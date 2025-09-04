Unorthodoxy

User's avatar
Clark Coogan's avatar
Clark Coogan
8h

From Jeff Childers: In his announcement yesterday, Dr. Ladapo correctly explained that the Department of Health can unilaterally end vaccine mandates now by just removing all the vaccines from the state’s school schedule, providing time for the Governor and Legislature to codify it into law in the upcoming legislative session.

That’s exactly how Florida handled mask mandates. First, Ladapo’s DOH made a rule allowing opt-outs for school mask mandates; later, the legislature passed a law outright banning compelled masking. Done and done. Rinse and repeat.

Florida lawmakers, get ready: Pharma and its allies are about to unleash the biggest lobbying blitz you’ve ever seen— money, media, “experts,” hysteria, protests, crisis actors, and false flags. Don’t take the bait. This fight isn’t about medicine, it’s about mandates. Vaccines will remain available. Parents who want them can still get them. Nobody’s banning vaccines.

What’s at stake is whether the state recognizes children as citizens with inalienable rights, or as livestock in a managed herd. Hold the moral line: frame every question, every hearing, every floor debate around right versus wrong, and coercion versus freedom. If you let them drag you into arguing about “science,” you’ve already lost.

It’s irrelevant whether vaccines save lives. Either way, it’s wrong to force them on people.

Taken together, Kennedy’s HHS wrecking ball and Florida’s declaration of medical independence signal that the age of “herd management” is ending. The federal government is re-orienting from above (Kennedy), while Florida is ripping mandates out from below. Both fronts converge on the same Civil War battlefield: the moral legitimacy of coercion.

Jane's avatar
Jane
8h

Excellent breakdown, esp for those of us who don’t know the ins and outs of gov legislation. When it passes, it will be interesting to study autism, allergies and heart health in FL.

