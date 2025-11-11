Soldiers with Guns and the Flag

This past Sunday was Remembrance Sunday, a holiday in the UK commemorating soldiers who died in war. I want to give a shout-out and thank

for his article,

Sacrificed to the System

,

which inspired this piece.

His message was clear: when you participate in these ceremonies, you’re really just supporting the narrative of war itself.

After reading his work, I sat with it for a couple of days. The idea kept circling back: we need to look at war in a different light. If we don’t, it’s far too easy to get caught up in the deception and propaganda that surrounds it.

With today being November 11th—Veterans Day—this becomes a timely discussion.

All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars

The biggest statement grounding this entire idea is this: all wars are bankers’ wars. Every modern conflict within the last 500 years has been, at its core, a result of banking interests manipulating nations into warfare.

Time after time throughout history, humans—the majority of us—have shown that we do not want to fight wars. Yet when you examine the history of any major conflict, you’ll always find bankers and financial institutions at the central point, influencing countries to take up arms.

One of the clearest examples is World War II and Germany. Germany opposed the establishment of a central bank. They opposed the bankers. And what we discover is that when Germany opposed those banking interests, the narrative that followed vilified them throughout history. I’ve discussed this in depth in my article “The Holocaust Examined.”

This pattern repeats all throughout history. Look at other leaders who challenged the international banking system—Gaddafi, Hussein. The narrative told about them is carefully constructed to paint them as evil who must be stopped.

But when you examine things from a purely financial perspective, what were they actually doing? They wanted to use their own economies and break free from the Western banking system. And for that, they were destroyed.

There’s a propaganda machine running constantly to ensure we support war. It takes our innocent, patriotic love of country and twists it to serve corporate banking interests. This is why nationalism, when weaponized, becomes dangerous.

And this brings us to the phrase itself: “Thank you for your service.” (TYFYS)

This is a perfect, modern example of that propaganda in action. So today, we’re going to:

Discuss the origins of this phrase, Examine the propaganda behind it, and Explore why many veterans actually don’t like hearing it.

As always, please sit back, relax, and enjoy the read.

TYFYS: A Recent Invention

First, let’s be clear: the phrase “thank you for your service” is very new. It really emerged around the 2000s.

Before then, any expression of “thank you for your service” was reserved for those who served in the public sector—government officials, teachers, postal workers, and the like. Interestingly, soldiers before the 2000s never wanted or expected thanks. They viewed military service as a choice—a choice anyone could make —but they chose to do it. There was no expectation of special recognition.

When you trace the history of wars in America, you can see how public perception started to shift.

The Vietnam War Aftermath

After the Vietnam War—a war Americans overwhelmingly didn’t want—the public didn’t support the troops, precisely because they didn’t support the war itself. This is yet another example proving that humans don’t naturally want to fight wars. Wars serve corporate interests. Wars serve bankers’ interests. Humans don’t want them.

Even going back further, America was a pacifist country. We didn’t want to enter World War I. But thanks to the great magician of propaganda, Edward Bernays, America was manipulated into supporting the war. This pattern has repeated throughout the 20th century and beyond.

The Gulf War: Where It Began

The shift really started with the Gulf War in the 1990s. It was a short war. America won. And suddenly, you start seeing the effects of propaganda take hold.

Movies began portraying war in a more positive light—films like Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump reframed military service. With the Gulf War, there was no draft—these were volunteers. Public perception started to change.

Released 1994. Running time, 2hrs and 22 mins

What’s particularly interesting is that the Gulf War is when we first started seeing the ceremony of standing and clapping for soldiers when they returned home—in airports, in public places. This ritual originated during the Gulf War era and slowly became embedded in our culture.

Post-9/11: Full Propaganda Deployment

But after 9/11, things really took off.

Multiple reports have documented how the Department of Defense actually pays for propaganda—particularly through the NFL. The number one sport in America became infused with military propaganda funded by the Department of Defense.

If you’ve ever been to an NFL game, you know how uncomfortable it can be. You stand for the national anthem—which is appropriate. But then you’re expected to stand for veterans being honored. Then another military tribute. You’re constantly standing for something you may not actually support. It becomes exhausting and coercive.

This is when it became fully normalized. Veteran discounts appeared everywhere. Special days were created. And the phrase became automatic: “Thank you for your service.”

From ChatGPT Deep Research, we read:

“It’s important to note that these displays have not arisen purely organically. In 2015, a U.S. Senate investigation revealed that the Department of Defense had spent close to $7 million between 2012 and 2015 on “patriotic displays” at sports events. This practice was dubbed “paid patriotism” – essentially the Pentagon paying teams to honor troops as a marketing and recruitment strategy. The funded activities included giant flag unfurlings, on-field enlistment ceremonies, surprise soldier homecomings, and Hometown Hero tributes during game breaks.”

The Reality: Many Veterans Don’t Want It

What I found very interesting while researching this topic is that: many veterans don’t actually like hearing this phrase. They don’t want to be thanked.

There are several reasons why.

1) The System Abandons Them

First, if you know any veterans personally, you know the truth: the system uses them for these wars and then tosses them aside. They often receive no real benefits. Many of the promises made to them never come to fruition.

I’m sure you could leave comments about people you know who have served and have not been taken care of by the system. Yes, some have been supported—but far too many have not.

I remember once—I forget exactly where I was—but I encountered a homeless veteran. I gave him some money and we started talking. I asked him, “Would you do it again? Would you serve again?”

He looked at me and said, “Absolutely not. I would never serve again.”

That tells you everything about the reality of the situation.

2) PTSD and Moral Injury

The second reason many veterans hate this phrase is PTSD and the moral weight of what they’ve done.

When you say “thank you for your service,” you’re congratulating some of these individuals for killing people. Think about what a slap in the face that is. It takes enormous propaganda to reconcile what you’ve done on a human level with the idea that it was somehow noble or necessary.

Here’s a powerful note that circulated recently showing the horrors of war from a veteran’s perspective. It captures what I’m talking about perfectly. We’ve already established that humans don’t naturally want to go to war—but we are propagandized into accepting it, even celebrating it.

I understand why we say it. I’ve done it myself many times. It’s a kind gesture, and the intention is usually good.

But what I’ve come to recognize is that it represents a very shallow patriotism. You feel patriotic when you say it, but it’s fueled by propaganda. It costs you nothing. It demands nothing of you. It’s a way to feel like you’ve supported the troops without actually engaging with the reality of what war is or what it does to people.

And I’m not the only one saying this.

War Is a Racket

General Smedley Butler was the most decorated soldier of his time. When he was approached by bankers and corporate interests to participate in a plot to overthrow the U.S. government, he refused—and he exposed them.

He then wrote the book War Is a Racket, warning America about exactly what we’re discussing here.

It’s time for us to remember: war is always wrong. Any support of it—no matter how well-intentioned—serves the propaganda machine.

If you encounter anyone who supports the wars we’ve been in—especially recent ones like the Ukraine war or the Israel-Gaza conflict—understand that they are under the influence of propaganda. That doesn’t make them bad people. It means they’ve been successfully manipulated.

We Can Love Our Country and Still Call Out Wrong

We can love our country. We can support our country. But we can also call it out when it’s doing wrong. We don’t have to support wrongdoing—especially at the expense of other human lives.

There is never a legitimate reason for war. The only reason war exists is because of propaganda and the financial interests that profit from it.

This is something we should be mindful of, even with something as seemingly innocent as the phrase “thank you for your service.”

In this society where greed and deception constantly operate in the shadows, we must remain vigilant. The machine is there, but we can fight it. By understanding that everything the system does is propaganda, we can begin to eliminate that propaganda. And by eliminating the propaganda, we can begin to eliminate the atrocities—and hopefully, eliminate future wars.

To those who did serve, you always have my heart. Whether you served or not, everyone has my heart. But for those who may be suffering—those trapped in the cognitive dissonance, the PTSD, the moral injury—I extend my deepest condolences and support during this time.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

