I don’t know if it’s because I have a toddler, but there’s something about watching him sprint full-speed that always gets my attention.

Not because I think he’s going to hurt himself, but because I’ve started to notice something about force.

When I watch him, I often think about how much “force” he exerts.

There’s a moment in every high-speed movement where the margin between flow and disaster becomes razor-thin.

And watching him navigate that edge reminded me of a concept I’ve been reflecting on: most of our accidents—physical, emotional, spiritual—happen when we mistake force for power.

The Difference That Changes Everything

Force.

The word force has been on my mind for the past couple of days. When I think about force, I end up thinking about the book by Dr. David Hawkins, “Power vs Force.”

I read that book a long time ago, and I imagine most of you have as well.

Hawkins’ central thesis is straightforward: both power and force can move things, but only one moves them naturally.

Power flows with the movement of reality. Force works against it, creating artificial movement that demands constant energy to maintain.

Power is a more natural way of moving things, as opposed to forcing them to move. Refer to the notes below for a more detailed comparison between the two.

The more I think about it, the more I realize that when we force something, we’re out of alignment—and in being out of alignment, we create the perfect conditions for accidents to unfold.

Moving Fast With Force

I like to drive. Don’t know if it’s because I have a smooth ride—Nissan—but I love moving in and out of traffic. There’s a glide to the movement.

This kind of movement demands your complete presence. You need power—focused, conscious attention to direct the force within the vehicle. Without that conscious control, force becomes chaotic and unpredictable.

Unfortunately, in our distracted society, there’s a lot of unfocused force driving around, and it’s resulting in a lot of car accidents.

I know of three different people who have all been in car accidents recently. In all three scenarios, all three were hit from behind.

All three had to go to the hospital, and one of the three has been severely injured in their lower back and will need injections for the foreseeable future.

How did these accidents happen?

In two of the three, both drivers at fault confessed to being on their phones and not paying attention.

The difference between this and my child is the amount of force between the two actions. One is a vehicle weighing plenty of tons, while the other is under 50 pounds.

Here’s what strikes me: my toddler running at full speed often demonstrates more conscious power than these adults commanding multi-ton vehicles.

The difference isn’t in the amount of force involved—it’s in the quality of attention directing it.

Don’t Force The Issue

Controlling our force is the core message of this article. Force without conscious direction creates accidents.

Whether we exert force unconsciously or fail to respect the force we control, misalignment leads to collision.

Force needs to be guided, and power is what provides that guidance.

Power demands presence—the kind of ultimate attention that keeps force flowing in harmony rather than fighting against the natural order.

When we “force the issue” in any area of life, we’re working against the grain, trying to make something happen that doesn’t want to happen.

This misalignment then manifests in the physical world as accidents, injuries, broken relationships, and failed ventures.

The universe has its own momentum, its own natural flow. Our job isn’t to overpower that flow with artificial force, but to align our power with its direction and let ourselves be carried by something larger than our individual will.

As we get better at recognizing force versus power in our lives, we learn the difference between swimming upstream and learning to read the current.

Takeaways From The Article

Force without alignment creates accidents — When we push against natural flow, we set ourselves up for collision in all areas of life

Power requires attention — Conscious awareness is what transforms raw force into controlled movement

Your toddler might be more aligned than you — Sometimes the smallest beings demonstrate the clearest relationship between awareness and action

Accidents aren’t random — They’re often the physical manifestation of being out of alignment

Next Steps To Apply

Practice the pause — Before pushing harder on something that’s resisting, ask: “Am I forcing this, or applying conscious power?”

Audit your force — Identify one area where you’re “forcing the issue” and experiment with finding the natural flow

Bring attention to high-force moments — Whether driving, parenting, or pursuing goals, practice complete presence when directing energy

When you master this distinction between force and power, you don’t just avoid accidents. You discover that the universe itself becomes your ally.

