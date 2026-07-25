If you think dinosaurs are real, you’ll think evolution is real.

If you think evolution is real, you’ll think the earth is a globe.

If you think the earth is a globe, you’ll think you’re floating in space.

If you think you’re floating in space, you’ll think that God is all the way out there.

That’s one view of reality. But then, there’s another.

I recently read Robert Yoho, MD’s article: 458. RETRACTION: The dinosaur “hoax” was the hoax. In that piece, Dr. Yoho retracts an article that he regrets reposting on the topic of dinosaurs.

What I want to do in this piece is to break down and analyze key themes in his response. This is important because those who may not understand these topics may think they are fallacies, conspiracies, etc., but in actuality, the layer of deception runs so deep.

Due to the amount of deception and information out there, no one will really and truly know the “truth.”

Ultimately, it comes down to the reader which path they will choose. What’s critically important is that this choice carries consequences — and that is the actual point of the topic.

So without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why some “alternative voices” will challenge one narrative but refuse to follow the data anywhere it actually leads

The critical difference between a fact and a theory—and why almost everything we “know” about dinosaurs falls into the second category

How the square-cube law creates a physics problem the dinosaur model can’t honestly solve

The real goal behind dinosaurs, space, viruses, and evolution—and why it isn’t about science at all

Why this all comes down to a choice, and why that choice carries consequences

The Different Paths to Truth

I’ve noticed that a lot of “alternative voices” will argue one conspiracy but won’t argue others. For example, some of the largest names in the medical space will argue that vaccines are bad, statins are horrible, and pharma runs the medical cartel.

However, few dive deeper than that. Feel dives into the realm outside of medicine to see what else may be out there. I love this quote from Pierre Kory, MD, MPA, which read: I’m just following where the data leads me.

This was the onus for an older piece: multiple paths to freedom.

Again, it comes down to choice: do you choose to believe all you’ve been taught — except for travesties here and there — or do you choose to reject everything and relearn everything all over again.

The truth is painful; however, it will set you free. It hurts before it heals.

For dinosaurs, I’ll break this analysis down in a couple of frameworks:

Historical narrative Square cube law The ultimate goal: nihilism vs spiritual Theories, lies, and coverups, vaccines as case studies End with nihilism as the goal

Let’s start with historical narrative.

Author’s note: This is a wonderful time for me to share my book with you all, “An Unorthodox Truth.” In my book, I paint how the last two hundred years have shaped our modern world, given us ideas and concepts that humanity never had before. From these concepts, the modern world has been built. But who says those concepts were right? If society functioned fine without them, why were they needed? Dinosaurs fit right into this story, and if you want to learn more about dinosaurs, evolution, flat earth, and government, check out my book, An Unorthodox Truth. Now let’s get started.

Facts Vs Theories

The first point anyone needs to understand is that in science, there are a lot of theories. I touch on this in my book, and here’s a distinction between the two:

A fact describes what has been observed.

A theory explains why or how those observations fit together.

This has a lot of applications. For one, no one’s ever observed a dinosaur, showing how a lot of what we know about them is completely theoretical.

In my book, I state that a lot of theories make up our world: the theory of space, the theory of evolution, the theory of dinosaurs, the theory of viruses, etc — and you’ll see just how powerful these theories are — again, due to the consequences that they have.

In my book, when I talk about dinosaurs, I also talk about evolution because the two go hand in hand. In fact, Charles Darwin himself is quoted as saying the following to American paleontologist O. C. Marsh:

“Your work on these old birds and on the many fossil animals of N. America has afforded the best support to the theory of evolution, which has appeared within the last 20 years.”

“best support to the theory of evolution”

You have to understand the players here and how tight social networks make things happen. I’ve discussed these in my excerpts on dinosaurs and evolution.

Marsh’s dinosaur theory supported Darwin’s evolution, but even evolution itself was faulty. Not to dive too deep into it, but even Darwin stated that evolution can’t explain how the eye came to be.

Note: modern scientists have theories on how the eye evolved — but again, these are theories. Theories upon theories upon theories. Not observable.

When it comes to dinosaur theory, there’s also one huge part that can’t be explained, and this is the part that doesn’t get talked about a lot.

I might be the only person to actually discuss this part.

I didn’t get a chance to read Unbekoming or Agent131711’s piece on dinosaurs, but from Dr. Yoho’s piece, what I didn’t see mentioned was the square-cube law. This law shows why dinosaurs can’t exist.

To provide more rationale of why dinosaurs don’t exist per the square law, here’s an LLM response on the topic with my boldness and italics for my personal comments.

The Square-Cube Law

The square–cube law creates a serious problem for the conventional image of giant dinosaurs.

As an animal grows, its weight increases faster than the strength of its bones and muscles. Double its dimensions, and its supporting structures become roughly four times stronger—but its mass becomes eight times greater.

This means nature cannot simply enlarge an animal while preserving the same basic proportions. At extreme sizes, the bones, joints, muscles, heart, lungs, and temperature-regulation systems must all overcome rapidly increasing burdens.

Yet we are told that some dinosaurs weighed tens of thousands of pounds, walked on land, carried necks many feet long, pumped blood several metres upward to the brain, breathed through long airways, and prevented their enormous bodies from overheating.

To make this possible, scientists propose a series of special adaptations: column-like legs, hollow bones, bird-like air sacs, unusual circulation, low-density bodies, specialized posture, and perhaps extremely powerful hearts.

Some of these adaptations are supported by fossil anatomy (sure!). Others—especially the heart, blood pressure, metabolism, soft tissues, breathing capacity, and internal temperature regulation—cannot be directly observed. They are reconstructed because the accepted dinosaur model requires them.

That is the central problem.

The fossilized bones may be real (may be giants), but the living animal displayed around them is partly (largely) theoretical. Its weight, posture, muscles, organs, density, movement, and physiology must all be estimated. Many giant dinosaurs are also reconstructed from incomplete remains or composite skeletons assembled from multiple individuals.

Because volume increases by the cube, even a small error in reconstructed size can create a much larger error in calculated weight. Increase the estimated dimensions by only 20 percent, and the estimated volume rises by roughly 73 percent.

The square–cube law gives us strong reason to question the extreme sizes, towering necks, enormous weights, and athletic portrayals commonly presented as settled fact.

The larger the reconstructed dinosaur becomes, the more extraordinary—and increasingly unobservable—adaptations must be added to keep it biologically possible.

At some point, we must ask whether scientists are reconstructing an animal from the evidence or constructing the physiology required to preserve the accepted image.

The bones may show that large creatures existed. They do not automatically prove that those creatures looked, weighed, stood, moved, or functioned exactly as modern museums and illustrations claim.

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This is the truth. Large beings did exist. The term fossil is associated with dinosaurs, but the idea of dinosaurs as we know them is a fallacy.

There are theories upon theories to support the dinosaur myth. This is what we see in space, viruses, etc.: theories upon theories upon theories to conflate things. And so now we’re arguing theories instead of facts.

But let’s keep going to the bigger narrative here.

The ultimate goal: Nihilism vs Spiritual

Ultimately in my book, I argue that this change that took place 200 years ago, which really started 500 years ago with the beginning of the British Empire, had one goal: replace the spiritual worldview with a nihilistic worldview.

From my book we read:

In the 1800s, a seismic shift occurred, transforming our perception of the world from a mystical, spiritual realm into a physical, scientific one. We disrupted the natural balance and took control over nature, causing implications that affected our well-being. For instance, the emergence of electricity gave rise to previously unknown conditions like anxiety and nervousness, prompting debates about its spiritual implications, as highlighted by Rudolf Steiner. However, from a scientific perspective, these afflictions were viewed through a mental health lens, coined by Sigmund Freud. With this pivot, we began fixating on the physical aspects, neglecting the spiritual realm. This change in perspective led to the rise of nihilism, a philosophy asserting that life lacks intrinsic meaning or value, diminishing the significance of humanity in the grand scheme of things. This viewpoint contradicted prevalent spiritual teachings of the time, such as Christianity, Buddhism, and even the Occult, which imbued each human life with purpose and value. This powerful shift, driven by the scientific tenets of evolution and dinosaurs, marked a critical juncture in human history. From a spiritual standpoint, humanity had progressed since ancient times, through the Renaissance, only to find ourselves at this pivotal moment in the 1800s. However, the growing influence of a scientific, nihilistic perspective began reshaping our perception of reality. No longer did our lives hold inherent meaning or significance; instead, we were reduced to mere cogs in the grand machinery of life.

This is the shift that occurred.

And the following phase by Dr. Yoho shows that the ultimate goal here was effective:

“I told you it shook my cause-and-effect view of evolution and pushed me toward a short time course and creationism. I stand by almost none of that now.”

That quote is what I propose is the ultimate goal of such fallacies, like dinosaurs, space, viruses, etc. It produces an entirely nihilistic and material reality, which is different from a mystical and spiritual reality.

You don’t have to look far to see the results of this new perspective. People now think their mental problems need petroleum-based drugs, negating the spiritual health of the individual. We’ve become a hedonistic society because we’ve lost sight of that which is spiritual and pure and allowed materialism to reign supreme.

These theories — the theories of dinosaurs, space, viruses, others — ultimately lead to this consequence.

Theories, Lies, and Coverups

Ultimately, readers have a choice. Because if they continue searching for the truth, there’s more and more “Debunks” occurring, retracts, etc.

The deception runs deep, and one can continually look to find the truth — or one can look at the consequences as I wrote in The Only Truth Is The One You Live By.

I argue that space is needed to justify billions in military spending. Vaccines are needed to justify a sick population, propping up the health industry. Dinosaurs prop evolution, and everything comes together to produce a specific narrative. It happens in every industry, especially medicine, so why would we not think it would happen everywhere else?

The following phrase is a simple way to show why we need to break these hoaxes.

If you think dinosaurs are real, you’ll think evolution is real.

If you think evolution is real, you’ll think the earth is a globe.

If you think the earth is a globe, you’ll think you’re floating in space.

If you think you’re floating in space, you’ll think that God is all the way out there.

That’s one view. Here’s the other:

If you don’t believe in dinosaurs, you won’t believe in evolution — rather intelligent design.

If you don’t believe in evolution, you won’t believe in a heliocentric earth — you’ll believe in a geocentric level plane.

If you don’t believe in a heliocentric earth, you won’t believe in a NASA hermestrismgenus system that puts God out there;

You’ll believe that God is here and this is the earth that we know.

I leave you with the following quote showing that ultimately, this nihilistic perspective is fueled by a spiritual basis. From Nobel Scientist George Wald, we read:

It’s a religion to them. Religion shapes worldviews.

Which worldview will you choose? One of material nihilism or the other of spiritual mysticism.

The choice, as always, is yours, as you have to deal with the consequences.

Takeaways

The dinosaur debate isn’t really about dinosaurs. It’s about which worldview—material nihilism or spiritual mysticism—you’re being conditioned to accept.

A fact is observed; a theory is inferred. No one has ever observed a dinosaur. Much of what we’re taught as settled science is theory stacked on theory.

The square-cube law is the part nobody addresses. Large bones may be real, but the giant, physiologically impossible creature reconstructed around them is largely invented to preserve the accepted image.

The pieces reinforce each other by design. Dinosaurs prop up evolution, evolution props up the globe, the globe props up space—each layer supporting the next until God is pushed “out there” and man becomes a cog.

The choice carries consequences. You can chase every debunk forever, or you can judge the fruit: a hedonistic, medicated, materialist society that has lost the spiritual.

Next Action Items

Follow the data past your first conspiracy. Notice where you’ve accepted one narrative as false but left the connected ones untouched. Ask why you stopped there.

Learn the fact/theory distinction and apply it. The next time something is presented as “settled science,” ask whether it was observed or reconstructed.

Study the square-cube law for yourself. Don’t take my word or theirs—understand the physics and decide what it implies.

Judge by consequences, not just evidence. When the deception is too deep to fully untangle, look at the fruit each worldview produces.

Read An Unorthodox Truth to trace how the last 200–500 years reshaped the concepts we now take for granted.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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