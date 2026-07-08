The Golden Era Lie

60% of my canceled paid subscriptions were canceled for three reasons: time, auto-renewal, and price. 40% of those cancellations were purely financial.

Recently, I’ve been documenting a dramatic decrease in paid subscriptions. I never cared much about this before, but the sharp increase I’ve seen led me to call this out.

I’ve also found out that it’s not just me experiencing this. In the last two weeks, I’ve come across similar writers experiencing the same. Last week, Agent131711 posted a similar note, and 🐺The Wise Wolf commented on the same point. And just yesterday, Bill Rice, Jr. wrote about a similar topic as well.

Now, if you look at my Substack alongside these three others, what immediately stands out is that all four stacks can be considered “contrarian” substacks. Ironically, that’s what built Substack, but there is plenty of data showing that contrarian substacks are under attack — especially when looking at mainstream substacks, as Bill has eloquently captured.

However, today, what if what I and others are experiencing isn’t just an attack on contrarian writers, but also the great cleanse caused by financial woes? What if this data is telling us that the economy is so bad that people are looking to cut back, and subscriptions are the first place to go?

That’s what I’ll be discussing in this piece: the data on how bad the economy is and how it’s affecting everyone.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why 40% of canceled paid subscriptions came down to one thing — and what that reveals about the broader economy

The hard data behind the “subscription cleanse” hitting newsletters, streaming, and everything in between

How the destruction of the personal economy started 50 years ago, long before Trump

Why some writers are still thriving in this climate — and what they understand that others don’t

Where the real path forward lies when corporations and policies aren’t coming to save you

The Truth of the Economy

No matter what your favorite conservative media pundit tells you, the personal economy is suffering, and people are feeling the brunt of it.

I distinguish between personal and national economies because conservatives often cite the national economy to claim the country is doing great. I argue this is misleading, because the national economy does not reflect the personal economy, as I’ve written here.

According to recent data, what’s occurring is that:

Everyday expenses have surged to severe multi-year highs. A sweeping tariff regime implemented in early 2026 pushed effective tariff rates from 2.1% to roughly 11.7%, dramatically escalating the cost of imported goods, retail inventory, and supply chains.

Not only are expenses higher, but jobs are also being cut.

The U.S. job market has shifted into a cautious “low-hire, low-fire” equilibrium. U.S. employers pulled back drastically on hiring, adding a measly 57,000 jobs — less than half of the previous month’s total — signaling heavy economic wariness.

Major entities like Intuit (cutting 17% of staff) and Oracle (shedding 21,000 workers) have enacted deep layoffs.

I’ve had a cancellation who mentioned they were going through major life changes and had to cut back but would love to be back. I never want finances to be a burden, so if you want to continue to support but can’t financially, just send me a message.

The economy is so tight that millions are no longer getting by with their income; they have to dig into their savings to do so.

The personal savings rate has plummeted to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis. With inflation-adjusted income declining, NRG Research notes that 66% of Americans explicitly expect to make further emergency budget cuts.

This is where Americans find themselves: nowhere near the promised land promised by Trump, but deeper in the hole.

And this is where subscriptions take a hit.

The Subscription Cleanse

According to Deloitte’s 2026 Digital Media Trends report, roughly 40% of Americans reduced their entertainment subscriptions over a three-month period.

A NerdWallet survey found that 55% of Americans planned significant subscription cutbacks to regain control of their discretionary household budgets.

This has to do with subscription services across streaming, gaming, and more, and the same trend appears in newsletters when people cut back.

According to research on subscription fatigue, 41% of consumers report feeling overwhelmed by their newsletters, and 50% report feeling explicitly stressed when managing multiple reading subscriptions at once. Unread email backlogs are cited as a primary driver.

Data analysis of Substack’s numbers indicates that the platform’s once-explosive trajectory has cooled. After jumping from 4 million to 5 million paid subscribers in early 2025, it failed to reach the 6 million milestone in the subsequent year, signaling a plateau.

Americans are actively cutting back on subscription services, and surveys show cancellations are rising due to the cost of living and persistent price hikes .

Again, this is not the promised land promised to Americans when millions turned out in record numbers to vote for Trump.

But as I’ve argued all along for the past four years of writing, things are going exactly to plan: to squeeze the American people out of every dime possible.

Again, harsh truth, but truth is when you accept the harshness of reality.

Share

The Truth Of Reality

Even though Trump is the sitting president, the destruction of the economy began long before him. I’ve shown that an analysis of the last 20 years shows the American condition has not improved.

I’ve also detailed how 50 years ago the attack on individual well-being began, and this is when corporate interests began to precede individual interests, starting with stagflation, and from there, wages for Americans have not increased.

Corporate profits have skyrocketed, making the country look good and be deceived — but personal finances have not. And then the Federal Reserve openly states it is going to bring pain to Americans with inflation, and Trump states the use of tariffs — the same effect of rising costs to squeeze the individual — but the marketing makes the message softer.

Not all are suffering during these economic times. Some are thriving, which is important to note because it shows that it is possible to thrive in hard times, but one has to come to terms with reality.

Last week, I obtained 8 paid subscriptions, which is the most I’ve had in a month. Why? I was able to take a step back, understand reality, and adjust course. This week, I’m already half of that total. If you’d like to help me reach my goal, you can become a paid reader now.

This is the reality of life, and if one can come to terms with its harsh truths, one can navigate it and change course.

Regarding newsletters, the good news is that overall, there is still growth occurring.

Massive Niche Revenue Growth: Despite consumers trimming down their total number of active subscriptions, total paid newsletter revenue on platforms like Beehiiv soared from $8 million to $19 million in a single year.

Newsletters focusing on hyper-specific cross-sections (e.g., tech economics, proprietary data, or specialized industry analysis) are seeing robust retention because their value cannot be replicated by free content or AI tools.

And that’s what Unorthodoxy is: a guide to what’s occurring from a logical, factual, and spiritual aspect of reality. If you appreciate work like this, please look to support.

To close, as I wrote last week, I don’t see how things will get better based on current trends.

If people continue to rely on corporations and policies as their saviors, the returns would be incremental at best, while the corporations behind these policies look to prioritize their returns first. This is how it’s been for the past 20 and 50 years — and when you understand that America — at its core — is the land of corporate investment, you then know why

You don’t get mad; you use the truth and laws of the land to get smarter and wiser and rise above, and people are doing that every day.

The economy is shifting — and with LLMs called AI — we’re in a transformative time in history. But as always, being aligned with the truth, there is a path forward.

Thanks for reading — and thanks for those who continue to support this who are able to. Your support even helps those who can’t. This is the power of community. If you’d like to support or even gift a subscription, click the link below.

Give a gift subscription

And later this week, I’m looking to write about a recurring trend I’m seeing — how people who are let go from AI roles are being called back to work.

More to come here.

Takeaways

The wave of subscription cancellations isn’t only an attack on contrarian writers — it’s a symptom of a personal economy in real distress, where subscriptions are the first thing to go.

The national economy and the personal economy are two different things. Pundits cite the first to hide the second.

This didn’t start with Trump. It’s a 50-year arc of corporate interests overtaking individual ones, with today’s tariffs and inflation just the latest packaging on the same squeeze.

Thriving in this climate is possible — but only for those willing to accept reality and adjust course rather than wait for corporations or policy to save them.

Niche, high-value newsletters are still growing. The value that can’t be replicated by free content or AI is what retains.

Next Action Items

Audit your own subscriptions honestly — not to cut what serves you, but to see clearly where your discretionary dollars actually go.

Separate the two economies in your own thinking. Next time a headline tells you the country is “doing great,” ask whether it reflects your household or a corporate balance sheet.

Take the step back Franklin describes — assess reality without flinching, then adjust course rather than hoping the trend reverses on its own.

Revisit the deeper argument in Franklin’s prior writing on why the national economy doesn’t reflect the personal one (link your earlier piece here for continuity).

If this work serves you, support it — or gift a subscription so it reaches someone who can’t.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’ve enjoyed this work as a paid member and you’re ready to change the world, upgrade to become a Founding Member

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee