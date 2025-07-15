I’m sure we can all attest to the pain of making decisions—the stress and anxiety that comes with it, the uncertainty, and worst of all: paralysis by analysis.

But what if there was a way to eliminate all of that—and start making decisions with greater speed and more clarity?

That’s exactly what landed in my inbox last week: two simple rules for better decision-making.

Since reading it, I’ve started applying the framework to my daily decision matrix—and it’s been a game-changer.

I’ve stopped wasting time overthinking, no longer second-guessing whether something was “the right move,” and I’m moving through my day with lightning speed and confidence.

It’s super quick and easy, so I wanted to share it with you, my paying subscribers—also, I included a visual that you can revisit, to remind you of the principles of decision making.

In this article, I’ll break down those two rules, the core principles behind them, and offer a few additional insights on how to remove the pressure that surrounds decision-making.

Decisions shouldn’t be stressful. But in a world that’s complicated, rather than complex, this everyday task drains more mental energy than it should.

It’s time we reclaim that energy. Let’s dive in.

The Etymology of The Word

A while back, I came across the origin of the word “decide,” and it struck me how fitting it is. It originates from the Old French “decider” and the Latin “decidere,” which means “to cut off.”

In other words, when you make a decision, you’re cutting off all other options. You’re not circling back, second-guessing, or keeping doors half-open. You’ve chosen your path, and the rest is no longer up for consideration.