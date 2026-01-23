Photo by Leo_Visions on Unsplash

In This Article You Will Learn

Why LLM technology is inevitable and resistance is futile—understanding the landscape rather than fighting it

What “slop” actually is and why it’s flooding every corner of digital communication

The two paths forward: transforming slop into gold versus remaining distinctly human from start to finish

Why the speed-versus-craft tension is the defining question of this technological moment

How the “divine human touch” becomes more valuable—not less—as AI-generated content saturates the world

Listen, we’re not stopping AI.

After being back in society for the past two weeks and seeing how much AI is coming, this isn’t going anywhere.

People can try to resist all they want, but when you understand that AI is LLM, what I’m saying is that LLM technology and application will be everywhere. You won’t be able to do a Google search without LLM technology.

There will be varying levels of this, but LLM is going to be how our world is going. How many calls do you have to interact with a voice command with? Yes, those are failing, but as you can, they’re still here.

What this ultimately means is that there’s going to be a lot of slop everywhere. Slop - just garbergy, gooey, sloppy slop everywhere. This is due to the technology and how it’s advancing, how it’s being used, pushed, etc.

Since it’s not going anywhere and is rather being accelerated - thank you, Meryl Nass, for teaching me that concept - it is here for now, and slop will be everywhere. We will use slop. We will work with slop - and we will interact with slop.

But how can we take this slop and make it into something extreme, something beautiful?

We’re just going to have to transform the slop.

What’s going to happen is that if we are going to play with this slop, we’re going to have to take the slop, clean up, remove the filth, and present something truly worth meaning.

We could go this route - or we could remain distinctly human. Instead of using the slop, we do the process from start to finish. This is the ideal model and what most strive to attain.

But in an AI fast world, is one losing out on time? - which is of the essence in any domain.

Either way, with so much slop entering into the world, the god-like human, the divine gold, will prevail in this techno-sloppy spilled world. This human touch work can be attained by developing the skills, whilst being abreast of what is occurring with LLM - one can not be ignorant. This can be debated.

Nevertheless, in a world that is increasingly going to produce slop - due to the interest of time from their perspectives - further only increasing the slop that is everywhere; only those works - truly touched by the divine - by the human-inspired process- will flourish.

How one gets to that final product is up to the individual.

Slop is here - Only true humanity will shine through the garbage.

Key Takeaways

AI isn’t coming—it’s here. LLM technology will underpin everything from search engines to customer service. Denial changes nothing. Slop is the new default. The path of least resistance produces garbagey, gooey, mediocre content. Learn to recognize it. Two legitimate paths exist. You can take slop and refine it into something meaningful, or you can craft purely human work from inception to completion. Both require intentionality. Ignorance is not an option. Even if you choose the purely human path, you must understand what LLM is and how it operates. You cannot opt out of awareness. Humanity becomes the differentiator. In a world drowning in slop, work touched by genuine human inspiration will shine like gold against mud.

Next Steps

Audit your own consumption. For one week, notice how much AI-generated or AI-assisted content you encounter.

Develop your craft. Whatever your domain, sharpen the skills that no algorithm replicates: discernment, soul, lived experience, genuine voice.

Stay abreast, not captured. Follow LLM developments without becoming dependent. Know the tool; don’t become the tool.

