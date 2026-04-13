There is nothing new under the sun.

Everything that we’re experiencing now has been experienced in some form or fashion. Unfortunately, we have no recollection of such experiences, so we aren’t learning from the lessons of old.

However, thanks to technology, we can greatly shorten that gap in experience and use these modern advancements to catch up and propel humanity where it needs to go.

This is the great journey for those who are living in this time period. Here’s how we set course and thrive during this time in human history.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the phrase “nothing new under the sun” is more than a philosophical observation — it’s a survival manual

Which historical eras mirror our current moment, and what they reveal about where we’re headed

How ordinary people throughout history broke free from extractive systems — and what that looks like today

Why local resilience, parallel systems, and cultural renewal are the real levers of change

What’s coming next from Unorthodoxy — and why it matters for you right now

Esoteric Wisdom in the Bible

The phrase “nothing new under the sun” comes from the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes 1:9, attributed to King Solomon, known as the wisest man in all the Bible. From that verse, we read: “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

Not only is that verse rich in literature and imagery, as all of Solomon’s work is, but its timeliness value and accuracy of reality are ones to be accounted for.

There is nothing new under the sun because everything that is to come has come and will come again and again. Recently, this topic was more impactful after seeing the following note from DAN KOE on rehashing old ideas.

From consultant work to my own, there are many examples of incremental changes yielding huge wins or of similar topics discussed in a new light. For example, earlier in the year, I worked on my series Time is Life, in which I show that once you begin to equate time with life and see the two as one, you become more mindful of your time. I later realized, by happenstance, that the late, great Pastor Miles Monroe had a similar topic some twenty years ago: how time and life are the same. Same message, but had never come across each other until last week.

Seeing that nothing is new under the sun and that what we’re experiencing now has happened before, I began to ask: how, then, were societal problems solved for?

Answering this question is how we learn from our ancestors and change our trajectory towards a new route, not the one being forced on us.

“The patterns of human behavior remain largely the same across time. Power struggles, ambition, greed, love, betrayal, fear, curiosity, spiritual searching, and the rise and fall of civilizations repeat themselves generation after generation. The outer forms evolve, but the underlying dynamics remain familiar.

If you look across history, the pattern becomes obvious. Financial bubbles appear again and again. Wars are justified with similar rhetoric. Political propaganda uses the same psychological levers. Cultural decadence and moral reform movements alternate in cycles. Even technological revolutions follow recognizable arcs—initial wonder, rapid expansion, social disruption, and eventual normalization….

So the phrase is a warning about historical amnesia. When societies forget the past, they believe they are experiencing unprecedented events, when in reality they are often walking through patterns that have already unfolded many times before.”

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History and Civilization

The following examples are societies and time periods that are eerily similar to our own. The hope is that by learning from them, we can see the same trends in our culture and change course as needed.

One of the clearest parallels to our time is the late Roman Republic (roughly 133–27 BCE). During that time, wealth was increasingly concentrated in the hands of elites while ordinary citizens struggled economically. Political life became dominated by powerful factions who controlled narratives and institutions. Elections still existed, but many believed the outcomes were pre-structured by powerful interests.

Next, we have the Middle Ages, often called medieval Europe, that spanned roughly 500 AD to about 1500 AD, beginning after the fall of the Western Roman Empire and ending around the start of the Renaissance. It was characterized by feudal hierarchies, strong church authority, and periodic crises such as plagues, wars, and famines. Institutional structures (church, monarchy, aristocracy) extracted wealth while controlling narratives that justified their authority.

Another comparable moment is the late 19th-century “Gilded Age,” roughly 1870 to 1900, in the United States. It followed the Civil War and was marked by explosive industrial growth, massive fortunes, rising monopolies, and widespread political corruption. Railroad barons, oil magnates, and banking houses accumulated extraordinary wealth while many workers faced low wages, long hours, and unstable living conditions.

Three examples with the same trend:

Economic pressure on the population.

Concentration of power or wealth.

Declining trust in institutions.

Narrative or ideological control.

“What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

So now that we’ve established the accuracy of this phrase, where do we go from here?

Well, if our ancestors defeated these giants before, let’s see how they did so and apply those lessons to our daily lives.

When Society Changes

Change is the only thing that’s constant. And eventually these systems do change, but there is some onus that starts such a change.

During the Gilded Age, ordinary people faced economic exploitation, but they eventually responded by forming labor unions, cooperative societies, mutual aid groups, and reform movements. Out of that period came major structural changes: antitrust laws, labor protections, and progressive reforms that reshaped American economic life in the early 20th century. These brought change and relief from what the oligarchs planned — for a brief moment in time.

We’re seeing similar wins happening today. While there is a lot of negativity occurring, we’re seeing some huge wins. There’s the MAHA movement, spreading awareness — which is a big key, as we’ll discuss soon — but we just saw Facebook lose in court, which could turn the tide on how harmful technology is perceived.

We’re seeing similar swings in our current time as we saw in the past.

In medieval Europe, the period ultimately produced guilds, monasteries, village commons, and local community networks that allowed ordinary people to survive and maintain cultural continuity. As the feudal system of lords eventually weakened due to economic shifts, the worldwide events, and social unrest, Europe transitioned into the Renaissance and early modern period, which dramatically expanded literacy, science, and economic opportunity. These periods are shifts in culture — and even though this force of greed and power eventually hijacks these systems, there’s a change that breaks free from old captivity, in favor of liberty and autonomy.

Fortunately and historically, the story is rarely one where the ruling class simply wins forever. Systems become too rigid, too extractive, or too inefficient, and eventually they transform. A revolution is occurring. Simply put, though, it won’t be televised.

How We Change Society

When we look at true history, we see that several lessons consistently appear across the historical cycles mentioned above.

First, local resilience matters more than centralized systems. During unstable periods, people who relied only on distant institutions suffered the most, while those embedded in strong local communities weathered crises better. This is why I say stop voting in presidential elections and focus on matters in your local cities and counties.

Second, parallel systems often emerge before official systems change. Medieval guilds, early worker cooperatives, and religious communities all functioned as alternative structures that gradually reshaped society. Religion can be the tool that changes everything, but we are going to need a true and honest religion, not the same one that was used to enslave. Also, in guilds, people with similar skill sets come together to share and grow together. Word of mouth is critical to bringing the community back, versus relying on the current system.

Third, cultural and intellectual renewal tends to follow periods of stress. The Renaissance came after centuries of medieval upheaval; major reforms followed the Gilded Age. I’ve mentioned MAHA and technological wins before, but lately I’ve been touching on culture and how we truly must change the culture to change the world. A positive culture is needed and appears to be returning.

Fourth, individual awareness is a must. You must change. You must begin to see things differently than you saw years ago. Many people historically survived turbulent eras not by overthrowing the system immediately but by understanding its limits, navigating it carefully, and building independent sources of stability: skills, land, trade networks, or intellectual communities. This is why I talk about concepts like the Reality Inertia and discuss the Creator Economy or focusing on the Seven Pillars of Life. These are timeless practices that humans before us have used to break through the chains of captivity.

In our modern era, it’s time for us to break free, as others before us have done — and take our place among the greats of human history.

Authors’ Notes — Next Level

This is where Unorthodoxy is going.

There’s a clear map for how to change our world which seems to be crashing, and thankfully, if we follow that roadmap, we can avoid the crash — and position ourselves to benefit from such crashes. This is what it means to have an accurate view of reality, instead of being guided by the rulers of modern times.

This is why we must investigate things for ourselves to know what we truly know — otherwise, we scarf down the potential of being led astray.

To help humanity on this great journey, I’m close to releasing a project I’ve been working on for the past month. It’s an in-depth piece on how we can make the most of each and every day.

I’ve teased it here and there, but I’m looking to release it in bits and pieces this week. It will be for paying subscribers only, and I’m looking to create a guide on where you can share it with anyone, and it can — dramatically — bring them up to speed on the reality of this world and what life is. Bold claims, I know, but that’s the goal. Be on the lookout for releases here and there.

Takeaways

History is cyclical, not linear — the same forces of power concentration, narrative control, and economic extraction repeat across civilizations. Ordinary people have always been the agents of change — not through grand revolutions alone, but through local networks, parallel systems, and individual awareness. Cultural renewal is a prerequisite for structural change — shifting consciousness comes before shifting systems. Local action outperforms national politics — stop looking to the top of the pyramid for solutions. Knowing the pattern gives you an advantage — you can position yourself to navigate the crash rather than be consumed by it.

Next Action Items

Research one example of a parallel system (guild, cooperative, mutual aid group) operating in your area or field — and consider contributing to it

Pull up An Unorthodox Truth or the Time is Life series and identify one timeless practice you can implement this week

Share this piece with someone who is stuck inside the official narrative loop — use it as a conversation opener

Watch for the upcoming subscriber release this week — it’s the practical roadmap this article points toward

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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