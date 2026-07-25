Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4hEdited

I have always liked dinosaurs. However, there was never any explanation as to why they were so much larger than today's animals. And somehow they managed to survive for about 170 million years. As with every other lie, the down and dirty questions are never answered. The pretend experts always remain baffled.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

I have to give the globe VERY high probability of being correct - too much does not work on a pancake but works perfectly, elegantly, and completely on a globe the size They say. And why do I have to think God is "out there" and not the whole of everything? You, Me, the critters, trees and flowers, rocks and moons and all?

Flat Earth Reasoning (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/flat-earth-reasoning

As for dinos? Yeah, good probability they were made up. Why? Not sure.

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