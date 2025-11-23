How Much Time Do You Spend Thinking?

In this article, you’ll discover:

Why we don’t think as a society - How industrialization systematically eliminated thinking from our daily lives, from Rockefeller’s “nation of doers” to the social media age that has perfected our distraction

The difference between thoughts and thinking - Understanding the distinction between random thoughts that float through your mind and the active, devoted practice of processing and reflecting on your life

The three-to-one ratio challenge - A practical framework for measuring your thinking time against your social media use, and why most of us fail this test dramatically

Thinking as divine communication - How the act of active thought connects you to the ether, tapping into higher waves of reality where thoughts and energies reside beyond the lower frequencies of Wi-Fi and cellular bands

A note before we begin: This article is based on a voice note I recorded while reading The Thinker’s Way—raw, unfiltered exploration as the idea was still developing in real time.

What you’re about to read is a cleaned-up version of that recording. The full audio contains all the spontaneous discoveries, the moment this theory began forming, the unscripted reflection on how society has systematically trained us to stop thinking.

Greetings. This is Franklin O’Kanu here, and I’m reading this book, The Thinker’s Way. I cannot say enough about it.

One of the ideas I’ve come to realize from this book: as a society, we do not think whatsoever. I don’t want to go too much into this—I want to finish this book first so my thoughts can be clear—but the idea is this: as a society, we do not think. When you know what thinking looks like, it becomes very relevant what is thinking and what is not.

As I’m thinking about this, a question comes to mind: How much time do people really spend thinking throughout the day?

I’m keeping track because this idea is still developing in my head. But I can make the argument—and there’s data to support it—that no one thinks anymore.

There’s a big difference between active thinking and just having random thoughts as you go throughout the day. I’m talking about the act of devoting serious time to be alone and think, to process through your thoughts. How many of us do that anymore? How does society do that?

There’s plenty of information to support this. Number one: my article, “Three Behaviors That the Industrialization Era Has Taken From Us.” Thinking was one of them. John D. Rockefeller—or Ford—is often attributed to saying, “I don’t want a nation of thinkers. I want a nation of doers.” Thinking was systematically weeded out.

And today, in 2025, with social media and cell phones? Come on. No one thinks.

The idea that comes to mind: What is my time in a day? Would I say I have rich thinking compared to my social media use? For me right now, I’d say maybe I have a three-to-one ratio. For every 10 minutes I’m on social media, I hope I’m giving 30 minutes of active thinking, processing, and reflecting on my life.

I would wager that a lot of us don’t do that.

So to keep this short and sweet: How much time do we spend thinking?

To give a preview of what’s coming next—as I talked about in my video yesterday, in my manifesto—thinking can be seen as an act of communicating with the divine.

You can also go this other angle: when you think, you are tapping into this field of reality that exists, this ether.

The idea is that this ether is real. On this wave spectrum of reality, we have Wi-Fi and bands—these are the lower waves. But there’s a higher wave where thoughts and energies reside, where you can feel things in the air. Thinking is actively working through this process.

This is a theory I’m developing. More to come on this.

But the takeaways: Number one, we don’t think as a society. Number two, if we were to think as a society, if we begin to tap into a higher energy or higher order—and we can see just how our world is doing—we need to look up. We need to look up and see just where the world is.

That’s all for this quick note. As always, thank you for the time and the attention. Have a great, wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

