An megastructure of servers, satellite dishes, and data towers

How would you define the word “spirit?”

According to Webster’s, some ways to describe spirit include a supernatural being or essence, an inclination, impulse, or tendency of a specified kind.

One I find interesting: an animating or vital principle held to give life to physical organisms. This definition puts things into a different light. It makes sense that organisms would have a spirit, as that’s what gives them life — see Dr. Cowans’ example of life with the carrot.

The takeaway is that spirit is non-physical.

This brings forth an interesting question: can something that’s material — and inorganic — have a spirit?

In this article, you’ll learn...

How Ahriman and Lucifer both show up in the devices in your hand

Why these cosmic forces aren’t evil in themselves and what happens when lower consciousness pulls on them

A simple test you can run before picking up your phone

The Spirit Behind Technology

The idea behind this comes from recent work on technology, specifically its use.

I’ve come to realize that technology is inorganic; however, there’s a pull on us to use it consistently: to give it life (as explored in my article on whether technology is using us and how it’s changing our behavior).

But why? Why do we constantly gravitate towards using technologies?

The mainstream idea is that we’re addicted, but I think it’s deeper than that.

Based on the definition of the word spirit which includes “an inclination, impulse, tendency,” there is a spiritual onus that tells us to pick up that phone, use that device, check that location.

The addiction is physical, but that spiritual nature fuels it.

What is this spirit that gravitates us to these devices, giving of our life to it?

For me, what I’ve come to describe this as is the spirit of technocracy.

The Two Cosmic Entities At Work

In Esoteric Philosophy, while technology is physical, its creation and profound influence over us are rooted in mental and spiritual impulses.

Technology can serve as a spiritual force of materiality because it directs human attention, desires, and consciousness entirely to the physical and virtual realms — drawing us away from the spiritual.