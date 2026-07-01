Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Resilienciero's avatar
Resilienciero
1h

Franklin, hermano — deep thanks for the post, the citation, and the fire, and for lifting the wise-as-serpents line specifically. Matt 10:16 as one paired discipline — wise as serpents AND harmless as doves, one architecture, not two halves — is the exact seam the discernment work turns on in this hour. Iron sharpening iron across the Berean network. 🕊️

SDG · Maranatha.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

I follow Dr. Malone and receive his emails/articles. Today I got a notice that they changed my subscription so I DO NOT automatically get his substack articles. I don't know if it was from his site or it is a manipulation created by someone else.

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