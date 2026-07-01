If Substack doesn’t listen to the comments and feedback on this morning’s article, it’s their loss.

So many of you all have the same grievances I have: what started off as a great platform has now gone to the pits.

As I mentioned in the piece, I’m saddened, but on the other hand, I’m not shocked. This is the world that we live in. Anything good, greed will attempt to come in and take it over.

So, what can be done about it?

Fight smarter.

In This Short Piece, You’ll Learn...

How Substack’s shift toward short-form content hurts serious writers

Franklin’s stance on AI and LLMs in the writing process — and why he’s asking skeptics to reconsider

A preview of tomorrow’s piece, “Helping vs Doing”

Take Back Your Feed

First, on the algorithm feed, JP Demar had a great response. You can control your feed so you only see what you need. Crixcyon also mentioned that they use only the desktop, not the app. These are great solutions that can help eliminate the pull of social media.

Thomas A Braun RPh mentioned that the influx of writers is also an issue, and I agree. I’ve mentioned a Substack cleanse before.

On the flip side, as a creator, I follow a lot of writers, and it’s how I’ve grown. Learning new perspectives and commenting with my experience on other platforms. But this too requires a lot of time and is not sustainable.

I was pleasantly surprised that many of you are also writers. This is where I’d like to discuss strategy: how to game the game.

The reality is that Substack has sacrificed integrity for short videos, but this presents an opportunity. This allows those willing creators to be “fishers of men”: grabbing those who come to the platform for short videos and convert them into readers.

Readers who can digest long-form content.

However, in order to do so, the algorithm must be played.

AI, Writing, and Tomorrow’s Piece

Ellen from Endwell mentioned AI, and some writers use it heavily, and tomorrow, I plan on releasing a piece titled “Helping vs Doing.” The idea behind that piece is that AI — LLMs — should help you, never do for you.

Writing is an intimate process that the LLM should help spread that — but not do that.

In that piece, I’ll talk more about LLMs, but to really appreciate that piece, if you’ve viewed LLMs in a negative light, I ask you to reconsider.

I just read a rather long piece (36min read) on AI from the Christian perspective by Resilienciero, and it contains a lot of heavily researched info. It’s titled: The Tool-Servant Doctrine.

The basis is that some Christians view LLMs as demons and others view them as garbage. I captured a couple of quotes from that piece, but the best note I captured was:

We need to be as wise as serpents and still innocent as doves. There is a divine balance here.

So tomorrow, I plan on showing how I use these LLMs to help get my message out. To close, here is some of the work I’ve done on LLMs to bring you up to speed.

Previous Articles On LLMs

1-Why People Are Falling in Love With ChatGPT

Franklin exposes the real reason millions are falling for ChatGPT — and it has nothing to do with convenience. He argues the technology has tapped directly into one of the three primordial forces of human existence: language itself, the same force behind spells, grammar, and grimoires. Franklin breaks down why the name “ChatGPT” wasn’t chosen by accident, tracing how the ruling class engineers language to invoke exactly the response they want from the masses.

Why People Are Falling in Love With ChatGPT Franklin O'Kanu · July 9, 2025 I’ve seen others rave about “Chat.” This love affair with “Chat” — short for ChatGPT — in my circle primarily extends between Gen Zers and Millennials, although I’m sure Generation Alpha, the generation after Gen Z, is also developing a love affair as well. Read full story

Is ChatGPT Thinking For Me?

Franklin turns the mirror on himself in this piece, catching his own thinking shift the moment AI entered his daily workflow. He noticed his mind reflexively reaching for ChatGPT before doing the actual work of thinking — and traces this exact dilemma back to an ancient warning from Socrates about the invention of writing itself, and whether it strengthened or weakened the human mind.

Is ChatGPT Thinking For Me? Franklin O'Kanu · January 8, 2025 Socrates tells Plato a story about the Egyptian god Thoth, who invents writing and presents it to the king of Egypt, Thamus. Thamus critiques writing, arguing that it will: Weaken memory: People will rely on written texts instead of remembering knowledge themselves. Give the illusion of wisdom: Writing will allow people to appear knowledgeable without truly understanding the material. Read full story

AI Is Just Computing. Once You See This, Everything Changes.

Franklin delivers his most complete evolution on AI yet, admitting he once fell for the very propaganda he now works to dismantle. He argues that “Artificial Intelligence” is a mystification — smoke and mirrors wrapped around what is, at its core, simply the next stage of computer processing — and that this fear-based narrative is intentionally keeping everyday people from mastering a tool that governments and corporations are already mastering without them.

AI Is Just Computing. Once You See This, Everything Changes. Franklin O'Kanu · December 17, 2025 In the past couple of years, one of the greatest tools of creation has been released: Large Language Models (LLMs). But it’s been mystified. There’s so much noise around LLMs that it confuses the masses about what’s actually occurring here. What we’re talking about is LLM, a new and more powerful way of computer processing. Read full story

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As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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