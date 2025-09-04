FL Governor and Surgeon General

Since the news broke of Ladapo’s announcement for FL, I wanted to take some time to analyze just how likely it is.

The following is an analysis between me and Francis­—my AI Chatbot, which I’ve used for other exercises, such as why modern medicine should only be used for trauma care and never for chronic condition management.

Before we see how likely it is for this announcement to become reality, let’s examine the steps needed to become law.

From Francis, we read the following:

Here’s how something like Ladapo’s statement could (or could fail to) come to fruition:

1. Legal / Legislative Path

Mandates are usually embedded in law or agency rules. To “end all vaccine mandates,” Florida would need: Legislative bills passed by the Florida House and Senate . Or executive orders from the Governor, backed by rule changes through state agencies (e.g., Department of Health, Department of Education, regulatory boards).

Example: During COVID, DeSantis and Ladapo worked with the legislature to ban mask mandates and vaccine passports. That required actual laws, not just announcements.

2. Institutional Resistance

Universities, hospitals, private employers, and federal entities often have their own mandates (or follow federal rules). Florida can ban state agencies and schools from enforcing mandates, but it cannot stop: Federal mandates (e.g., Medicare/Medicaid hospital requirements). Private companies’ internal policies.

This creates a patchwork: Florida can say “no mandates here,” but outside forces may still pressure compliance.

3. Litigation Battles

If Florida passes laws banning mandates, expect court challenges . Pro-mandate groups will argue public health necessity, federal supremacy, or employer rights. The state will argue constitutional freedoms, bodily autonomy, and state sovereignty.

Until courts rule, policies can be tied up in injunctions.

4. Timelines & Practicality

Even if legislation passes in 2025, enforcement mechanisms (penalties, audits, investigations) take time to build.

Agencies may drag their feet. Hospitals may exploit loopholes. Employers may test boundaries.

So while the announcement sounds immediate, the actual rollout could take months to years — and only cover certain domains (schools, state jobs, licenses, etc.).

5. The “Experiment of Life” Factor

Ladapo’s framing appeals morally, but policy comes down to specifics. For example: Will Florida allow parents to opt kids out of all school vaccines (MMR, polio, etc.), not just COVID? Will medical boards discipline doctors who still push mandates? Will businesses that require vaccines lose state contracts or licenses?

Without details, it risks being more rhetoric than reform.

In short: Ladapo’s statement becomes reality only if (1) the legislature passes bills, (2) the governor signs them, (3) state agencies enforce them, and (4) courts uphold them. Until then, it’s a strong moral stance that still needs machinery.

From this, we sought to determine how likely it was that it would pass in Florida.

The result is more likely than not. And here’s why:

Why it’s plausible

GOP trifecta + supermajorities. As of 2025: Senate 28–12 R , House 86–33 R (+1 vac) , and a Republican governor—i.e., unified control. That’s the math you need for big statutory rollbacks.

Governor buy-in. The announcement came with DeSantis’ backing, signaling the administration will push bills.

What must change in law

Florida’s K-12 mandate lives in §1003.22 , which requires immunizations for diseases like measles, polio, etc. You can’t “end” this without amending or repealing the statute.

Colleges: §1006.69 requires documentation for meningitis/hep B for on-campus housing (with waivers). If “every last mandate” is the goal, expect edits here too.

Timing mechanics

The 2025 regular session is over (adjourned June 16). The next regular session begins Jan 13, 2026 , unless a special session is called (governor or joint legislative leaders can do that).

Ladapo has hinted some items could be done by agency rule, but core K-12 mandates require the Legislature.

Headwinds

Expect litigation (public health, education clauses, administrative law challenges).

Broad public support for school shots remains a factor for swing Republicans (recent polling noted in national coverage).

Bottom line for FL: With a GOP supermajority and DeSantis aligned, passage is more likely than not—either via a 2025 special session or in early 2026—provided leadership actually files and prioritizes bills that amend §1003.22 and related statutes.

Conclusion

The takeaway is that it is very likely for Ladapo’s announcement to become a reality; however, it will most likely take some time.

If it does, this would be a massive win for health freedom everywhere—specifically for those who want support from leadership to reflect their values.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

