One definition of the word “experience” is: the act or process of directly perceiving events or reality. If creation is our definition of material reality, to experience it is to observe and perceive reality.

When we talk about perception, we ultimately arrive at the term known as the “psyche.”

“The psyche is the term traditionally used to describe the inner field in which experience occurs. It includes perception, thought, emotion, memory, imagination, intention, and meaning-making. When philosophers and depth psychologists use the word psyche, they are not referring to the brain’s biological processes but the total interior dimension of human experience—the space in which reality is interpreted and lived.”

In This Article, You’ll Learn

The four core functions of the psyche — sensation, intuition, thinking, and feeling — and how they construct your reality

Why two people can experience the same event in completely different ways

How your mind filters reality through memory, emotion, and expectation

Why most of your decisions are made before conscious reasoning begins

How ancient thinkers like the Stoics understood these processes through the concept of impressions

Why mastering your perception is essential if you want to accurately experience creation

Carl Jung and The Psyche

No one has done more work on the psyche than Carl Jung, and from him, we read that he defined the psyche as a self-regulating system comprising four core functions — Sensation, Intuition, Thinking, Feeling — that orients consciousness to the experience.

These functions are as follows:

Sensation: perceives immediate reality via the senses (sight, sound, touch). It establishes that something exists. Intuition: perceives via the unconscious, focuses on potential possibilities, patterns rather than present details. It establishes where something is going. Thinking: rational analysis of data to form logical, objective judgments. It tells us what something is. Feeling: subjective assessment of value, determining if something is acceptable or not, based on emotion, relationships, and internal worth. It tells us if something is agreeable.

Read my article on The 5 Principles of Reality to learn more about consciousness.

If creation is the material reality, our psyche enables our consciousness to perceive and experience it. And it is through these four functions that our experience is formed.

“The psyche shapes perception first. Human beings do not experience the world as raw data. The senses provide signals—light, sound, touch—but the psyche organizes those signals into meaningful forms. Two people can look at the same event and perceive something entirely different because the psyche filters experience through prior memories, expectations, cultural narratives, and emotional states.”

Experiencing Creation. This is what we’re called to do.

We are called to take in all the bits and pieces of information; process them; what is real and what is delusional; judge those things with quick-snap instruments; and in today’s world, all make decisions about our day. And to top it off, we haven’t even discussed the grander things, like what my purpose in life is and how that ties into what is occurring in front of me.

This is the goal of everyday life. This is the purpose of the soul. How, in this physical realm, am I to take hold of all this information that is occurring today — and process and add meaning to it, to my journey, that of my lineage, so forth and so on — each and every day?