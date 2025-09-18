A modern city skyline (skyscrapers, stock exchanges, digital billboards). At first glance it looks orderly, but up close it’s riddled with cracks leaking shadow or dark smoke.

In Part One of Humanity vs The Deadening, we discussed the following principles:

The “Human” species is part Hu (non-physical, consciousness) and Man (physical, material). The natural nature of the human species is one that reflects higher-level consciousness from the “Hu” into the physical form. Higher-level consciousness is defined by the ability to grow, create, connect, and live in order. When humans carry out higher levels of consciousness, they are revitalized, and their physical bodies grow stronger. Just as there are higher levels of consciousness influencing the Hu, there are lower levels of consciousness that also influence the Hu. We call these lower levels The Deadening, as they are anti-life and anti-Hu (destruction, nothingness, separation). Though small in proportion, these lower forces have influenced the course of our species and are prevalent—though hidden—within our society.

This is a multi-faceted thesis being built, but it’s incredibly simple once you see how each principle ties into the whole. I’ve broken each of these down in the following articles:

Humanity Outside of Society : The real Lord of the Flies (Tongan) boys

Images of Our Spiritual Reality : Three images capturing the world we live in

The Hue in Human: Understanding the vibration that makes us human

Now that we’ve recapped Part One, it’s time to dive into Part Two: examine the world humanity has built—and identify where The Deadening has taken hold.

Society as a Reflection of Higher Levels of Consciousness

If humanity naturally reflects higher levels of consciousness, it’s no surprise that society—at a high level—functions in ways that mirror higher-level thinking.

For the most part, across much of the world, most humans have the basics covered on the hierarchy of needs. Most, not all.

What this tells me is that, at a base level, humanity, especially now, can be organized so society reflects a higher order. From the case study of the Tongan boys—children, as natural as they come—to our current systems, the baseline leans toward higher reasoning.

You can make the argument: as human consciousness has grown, so has society. In the past, with a lower level of consciousness, barbarism ruled the land. But as humanity gained higher consciousness—seen in the arts, studies, and cultures (from the Moors in Spain to the Arab-Islamic traditions of the Golden Age)—societies reflected that.

To have a society at all is to have a high level of consciousness. The good news is that there is order. We don’t have to worry about death at every corner. Statistically and structurally, order largely reigns, and basic necessities are met—thanks to higher-level functioning.

So why are large aspects of society failing?

Here is where we begin to identify the lower levels of consciousness. And it’s here that we identify the first deadening to take hold: Greed.