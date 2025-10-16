Photo by lilartsy on Unsplash

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned—spiritually, professionally, personally—is how to learn faster.

This has come from working on so many different projects with so many different nuances. It’s hard to account for everything. But there’s one idea I came across in my lifetime that changed everything: the concept of thinking in principles.

Here’s how it works: If you can understand principles—if you can grasp the high-level, overarching view of something—you can figure out the minor details. You don’t need to memorize every fact. You understand the foundation, and the rest follows.

“Principles Build Realities.”

This is a fascinating way to learn because it mirrors how our minds actually work. We pick up on patterns. We recognize that this is this because the pattern matches that. Principles build on top of this natural pattern recognition, giving us a framework for understanding reality itself.

When you know the principles of a thing, you’re able to know what goes with it and what doesn’t go with it.

Principles + Logic = Intellectual Armor

Now, when you add principles together with logic, you have a sharp tool for piercing through deceptions. You’re able to read information—lots of it—extract the details, understand what’s being said, and then ask the critical question: Why was this said?

As I’ve written before, the devil is in the details. And that’s where this combination becomes powerful.

I’ve written about principles before in one of my earlier articles on first principles. If you haven’t checked it out, I recommend starting there. And if you do read that article, pair it with my piece on logic. When you see how the two work together, you’ll understand why they create such a formidable intellectual defense tool—especially in this world of lies we live in.

With these two frameworks in your arsenal, you can see them in action through cases like my work on weaponized logic and how vaccines cause autism. This is what we’re developing here: How do we think sharper in a world that’s trying to deceive us all the time?

Share

Study to Show Yourself Approved

When we can pierce through fallacies, when we can—as the Bible says—study to show ourselves approved, when we dive into the gnosis, into the knowledge of things, then we can be the light of the world.

We can be the salt of the earth and remove the illusions that reign in our society, as we’ve seen with the spirit of the deadening.

So if you haven’t already, check out the article on principles to start your journey. Understanding how to think in principles, combined with sound logic, gives you the ability to navigate deception and stand firm in truth.

As always, thanks for the time and attention.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Related Reading:

Share

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee