Three years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, I came across a quick clip on Instagram about how, in three years, you can change your life. It motivated me.

Around that time, I created a Substack and have a few articles out there. The post about changing your life in three years so moved me that I wrote an article about it.

From that article, we read:

In the first year, you begin to see the transformation in yourself.

In the second year, others start to see the change in you.

In the third year, your environment has literally transformed around you.

One of my goals for three years was to show up consistently every day and journal my days. I would mark each entry: “Today is day 31 of this challenge. I have 1,100 and so-and-so days to go.” I did this every day, and I have it on my phone—here’s a screenshot for literally every single day that I’ve recorded.

What is beautiful about this is that now I’m at the end of that three-year course, that three-year cycle.

Currently, I have roughly 94 days to go. My numbers got messed up somewhere, but the takeaway is this: for the past 1,204 days, I have come consciously and put something out there.

From Day 1 to Day 100 to Day 1000. There were days when I didn’t feel like doing it. There were days when I missed it, but I would go back and journal something to keep the momentum going.

PS: Here’s my article on day 100 of this challenge: My First 100 days of the Unorthodox Challenge

What Has Happened in Those Three Years?

Well, I became a father of two. Professionally, I’m more experienced. Personally, I’ve gone through life, but overall in a great space. But just spiritually, what fuels my soul, how much have I grown?

I’ve produced a book. I’m thinking about another book. I’ve grown this publication. I’ve become sharper, wiser, and this is showing in all facets of life. And I hope you all, as you’ve followed this journey, have grown as well.

Where I am in life personally and professionally—which you all experience in my writings—is phenomenal.

When I talk about these concepts like magic, I literally am living magic. I’ve journaled it in 5 Life Changing Miracles and Climbing the Corporate Ladder. I literally live in it and see that these are the events we’ve been able to materialize and experience over the past three years.

So with this record, I’m approaching the point where it’s like, well, what can we do in the next three years? And the next three years after that?

In the last three years, I gave myself four goals. In three years, my focus on those goals wavered and fell throughout the entire period. I wasn’t locked in 100% of the time, more like 50% of the time. And somehow, I’ve made significant progress on those goals.

This realization ties into a few of my articles, particularly one on the reality inertia and another on living your ideal lifestyle. You need to know what the numbers are. But you also need to know what reality is. You need to know what data is. But you also don’t need to worry about that.

You have to understand what reality is saying, but just know not to go head over heels in worry and anxiety.

It’s easier said than done, but one thing I’ve seen from this journey is that it is entirely possible. As I conclude this three-year cycle, specifically for Unorthodoxy, having celebrated significant wins in the legal room and gained wisdom from all of you on retirement, I feel more empowered for the future—taking it one step at a time.

Looking Forward

As I look back on my life and realize, “Well, if I did this in three years and I didn’t know what I was doing and I was just playing around, what does the next three years look like—especially if I’m more focused, as I talk about in “I put the phone down then the miracles started happening?”

I’m excited. I genuinely am excited for life. I’m excited for where things are going.

That’s me personally. But even just looking at the world, I’m excited that there’s so much potential. Information is spreading, and there’s magic in information. When we start to focus on where we could go as a society instead of always focusing on what’s wrong, it’s beautiful.

There is a revolution that is occurring. We see it every now and then, but it is happening.

And the revolution will not be televised. It will occur, and the television will not tell of it, but you will hear rumblings here and there of it.

Homeschoolers are increasing in droves. Individuals are declining vaccination in numbers. Platforms promoting true free speech, like Substack, are growing. The revolution is occurring.

The next stage would be breaking free from the system. A decrease in people reliant on corporate jobs, or being in debt, people living and thriving, but in control of their time and livelihoods. Decreasing addictions to devices, happier lives, more families, so forth and so on.

This revolution is happening. We’re all part of it. We are all part of this revolution.

Well, this is how much we have come in three years. Where are we gonna go in the next three years?

The Time Ahead

To close this note, I put some numbers in my book around the year 2030. There has been some personal stress about that, but now I’m like, “ah, it is what it is.” Who knows what 2030 looks like?

This timeline has been put out there, and who knows what’s happening in this timeframe? It could move society towards a new path, but I don’t foresee us going darker. They might try—but honestly, I think they rushed it with the pandemic. Look what resulted from the pandemic: the birth of more awareness. They might try something else, Digital IDs, but people are just gonna be so much more aware and will push back.

So, who knows what the next five years look like?

I sure don’t, but I’m excited.

The deadening are being exposed and now, we’re addressing the deadening. We’re working against the deadening.

Maybe it’s because of the fall, but there is a positive energy that is rising.

This has been an amazing three years. I still have 94 days to go, and so I’ll end here.

But thank you all for being on this ride, and as always, thank you for the time and attention. I hope you all have enjoyed this, and I’m looking forward to where we go.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Related Reading: Dive Deeper Into the Journey

How To Prepare for the Collapsing Economy (September 25, 2022) This is where it all began—the original article that sparked my three-year transformation. Discover the Instagram clip that changed everything, the concept of accepting suffering as growth, and the framework for setting goals across career, family, and self that I used to create my own reality.

I Deleted My Social Media—and the Miracles Began (May 02, 2025) Learn why attention is the currency of the universe and how disconnecting from technology forced me to do the inner work that produces miracles. This piece explores the miracle formula: desire + plan + prayer/meditation + work—and why reclaiming your attention is the first step to working with the aether.

Why Would They Hide The Aether? Part 2 - Reality Inertia (May 26, 2025) Understanding Reality Inertia changed how I approach goals. This deep dive explains the mathematical and probabilistic nature of reality, the Hollywood starlet example of stacking probabilities, and why faith without works is dead. Essential reading for anyone wanting to master the mechanics of manifestation.

5 Miracles That Changed My Life (May 04, 2025 - Podcast) From the soccer team rejection to the teddy bear synchronicity to the promotion I dreamed about months before it happened—this podcast shares five concrete examples of miracles in my life. These stories prove that when faith, work, and divine coordination align, the impossible becomes inevitable.

Climbing the Corporate Ladder: A Miraculous Journey and Our Forgotten Divinity (September 24, 2024) My corporate success wasn’t just hard work—it involved metaphysical manipulation, dreams, and synchronicities. This article explores Gnosticism, humanity’s forgotten divine nature, and how reconnecting with the Creator through prayer and meditation opens us to hear our heart’s desires and bring heaven down to earth.

Focus on Lifestyle, Money Will Come (August 28, 2025) Discover why obsessing over numbers creates lack consciousness and how focusing on lifestyle instead of money attracts abundance. This piece shares the three-year financial goal I forgot about but exceeded anyway—proof that when you live into the feeling of your desired reality, the means to support it naturally appear.

Share

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee