Some people are having an extremely hard time with the fact that the Charlie Kirk assassination may have been staged. And trust me, I get that.

If this is your first time hearing something like this, especially something this big and viral, you’re likely shocked. It’s hard to take in.

However, I want to highlight one key point:

Charlie Kirk is just one example in a list of historically staged events that I’ve previously covered.

To take a step back and illustrate the numerous staged events that have occurred in our world, I want to highlight the most significant ones that I’ve written about that have had a profound impact on people’s understanding of reality.

Number one, let’s start with the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Examined

So there’s a clip with Charlie Kirk arguing with students and one of the students tells him that, “Hey, listen, you do know that six million Jews didn’t die and the whole narrative of the Holocaust is different, right?

And in the clip, Charlie’s like, “Oh, really?” Then another clip shows Charlie saying, “Hey, listen, you know, these banks are fueled by, you know, different people, etc., etc.” leading to the notion that Charlie has had his eyes open.

And so this article right here on the Holocaust really shows just how narratives have been spent over time.

When the Charlie Kirk situation first arose, I told everyone that we are engaged in a narrative war, so we should be mindful of the narratives we encounter. Looking at history from World War I to World War II, it’s not surprising that narratives emerge. We have another example of this now.

If you haven’t already, I encourage you to read my article on the Holocaust, which explores different narratives surrounding it. Yes, the Holocaust happened, but the term itself has a broader meaning; it simply means “destruction.” This type of destruction occurs frequently throughout history.

For instance, data and numbers indicate that there were not even 6 million Jews in Europe at the time, so how could 6 million have died? Gas chambers: Were they really used, or is this history telling? This narrative has shaped perceptions of one country and influenced the overarching narrative about the world.

So if you haven’t read it yet, please check out my article on The Holocaust Examined.

The End Times Deception

The next article you should examine is called “Meet the Priest Who Invented the End Times.”

This comes from the Christian perspective, because what I reveal here is that the Book of Revelation and the idea of end times is something that modern Christians just accept as inevitable—the end times are coming, the antichrist is coming, and that’s just what it is.

I dig into the historical records to discover that this idea of the end times as we understand them today is actually the result of historical and religious narrative warfare. As we all know, the Roman Catholic Church was the ruling power of the new world for centuries. It was brilliant because they ruled with the church, not with force.

It was during this time when Martin Luther and others began to expose the church that many Christians who were being exposed to the faith were calling the Roman church the antichrist. What happened next was a wonderful—and you have to admire it—sleight of hand by the Roman Church that resulted in what we know today as the end times.

The takeaway is that the end times do not exist in the original Bible, but we have been told that they exist. Again, this shows how narratives can tell stories that affect populations and collectives. Our version of the end times narrative is only due to the defense that the church created.

When you understand this, you start to understand what’s really going on with spirituality. I recommend reading my article “Meet the Priest Who Invented the End Times.”

The Greatest Con: Oil Scarcity

The last article that really shows how these narratives operate is the narrative of oil. Every single day, if we go to work, we’re putting oil in our car. But what if I told you that oil is actually one of the most bounteous liquids on the planet, next to water?

It literally is so bountiful all over the world because it’s literally part of the earth. But you don’t know that. Why? Because through a series of so-called scientific events, history has now looked at oil as scarce.

We can trace it back to the Rockefellers, who first realized—or who first identified—that this substance, which should be free, should be controlled. What follows is a series of events to control this resource. This is a resource that should be available to everybody. Other countries have found oil because oil is literally all around the world.

But due to narratives controlled by the Rockefellers, due to history that the Rockefellers controlled, due to education that the Rockefellers controlled, and due to scientific propaganda that the Rockefellers also controlled—including fallacies and inventions like dinosaurs that the Rockefellers and Carnegie fueled—we now have this idea, this narrative built over centuries and decades, that oil is scarce.

When again, science has shown that this is the most bountiful liquid on the earth, next to water. Check out “The Greatest Con Ever: The Theft of Oil.”

The Pattern Emerges

These are three of my top articles that really shed light on narratives.

Once you’ve gone through the idea of realizing that the Holocaust is used to uphold a certain image of history, the rapture may not be what it seems, and realizing that we are paying for something that is free to everyone, Charlie Kirk looks like chump change. It looks like the bottom of the bottom.

I wanted to share these with individuals who think something’s wrong, and I really want to show you that when you dive into just the world we’ve been given, we’ve received one version of the world that’s completely off.

There’s a whole new, beautiful, esoteric, spiritual version, but it’s reserved for those who want to see it.

The Invitation to Truth

If you are interested in this, if you want to look deeper, if you want to find out the truth about reality, if you want to find out what’s been hidden from you, upgrade to become a paid member and subscribe to access these premium articles.

These articles show you just how deep this world of deception goes and how you can see the deception and really gain the skills for yourself to discern truth from fiction.

To close, I am working on my series “Humanity Versus the Deadening.” I’m actually working on part two, and when you understand the narratives that have been told and start to really understand the forces at play, as a species, we prepare to take on our eternal adversary.

I’m looking to release that tomorrow for my paid members. Again, if you want to dive into the esoteric, if you want to see the spirituality in reality, check out the esoteric wisdom section and resources below.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

