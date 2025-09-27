A child being vaccinated

Over the past three weeks, information has emerged that could have fundamentally alter society’s understanding of health—particularly when it comes to our children.

Two weeks ago, congressional testimony revealed data from the Henry Ford Health System showing a stark pattern: vaccinated children demonstrated significantly higher rates of autism and autoimmune diseases compared to their unvaccinated peers.

This was groundbreaking news that I analyzed in depth in my recent article—one of my most-read pieces this week.

But here’s what’s troubling: instead of a national conversation about this data, we’ve witnessed a strategic shift toward Tylenol. The Tylenol narrative has completely overshadowed what should have been a watershed moment in understanding childhood health outcomes.

Even more concerning, I’m now seeing people attempt to justify Tylenol as the primary cause of the autism epidemic—a convenient distraction from the real culprit.

What’s getting lost in this noise is the fundamental truth: vaccines cause autism and other autoimmune diseases.

I’ve written extensively on this topic across multiple articles, but I recognize it can be overwhelming. So, in this piece, I’m going to break it down into three clear, straightforward points that explain exactly how vaccines cause autism.

Let’s dive in.

A Note on Replication

Before we begin, I want to address what researchers like Aaron Siri and others should do with this Henry Ford data: replicate it.

And here’s the thing—this data has already been replicated. Florida conducted their own study using their Medicaid health system and found a nine-fold increase in certain conditions among vaccinated children. Individual medical practices have shown the same pattern, as I documented both scenarios in my article comparing unvaccinated versus vaccinated children across multiple clinical studies. Read that article here.

Florida Health Care System

One argument you’ll hear is that “unvaccinated people live different lives” or concerns about “confounding variables.” This is rationalization masquerading as science. These children live the same lives—same communities, same socioeconomic backgrounds, often the same households. The only significant difference is vaccination status.

I addressed this thoroughly in my article “Weaponized Logic,” where I demonstrate how these statistical objections are deployed to dismiss inconvenient truths. Don’t let these arguments distract from what the data clearly shows: the Henry Ford Health System, Florida’s Medicaid system, and independent clinical practices all reveal the same pattern.

Now, let’s examine how vaccines actually cause autism.

Point One: Understanding the Bell Curve of Vaccine Injury

First, we need to establish something critical: vaccines are “relatively safe”—and I use that term very deliberately.

When we look at the population on a bell curve distribution, here’s what we see:

At one end of the curve (20%): A small percentage of people who get vaccinated and experience virtually no adverse effects throughout their lives. These individuals appear perfectly healthy, with no discernible conditions. They’re often held up as proof that vaccines are harmless.

The middle of the curve (60%): People who experience some effects—allergies, ear infections, eczema, asthma, or other conditions. These are often dismissed as “relatively minor” or “normal childhood illnesses,” even though they represent a departure from true health. Society has normalized these conditions to such an extent that we barely question them.

The other end of the curve (10%): The worst-case scenarios—SIDS, classic autism, lifelong debilitating conditions. Not everyone lands here, but these outcomes are still occurring at significant rates.

When I say vaccines are “relatively safe,” this is what I mean: most people fall within the first two-thirds of that bell curve. And because those outcomes have been normalized, we ignore what’s happening at the far end—the children whose lives are permanently altered.

The problem is that we only hear about the first two-thirds. We’ve declared that distribution “acceptable” and moved on. But that far end of the curve represents real children, real families, real devastation—as many parents on Substack are vocalizing.

Point Two: Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy Is Real

Here’s what many people forget: every pharmaceutical has side effects.

In our modern world, we’ve become so casual about pharmaceuticals that people pop Tylenol daily without a second thought. But Tylenol itself carries a risk of liver failure. Recently, TikTokers have been showing up in hospitals with liver damage because they’ve popped Tylenol like candy.

These drugs can kill you. Every single one has side effects. Read my article on Modern Medicine as Poison.

But we’ve become desensitized to this reality because of Point One—the bell curve makes everything appear “normal.” But normal doesn’t mean safe.

Now let’s focus on vaccines. Vaccines carry a known side effect: vaccine-induced encephalopathy—brain inflammation and damage.

Stop and think about that for a moment.

A vaccine—mandated for virtually every newborn in this country—has a documented side effect of brain damage.

Let me ask you directly: Would you take a pharmaceutical that lists brain damage as a potential side effect? Would you take it daily? Would you take it even once if you had a choice?

Of course not. No rational adult would willingly accept that risk for themselves.

Yet somehow, when it comes to our children—our newborns, just entering the world—we’ve been convinced this risk is not only acceptable but necessary. We inject them within hours of birth, and then repeatedly throughout their first years of life, with substances that carry the risk of permanent neurological damage.

Adults wouldn’t take it. But we give it to babies.

Think about the insanity of that for a moment.

This is the power of narrative. This is the power of marketing. We’ve been conditioned to accept a level of risk for our children that we would never accept for ourselves.

As I documented in my article on vaccine-induced encephalopathy and my analysis of the DSM, there is a clear correlation—an observed, documented association supported by odds ratios—between vaccination and autism. But thanks to marketing, it’s becoming normal—even celebrated.

Vaccines do cause autism. What we’ve called “autism” is, in many cases, misdiagnosed vaccine-induced encephalopathy.

A vaccine—mandated for virtually every newborn in this country—has a documented side effect of brain damage.

Point Three: Vaccines Bypass the Body’s Natural Defenses

Sasha Latypova has explained this concept brilliantly, and it’s crucial to understand.

When you inject synthetic chemicals directly into the bloodstream, you’re bypassing the body’s natural protective systems.

Think about how the body is designed to work:

Defense Layer One: The skin—a physical barrier against external threats.

Defense Layer Two: The digestive system. When you consume something, your body has multiple mechanisms to break it down, neutralize toxins, and eliminate what doesn’t belong.

These are complex, divinely created, time-tested biological defense systems.

But vaccines bypass both of these defenses entirely. They go straight into the bloodstream, delivering synthetic chemicals, proteins, metals, and other compounds directly into your system without any of the body’s natural filtration or processing.

This creates the potential for tremendous biological disaster—and we’re seeing it in the data.

Children who are vaccinated show up to 400 times the risk of developing life-long conditions compared to their unvaccinated peers.

Vaccines are not natural. They represent a form of “modern magic”—a pharmacological intervention that our bodies were never designed to handle. And this intervention is driving the epidemic of chronic childhood—and adult—illness we see today.

I’ll explore the origins and philosophy of vaccination in a future article, but for now, recognize this fundamental truth: injecting substances directly into the bloodstream—especially in newborns—is a violation of natural biological processes.

Children who are vaccinated show up to 400 times the risk of developing life-long conditions compared to their unvaccinated peers.

Closing Thoughts: We’ve Normalized What Should Shock Us

The most disturbing realization of this: we’ve been deceived to accept this as normal.

We think it’s normal for children to have allergies. We think it’s normal for children to have eczema. We think it’s normal for one in every 36 children to have autism.

We’ve normalized these conditions to such an extent that we no longer question them. We’ve moved the goalposts on what “healthy” means.

But here’s the pattern we need to see: within the first five years of life—the exact window when the vaccine schedule is most intensive—these conditions emerge. Children who were developing normally suddenly regress. And the children who don’t follow the vaccine schedule? They don’t develop these conditions at anywhere near the same rates.

The data is clear. The pattern is undeniable. The only question is whether we’re willing to see it.

I hope this breakdown has made the case clear and accessible. The evidence spans multiple articles and years of research, but it comes down to these fundamental points:

Vaccine injury follows a bell curve distribution, and we’ve normalized the harm Vaccine-induced encephalopathy is real and is being misdiagnosed as autism Vaccines bypass natural biological defenses, creating systemic damage

It’s the vaccines. It always has been.

I’m forever open to discussion and differing perspectives, but I encourage you to examine all the evidence I’ve compiled across my articles before dismissing this conclusion.

For those new to this work, please explore the comprehensive analysis linked below. The truth is hidden in plain sight—we just need the courage to look.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

