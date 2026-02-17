The Community

In 2020, my wife and I left our townhome to move into a bigger space for ourselves and our dog. We were recently married, and we wanted room for the children we knew would come down the line. This was during the pandemic, in the midst of 2020, when the world changed.

As we were looking for this next place to live, we found a property that we ultimately ended up in. What was very interesting about this property was that it was literally two minutes away from her parents. A 15-minute walk if you wanted to walk. A two-minute drive.

And so the thought I had at the time was: I’m literally living two minutes away from my in-laws. Yeah, this can be good and bad.

My wife and I talked about this before we became pregnant. Then we became pregnant and had our first child. With this being the first grandchild on both sides, as you can imagine, grandparents were here often.

I remember my wife and I would talk, and at that time, I always felt like we weren’t doing it right; that we needed to leave. Having your grandparents here is like a cheat, right? They’re always here to help us out.

What was also interesting during this timeframe was that they would stop by unannounced from time to time. “Hey, listen, we’re outside — can we see the boy?”

Again, I was like, “This is not right. As newlyweds, we’re supposed to go out there into the world — by ourselves — and figure this out together. That’s how marriages get stronger.”

That was my thought on marriage and proximity to family. And boy, was I so wrong.

From Cheat Code to Blessing

Fast forward a couple of years. Not only do we have one kid, we have two.

Now? I love the fact that we’re two minutes away from her parents. Because guess what? Every weekend, my question to her is: “What are your parents doing this weekend? Do they want the boys?”

My whole dynamic has changed entirely.

It’s very interesting because even with our firstborn, I started to realize something. Yeah, for sure, they can stop in unannounced. But when you have conversations about unannounced stops, they respect your space. But two, it’s so amazing having family literally right there. I literally walk to their house like every other day on my walks. It’s one of the best things ever, just having family that close to each other.

Especially now with two kids, it’s been great. Every other weekend or so, these grandparents want to see their grandchildren, and these children want to see their grandparents. It’s a wonderful thing that they’re literally that close. If we have any questions, they’re always there. If we need support, they’re always there. This has been a dramatic help.

But you have to realize: this was something I was intentionally against. In my idea, people were just supposed to leave and go out into the world and try to figure things out. Now — after being enlightened thanks to experience — I’m so thankful that literally her family is literally two minutes away.

New Neighbors, New Community

Around 2024, something else happened that reinforced what I was learning. We had new neighbors move into the house literally right across the street from us. A couple around the same age, a little older than us.

When they moved in, initially, we were just good neighbors. But over time, what started to happen was a developed bond. With them being so close, our kids interacted with each other, even though their kids are older than ours. It’s become a very nice unit because memories are exchanged, and people stop by each other’s houses.

Just last weekend, we were up drinking until midnight. From 7 o’clock to midnight — five hours — drinking with your neighbors. Talking on and on because there’s no TV on, there’s no games, no distractions, just camaraderie. It was an amazing feeling.

I’ve talked about my neighborhood before and how the neighborhood kind of rallied together after Hurricane Milton, after our neighborhood lost power for three days. Everyone just kind of figured it out. Neighbors just started talking, walking outside. This is community.

So I’m learning. My worldview before was: we should do this by ourselves. I’ve come to realize you should never do this by yourself. Humanity was not meant to do this by itself. You are meant to do this with the family, with the community, with the village.

I’ve come to learn that, especially past the pandemic.

Recently, a couple of days ago, I saw a picture on Instagram that came across my page. It talks about how the idea of the village in humanity has disappeared.

The image compares what previous generations had versus what our generation has:

Previous generations had:

Grandma down the street Neighbors who watched the kids 47% of moms stay home Free family childcare Spontaneous drop-bys A village that showed up

Our generation has:

Family hours away Neighbors you don’t know their names 74% of moms working $2,000/month to strangers Calendar invites 6 months out No village and the workload tripled

What I want to do in this article is dive into this image and show the reader how the destruction of the village was a systematic byproduct of society.

In this article, you’ll learn:

How modern society has systematically dismantled the village that humanity was designed to live within

The difference between greed and capitalism—and why the spiritual force of greed is the true enemy of human connection

How policies around education, inflation, and labor have worked together to isolate individuals from community

Practical steps to rebuild the village in a system designed to keep you separated

The Foundation of Greed

To start, one of the things I talk about here on this publication is that our modern society is not meant to benefit the individual. Our modern society is built on the foundation of greed.

And when you understand the foundation of greed — and how the foundation of greed implements itself as laws and policies — you see that things are pushed that are bad for the human condition but great for corporations. That’s what we’re talking about here.

Now, you can make the argument that there is a grand conspiracy. But my argument is that the spiritual force of greed has now been seen as good. Society thinks greed is good. And so we justify policies and business decisions because they are financially lucrative.

Note that I’m using greed intentionally, not capitalism, because there is a difference.

Greed is an anti-humanity force. And what we’re seeing is that greed has now destroyed the village; the village is what brings humanity together.

So in this article, we’re going to break down how that village has disappeared. I’m going to reference my previous works to show you how this is a byproduct of a greed-laced society.

The ultimate takeaway here is that if you do want to have a life worth living, if you do want to return to how humanity is supposed to live, with villages and community, it is going to take work because the system is not meant for you to have such a lifestyle.

The system built on greed is meant for you to be separated and isolated because that is what sustains the system.

A village is not required by the system. But if you do want the village — and I can tell you it’s a great feeling, as I’m experiencing it now — there are steps to be done. The first step is awareness: awareness of your true enemy.

So without further ado, let’s step into this analysis of how the village has disappeared.

Share

1. Grandma Down the Street → Family Hours Away

The first thing that is different is that previous generations had grandparents on the street. Now, family are hours away.

This is a fact that’s encouraged. It’s encouraged for individuals to go out there and move.

Part of this is from the education system, which I talked about in my book chapter called The Origins of Education, primarily the college education. As we can see, college is a business. It’s a billion-dollar business, and it’s not necessarily meant for kids to become better citizens. It’s more so for individuals to become better workers in society.

I’ve talked about this in my article “How the Millennial Was Set Up to Fail.” Education was not built for individuals to become better humans. It was built to operate in a society, albeit a society that steals from you.

For this reason, people leave their cities or their small towns. They go to the bigger cities, go to the colleges, go to the universities. And they look to get jobs away, in this place where they’re all by themselves.

Now, humanity does travel, but historically, humanity travels together. Now, individuals of humanity are traveling away, which is totally different from how humanity has always operated.

This is a byproduct of our society. If you want a high-paying job, you are going to need to travel. This is how this society has taken away things that are normal for the human spirit, destroyed them, and called it “advancement.”

2. Neighbors Who Watched the Kids → Neighbors You Don’t Know

The second one: neighbors who watch the kids —now neighbors who don’t even know their names.

This is a powerful example of what the pandemic wrought on us because, due to the mental conditioning that has happened in the population for the past couple of years, we are scared of each other. We’re scared of strangers. We don’t talk to strangers.

In my article “Four Reasons Not to Watch the News,” I talk about why we need to stop watching the news because it gives us a false sense of reality and increases our risk profile inappropriately. We hear about these stories of people who were kidnapped and crazies that happened halfway across the country — but what that does for us is we take that information, then we see this new neighbor who we don’t know, and we form preconceived notions based on things that we call intuition, but might be literally false information presenting as real.

This is the world that we live in. Society has led us to where we don’t even talk to each other. I talked about this in my recent article on the true destruction from the pandemic: loneliness, fear, and anxiety were the true pandemic, and that is what has still spread in our society so much so that we don’t know our neighbors.

I love my neighbors — all of them, not just the ones mentioned above. These neighbors have all given us presents for our kids. I had to run to a neighbor’s house because I got locked out of the house. I had to call my wife on my neighbor’s phone.

This is the value of a small community when you know each other. But there’s work that’s needed. You’re going to have to take the time to know each other.

3. 47% of Moms Stay Home → 74% of Moms Work

Number three. 47% of moms stayed at home before. Now, 74% of moms work.

We’re fortunate to where my wife is a stay-at-home wife. This is something that I wanted, and I’ve worked to ensure that I can provide enough income so that she can stay home and do this. This is a goal that I’ve had in mind, and it has worked out perfectly for the past five years — again, since the pandemic.

Now, of course, I totally understand that there is a financial piece here. I talk about how you have to know the reality of the financial constraints. Totally understand that. But this is not something that happened overnight for us. This was a plan that was built — a three to five-year plan that was built to ensure that we could live this way.

That’s the first piece.

The second piece that we have to call out is that there has been a systematic attack known as feminism on society, where now women in their natural realm of being at home want to be out working.

My wife and I recall a conversation with two women who, after they gave birth to their babies, wanted to just go back to work because of this idea of “adult relationships.” This shows that the innate mother and natural instinct has been taken away, replaced by a societal perspective of working and being adults. What we’re seeing here is a shift in humanity — again, a byproduct of a society that pushes ideas and agendas into individuals, bypassing and correcting your normal human nature and desires.

So instead of being in the house, the mother is now at work, which, again, has been tied to individuals like Rockefeller just to have increased population taxes. It was never meant for the mother to be out there and work. But in today’s society, things are different.

That’s number three of how the village has disappeared. There’s no one in the house. And that’s the crazy part. Prior to this, there was always somebody in the house. Now there’s no one who has the responsibility of the house.

Everyone is out in society.

4. Free Family Childcare → $2,000/Month to Strangers

Number four. Free family childcare before. Now $2,000 a month to strangers.

Again, we are a stay-at-home family. With that, my kids are home, I work from home, and I hear them all the time. While at times, it can be a negative, overall, it’s a tremendous positive that I can always interact with my family.

Note: This was the lifestyle I wanted from 2017. This shows the value of working towards goals so one can build a life worth living. If interested in working towards something like this, check out my Founder’s Option.

Now, if the mother and the father are both working, who’s taking the child? It’s daycare. And daycare, nowadays, is a second mortgage.

So you’re going to work — and then you’re going to pay someone to watch your child so you can make more money. Wow.

This is ultimately the system that benefits from you, because they’re making the money from you. This is the world that we live in, and I hope by now you’re seeing how greed and corruption have forced this.

When you look at policies like inflation, you can say this is just one coincidental accident, which a lot of people do. But whether you believe it’s intentional or not, this is a byproduct of society. That is the truth of the matter here.

We have to realize that society itself has to change. There have to be changes in policies like the Federal Reserve and the monetary policy. But these things take decades, centuries. So irregardless of what change can occur at that level, we can still take the steps ourselves to make the change here and now.

5. Spontaneous Drop-Bys → Calendar Invites 6 Months Out

Number five. Spontaneous drop-bys before. Now calendar invites six months out.

As I mentioned in my examples, my in-laws will just stop by. Just this week, they stopped by. The other day, we had a kickback on the weekend, and the neighbors stopped by. My sister stopped by. These are things that are very joyful in life. It brings forth life. Someone’s there, you can tell them about your day, things are different, you’re interacting with other human beings. There’s a community here.

Now, with some friends, you literally have to schedule trips in advance. There are memes and videos about how, “Listen, we finally got out just talking about this trip, and we’re actually making a trip work.”

Again, this is due to a society where one has to work tremendous hours to live. And when you work to live, you barely have enough time to live because things cost so much money due to a robbery known as inflation.

This is how everything here connects. This humanity-stripped world is a byproduct of society.

6. A Village That Showed Up → No Village, Workload Tripled

The last one here is the village that showed up before. Now we have no village and the workload is tripled.

Again, as you can see with this in my work on the great reset, just ten years ago, inflation has increased the price of living. Society has gotten more expensive just due to the monetary policies.

From a metaphysical perspective, our livelihoods, our time and attention, characterized by currencies, are being extracted in

ways that we don’t know. Even grandparents, with plans for retirement, are changing those plans due to rising costs. Adults are moving away, and children are glued to technology. Humanity has become isolated.

Another note: These are things that have been foretold about how society will become. Steiner mentioned how much harder it will be for us to be humans, and now we are here.

So the core piece of humanity — the community — has been dissolved. Now you have individuals who are separated from the village, from the community. And yet they’re working more, giving even more of their time, attention, and physical money.

And the system operates. The system extracts. It does not give back to the individual as it was intended to do.

Intentional or Coincidental: It Doesn’t Matter

Again, one could say this is all just one big coincidence, right? And some say this is intentional.

Whatever side you land on — intentional or coincidental — the idea is our current society is a byproduct of a greed-based system.

A spiritually devoid system that implements itself in corporations and policies, where businesses have one goal. Businesses in all industries, in every industry, have one goal: profit.

And to achieve profit, anything must be done even if it’s anti-humanity.

Read my article on how the American Dream died in 1973. Read my other article on how the birth of the middle class came when the monetary policy was different.

Technology is the best example of this. Healthcare is another example. Housing; these are all industries where profit is the goal. How do you get more profits from the individual? You bleed them out of their time, attention, and more.

This is the world that we are living in. And as you can see, it is destroying the human condition.

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this is our world.

What We Can Actually Do

This is a longer article because it deserves a longer read for you to really understand what is happening in our society.

One of the articles I read was on Gen Z, and it said how Gen Z has had it bad. But then I make the argument on how every single generation has had it pretty bad. What I loved about how they ended that article was that you have to start doing things dramatically differently. You’re going to have to maybe take your neighbor to the airport instead of them catching the Uber. Little things, bringing back the community, things that were done before, back in the day.

One of my neighbors actually asked me to take them to the airport. I said, “Yeah, sure.” I rode with my neighbor—an 80-year-old man—15 mins and back because I broke his pressure washer. Then I spent the next six hours trying to fix it. And in those six hours, I learned more about who he is and his long, rich life.

This is the community that we need to see. People from different lands, ideas, and backgrounds — Democrats, Republicans, etc. I just listen to the conversations about politics, and I offer my two cents, but ultimately care for the individual and go about my day. But this is the experience of life that we are all going through together. And this is how we come closer together. This is community.

Fortunate to experience this, we are going to work on it. We all have neighbors. Instead of looking to save people far away — like “save the children from the Epstein files and such” — why don’t we save our neighbor? Why don’t we call our neighbor, call our friends? Let’s meet on the weekend with local individuals.

What I like to do now is every Sunday, my wife and I go to this brunch spot. And what I’ve realized is we see the exact same people there. So now we’ve started talking to the same people we see at the bar. Learning about their lives, their experiences, is so refreshing.

We’ve got to bring back communities because communities have been destroyed. This is the greatest tragedy of the pandemic.

We’ve got to start healing ourselves. Because when we can heal ourselves and heal our communities, we can begin to heal our land. And when we can do that, we begin to bring humanity back into this race. And that’s ultimately what we’re here to do — experience humanity in its divine form.

Takeaways

The village didn’t disappear by accident —it was systematically dismantled through policies around education, labor, housing, and monetary systems that prioritize profit over human connection

Greed, not capitalism, is the true enemy —the spiritual force of greed has embedded itself into our institutions, making isolation profitable and community costly

Living near family is not a “cheat” —it’s how humanity has always operated, and rejecting it was buying into a narrative designed to keep you separated

Fear has replaced trust in neighbors —media conditioning has made us scared of the very people we should be building community with

The system extracts; it does not give back —whether intentional or coincidental, our modern society bleeds individuals of time, money, and connection

Rebuilding the village requires intentional action—it won’t happen naturally in a system designed against it

Next Action Items

Take inventory of your proximity to community—map out where your family, close friends, and neighbors are located, and honestly assess how isolated or connected your current setup makes you Make one unscheduled drop-by this week—stop by a neighbor’s house, a friend’s place, or a family member’s home without texting first Learn three neighbors’ names—if you don’t know the people within three houses of you, introduce yourself this week Assess your childcare arrangement honestly—if you’re paying $2,000/month to strangers, run the numbers on what it would take to have family help instead Start a recurring local gathering—whether it’s Sunday brunch at the same spot or a monthly neighborhood hangout, create a ritual that builds community Read the referenced articles—”How the Millennial Was Set Up to Fail,” “Four Reasons Not to Watch the News,” “How the American Dream Died in 1973,” and “The Greatest Tragedy of the Pandemic” to understand the fuller picture

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee