Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
2h

It's hard watching something you put so much time and effort into falling apart after being a success. Most of the people that leave a reason for why they canceled paid membership on my end is financial reasons. There's a few in there that get mad when I point out MAGA failings and a few that complain about me calling out the Democratic Party as just being another wing of the same shitbird uniparty (I lost 10 paid subs for this yesterday alone) but the majority is financial hardship. If things are so good in America right now, how is it so many people are struggling while the guy in the WH is making billions a year? How that isn't considered treason is beyond my ability to comprehend.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
2h

Very True Franklin. I recently did also for a few reasons: Time, cost and simplification.

Thank you for all you do!

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