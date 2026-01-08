Two Faces of Faith

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why being “right” in an argument often blinds us to larger truths

How most Christians substitute religious-based thinking for reason-based thinking

Why our modern concept of God comes from institutional power, not divine revelation

The uncomfortable questions about the church’s origins that most believers never ask

How reasoning, not blind faith, becomes the true language of the divine

The Argument That Opened My Eyes

The other day, I argued with my wife. We went to bed hoping to fix the tension. Still, I woke the next morning unsettled.

On my walk, I kept replaying our conversation. I defended my position, convinced I was logically right, yet something remained unresolved.

Then a thought interrupted me: Why are you still upset? Why are you holding onto this?

I realized I was no longer defending my position. I was tied to it. This was a problem.

While I’m processing this argument with my wife, my mind drifts to something I’d seen earlier: comments on social media. I follow some Christian content from both sides of the political spectrum. The Beautiful Mess by John Pavlovitz offers a liberal Christian perspective. Other voices like ☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠 lean conservative.

And watching both camps, I see the same thing over and over: Jesus would help the immigrants. Jesus would protect our borders.

While reflecting, I recognized that these Christians were doing what I had done: clinging to a belief rather than seeking understanding. Their faith had become a fixed position, the same trap I’d found myself in during my argument.

In both cases, my marriage and these political-religious debates, it was the attribute of reasoning, not religion nor my egotistical logical stance, that offered a way out.

The 80% Problem

Recently, I’ve stratified how I see modern Christianity. Not by denomination or theology, but by their actions.

About 80% of Christians are what I’d call “saved and settled.” This means they’ve accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior and might attend church, but their spiritual engagement rarely goes deeper than that.

For many, their behavior in daily life doesn’t necessarily reflect the principles of their faith. Modern Christianity, as often presented by figures like Joel Osteen or Pastor Mike Todd, reassures them: God loves you; you’re doing your best; that’s enough. Comfort over transformation or active practice.

Because of this, the majority believe they’re entitled to their opinions simply because they’re saved. Even when those opinions carry hatred. Even when they contradict the very faith they claim to believe. They inadvertently use religion as a foundation to justify whatever stance they already hold.

This is religious-based thinking, and it’s everywhere.