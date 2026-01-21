The Broken Contract

Introduction

In 1931, the phrase “American Dream” was coined by historian James Truslow Adams, conveying a vision of a better, richer, and fuller life with opportunities for all, rooted in democracy, liberty, and social mobility. It was popularized by James in his bestselling book, The Epic of America, during the Great Depression to describe a national aspiration beyond mere riches.

Its earlier meanings during the Progressive Era (1888-1920s) often referred to justice, equality, and democracy in opposition to corruption. It was a critique of the era’s “robber barons,” – like the Rockefellers – with some social commentators viewing extreme private wealth as “un-American” and a threat to the dream of a “republic of equals”.

James’s original meaning of the phrase was a “dream of a land in which life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement,” emphasizing social order, self-fulfillment, and recognition beyond birth.

After World War II, the meaning of the American Dream shifted toward individual economic success. Influenced by the GI Bill and the rise of suburbia during the late 1940s and 1950s, it became synonymous with homeownership, a stable job, and upward mobility.

In modern times, from the 60s onward, the phrase became cemented with material wealth, success, and homeownership, and to represent aspirations for upward mobility regardless of birth. It’s also used by both parties to symbolize freedom (Republican) or equal opportunity (Democrat).

However, as the decades unfolded, the dream has turned into a nightmare.

Instead of individual economic success, it’s turned into exactly what it turned out to fight: this era’s “robber barons,” capturing extreme private wealth, with the average American no longer having a life that’s better, richer, and fuller for everyone.

This nightmare did not happen overnight. In fact, the robber barons of old transformed themselves – and transformed the government – to enable their theft to occur, right underneath the public’s noses. And today, in 2026, we’re dealing with the very successful theft of the American dream while thinking we’re making progress toward it.

In this article, we’re going to show how this theft occurred, how our government was complicit in it, and how the greatest theft of wealth has occurred, but was laid out decades in advance. Ladies and gentlemen, let us now discuss How The Greatest Robbery of the American People Occurred.

Sit back and relax, this is sure to be a fascinating ride.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

The “Post-WWII Social Contract” that once guaranteed workers shared in the wealth they created—and exactly when it was broken

How productivity and wages moved in lockstep for 25 years (1948-1973)—then mysteriously divorced, with workers losing while output kept climbing

The three pillars that made the original American Dream possible: unionization, progressive taxation, and financial stability—and how each was systematically dismantled

Why unemployment isn’t an unfortunate side effect of policy—it’s a weapon deployed against the American worker

The pattern that keeps repeating: world event → inflation → unemployment → workforce dilution—from the 1970s to the pandemic

The Unspoken Contract

Our journey begins after WWII. In the decades after the war, the United States experienced a “Golden Age” of broadly shared prosperity. Strong economic growth, rising productivity, and pro-labor policies led to wage increases in step with productivity. The gains from growth were distributed widely. This is the American Dream we romanticize to this day.