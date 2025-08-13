Unorthodoxy

Matt Cook
5h

Hey! Enjoying your writing. You bring up interesting points. I think we truly grow up when we have a child - until then, we're not really adults.

I walk around various parts of the US and see people with baby carriages. More often than not, those carriages contain a dog. There are always more dogs than people. I'm not against dogs, but I see this as a sign of perpetual childhood.

Having a pet seems like an alternative to actually raising a child, which I think is a concerning trend. How do u get people to have more children? You can't use force. You must align with the universe.

I'm kind of joking and kind of not. Thanks again!

1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Hannah Violette
3hEdited

Oh wow...right before I read this, I read Deuteronomy 34, where God tells Moses "you can look, but you won't touch"; the consequences of him striking instead of speaking to the rock for water led to him not entering the Promised Land (yes, I know what you think of modern "Scripture" and I share your conviction on that but there are nuggets of truth to be gleaned if we listen and go deeper); I was almost reading your essay and that text simultaneously and this dropped in: "Don't strike the job rock. Don't strike the income rock. Just speak and direct your flow."

I'd spent a lot of time last night pondering our financial situation, the project I have cooking right now, trying hard not to do all the mental math when finances get tight...and then this morning, all that.

Synchronicity?

BTW, what if I told you that the Trickster is my FAVORITE archetype/force (he gets my side-eye and raised eyebrow a LOT) and we can learn to use what he brings? Like the fool in the Tarot - Trickster has a way of turning us on our heads but we get a whole new perspective that way. I think I recommended my piece, The Ones Who Dance Us Open (https://hannahviolette.substack.com/p/the-ones-who-dance-us-open), which shares my experience with Kokopelli...something I didn't include in that was that, if we hadn't had that devastating month in New Mexico, the month that literally tore us to shreds, we would never have been connected with the attorney who is winning my husband's case with the VA right now. And we'd be in a bigger pickle than this.

And going with the flow instead of using force in my self-healing journey? It's force that about completely wrecked me to begin with. Chronic dieting - what a masochistic use of force that is.

1 more comment...

