about Elon and SpaceX, even calling him the greatest charlatan of our time. My perspective is rooted in that of geocentric cosmology and a flat, level plane of existence that’s supported by ancestral, historical, and factual data. So, if my perspective is correct, then in no way can we go to space or travel because these concepts are not real. They are fictional and fairly recent — but they are sold as valid. This SpaceX phenomenon is key because, based on my perspective, I’ve arrived at the consequence that SpaceX should be avoided and now invested in. My truth leading to this consequence.

Wonderfully enough, though, it’s not just my truth. Seasoned investors like Dr. Michael Burry and George Noble are now calling out SpaceX, and to quote George, “The Crash will be epic.”

And they said these conspiracies and unorthodox truths to reality don’t have real-world consequences.

The point of this story with SpaceX and healthcare — as I’ve detailed here — is that these industries do not work as advertised. They do not provide a great positive impact on the financial woes. In fact, the only “winners” here are the corporations and the investors in those corporations that can uphold the great facade for as long as possible, until they are able to cash out their stock options, sell the company, and walk away with tremendous financial success. The small minority wins, while the large majority fails.

This is how things have been for a while. This is the Ruling Class at play.

From SpaceX, to Healthcare, to vaccines, to emergency responses — and more — we are consistently lied about the effectiveness of industries. This will be the same with AI.

Unfortunately, this one will have dire consequences.

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The Trash of AI

If you’ve been following me for a while, you’ll realize I’ve written extensively about AI and LLM. I’ve talked about how it will destroy the world due to its energy cost, but then, how it’s been great in helping me produce content.

But recently, that has begun to change.

After watching a Reframing the Narrative short where the speaker mentioned she stopped using AI for her work, I sat with that and began to evaluate my work. At times, due to time constraints, instead of writing an article, I’d speak it and have the AI transcribe it, as I do here.

The difference is that for content that I want in the written word, not a transcript — AI doesn’t come close, and I’ve noticed it’s begun to actually damper the content of my message, resulting in me doing more work to get my message across. I use both Claude and Chat. Chat is my research, and Claude serves as a copywriter. But lately, I’ve been unimpressed and actually disgusted with the responses from Claude, and it wasn’t until I read the following article from The Wise Wolf that I realized that Claude actually downgraded the effectiveness of the AI model.

This was interesting to me because it shows a sign of things to come.

For the past three years, AIs have been on the scene — thanks to immense marketing. There’s been the free version and now the $20 version for most LLMs, at least Claude and Chat. And for the past three years, they have been producing some impressive results. But these AI companies have been bleeding money.

OpenAI reportedly generated billions in revenue but is still losing billions annually due to compute costs, infrastructure, and model training. Anthropic (Claude) operates under similar conditions—massive funding rounds, but no clear path to near-term profitability. Training and running large models requires enormous GPU clusters (primarily via NVIDIA hardware), driving costs into the tens of millions per month at scale.

Sora, a video-making company by ChatGPT, was shut down due to “unsustainable operational costs, estimated at $15 million daily.” 15 million dollars daily! Both AI companies, Claude and Chat, the leaders in the space, are blowing through money — all for a fancy Google and art generator, that may code once in a while.

However, what I find most interesting of all is that for the past three years, if one wasn’t careful, they may have found themselves addicted to AI. I discuss this in my article on How People are Falling in Love with AI. From the use of access, to “feeling as if you have someone to talk to (‘Chat’), to an email being written for you, alleviating mental stress, people have ingrained AI use in their lives.

What I think is interesting about this is that you’re going to have users like me, who see the lack of effectiveness of the product, and simply choose to no longer use it anymore. My utilization has decreased almost 80% from where it was a year ago. Unfortunately, the other side of the coin is people who use it daily, for everything, to the point where if AI decides to give the same service that we were getting for $20, now for for $50 or even $100 a month, there are people who will stay and buy it at that increased amount.

This is what we’re seeing, not only on the individual level, but also on the corporate level as well.

The Fallout

With corporations measuring what they deem to be the “effectiveness” of AI, what follows next may be a mass layoff of jobs due to the proposed “efficiencies” gained. I use quotations around these terms because that’s exactly how these will be sold to us.

But will AI be that good? Hard to tell, but based on historical trends, even if it’s not that good, they are going to sell it as good.

The only product in modern society that seems to have actually lived up to the hype of its promise appears to be the computer. It has allowed for immense productivity, leading to the laptop, allowing millions around the world to become self-sustaining enterprises. The cell phone may be a close second, but due to its addictive characteristics, there’s debate if it’s worth the investment. Even though the PC can be addictive due to its notifications, its sheer size allows one more control over the notifications vs the ease of the cell phone in one’s face.

And this is what we are seeing with AI as well. It’s spread everywhere, only to get its users addicted to the point where most will pay whatever the cost. The hope is that this cost will generate the savings needed to make AI look as if it’s worth the investment.

To close here, AI appears to be a facade being pushed, as Meryl Nass has mentioned here. And when anything is being pushed, one’s antenna should go up. Personally, this time reminds me of the 70s when I wrote how The American Dream Was Destroyed. From Stagflation to corporate profits, the people are sold a wonderful dream, and corporations rake in profits. But what occurs is that human lives are destroyed. We’ve seen this in the 08 crash, the pandemic, and look to see such again as well. This is simply democide and menticide — historical acts that governments and ruling classes take place in time after time. This is not the Citrini Research — AI may not be as good as promised, but we’re in a Ghost GDP, and we’ve been in one for quite some time now.

Sure, AI are fascinating tools. The speed and efficiency are impressive, but at what cost? What cost is it when the population suffers from cognitive deskilling when all mental integrity has been stripped of its rigor, simply because we no longer use our brains — since we’ve offloaded all thinking capabilities to the machine? What then happens when all these companies lay off people and then can get away with producing a worse product, but profits are good since staff is reduced?

These are the questions that one must ponder with as we approach this great journey of technology. I present to you an unorthodox perspective based on historical trends on what I think will occur. I’d love to get your feedback and insights, and if I may be missing anything, and only time will tell what the right side of history will be.

AI is a cool tool. LLMs are nice and can be very effective. But to lay off millions under the guise of productivity is where the lie begins. However, if you can market the lie and sell it, then all is well. Remember, this is The Jewish Century and the Trickster is among us.

Use that innovative energy to avoid the traps that have been set out for you.

Takeaways

The word “artificial” isn’t accidental — it’s the tell. Naming something “artificial intelligence” and then selling it as indispensable is a masterclass in narrative engineering.

AI companies are bleeding money. The free and $20 tiers were the hook. The real price comes once you’re dependent.

The playbook is the same: prop up the industry with marketing, create dependency, then cash out — leaving the majority holding the loss.

Cognitive deskilling is the quiet casualty. The more we offload thinking to machines, the less we are capable of thinking without them.

Mass layoffs are coming. They will be framed as efficiency gains. Don’t let the framing fool you.

Next Action Items

Audit your AI usage this week. What percentage of your thinking have you outsourced? Is that a number you’re comfortable with?

Before you use AI for a task, ask: can I do this myself? Even if it takes longer, the mental exercise is worth preserving.

Watch for corporate announcements framed around “AI-driven efficiencies” — and read between the lines for what that language actually means.

Share this article with someone actively integrating AI into their workflow. Not to alarm them, but to give them the fuller picture.

If you haven’t yet, read How People Are Falling in Love with AI and The Power of Belief — both give important context to what’s unfolding right now.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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