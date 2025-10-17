Illustration from John Milton’s Paradise Lost, 1866

The following is a comprehensive guide to all the works written on Humanity vs The Deadening. This article will serve as the central hub for the entire series, providing key frameworks and insights from each piece.

Introduction: The Battle We Don’t See

“Somehow along the way, humanity, we, have forgotten who our true enemy is—and have turned to attacking each other.”

We fight with each other. We bicker. All the while, the true culprit remains unseen.

This series explores what may be the most important question facing humanity: What are the forces that give us life, and what are the forces that drain it away?

For millennia, every culture has warned of invisible influences that affect human consciousness. The ancient Greeks called them Archons. Christians call it Satan or Beelzebub. To Native Americans, it’s wetiko. Carl Jung called it “the imitator and evil principle.” Modern philosophers call them mind parasites.

Whatever the name, the pattern is clear: there are forces that vitalize humanity and forces that deaden us. This series identifies these forces, shows how they operate in our modern world, and provides the framework for reclaiming our natural state.

Part One: The Foundation - Five Principles of Reality

Before we can understand what’s attacking humanity, we must understand what humanity is.

There are five foundational principles that explain how our experience of life is built. These serve as a reminder of the bigger picture, especially in moments that seem overwhelming.

The first principle? You are a field of consciousness. This changes everything about how you understand your existence.

But consciousness alone isn’t the whole picture. These five principles work together to explain:

Your relationship to reality itself

Why you have a physical body

What the actual purpose of life is

How to navigate the information reality we live in

When you understand this complete framework, it becomes your daily mantra—your foundation for navigating every moment of existence.

[Complete Five Principles framework available to paid subscribers] - The full exploration of each principle, how they interconnect, and why understanding them is key to understanding every moment in life. This is the metaphysical foundation that makes everything else in the series make sense.

Read more: The Five Principles: Your Foundation for Navigating Reality (Paid)

The Hue-Man Framework: Understanding Your True Nature

We are not simply men. We are human. And this distinction is critical.

Human = Hue + Man

Hue: The divine, non-physical aspect

From Egyptian “Hu” - the divine utterance that brings forth reality

Represents vibration, frequency, consciousness

Encompasses our mental, emotional, and spiritual bodies

The divine incarnated into physical form

Man: The entirely physical component

The material body

The vehicle for experiencing 3D reality

The temple that houses consciousness

The Natural State of Human Experience

When humans operate from their natural state, they embody characteristics of higher consciousness:

From Ancient Greek:

Eros - Life instinct characterized by creation, growth, connection

Logos - Order, reason, life structure

From Latin:

Vital - Life itself, where we get “vitality”

This means humanity’s natural experience includes:

Vitality - Energetic aliveness

Autonomy - Self-directed purpose

Connection - Meaningful relationships

Creativity - The ability to build and grow

Dignity - Inherent worth and respect

When humans live in this state, their physical bodies are vitalized and strengthened. This is our design.

Read the full exploration: The Hue in Human: Our Forgotten Divine Nature

Proof: What Humanity Looks Like Naturally

Before we discuss what attacks humanity, we need to see what humanity actually is when left to its own devices—free from the programming and propaganda that paints us as inherently evil.

The Real Lord of the Flies

Most people have read William Golding’s Lord of the Flies (1951)—the fictional story of children shipwrecked on an island who descend into savagery, ultimately killing three of their own. The book portrays humanity as inherently dark, violent beings when faced with struggle.

This is predictive programming designed to make us believe we are naturally evil.

But here’s what actually happened when children were really stranded:

In 1965, six Tongan boys aged 13-16 “borrowed” a fishing boat to escape their strict Catholic boarding school. Caught in a storm, they drifted for eight days before reaching the uninhabited island of ‘Ata.

What happened during their 15 months on that island?

They thrived:

Created their own gymnasium with makeshift weights

Established a thriving garden

Built a badminton court

Maintained chicken pens

Kept a permanent fire burning

Organized work teams with strict rosters

Built structures for shelter and water storage

When one boy (Stephen) broke his leg falling off a cliff, the others didn’t abandon him. They told him to rest while they did his work. They set his broken leg using sticks and leaves, made jokes to keep his spirits up, and cared for him until it healed completely.

Yes, they had fights and disagreements—but they resolved them through imposed time-outs and stayed together as a community.

When Captain Peter Warner finally rescued them in September 1966, he found them physically fit, muscled, and thriving—with Stephen’s leg perfectly healed.

This is what happens when you leave humanity at its core.

This positive example represents humanity in its natural state. We are cooperative by nature, designed to work together, care for one another, build communities, and thrive collectively.

Read the full story: The Real Lord of the Flies: What Really Happens When Children Are Stranded Alone

Understanding the Deadening: Lower Consciousness Forces

Just as there are higher levels of consciousness that vitalize us, there are lower levels that drain us.

The Ancient Characteristics of the Deadening

From Ancient Greek:

Thanatos - Death instinct characterized by destruction and aggression

Chaos - The void, dissolution, disorder

From Latin:

Nihil - Nothingness, emptiness

The deadening manifests as:

Destruction

Dissolution

Separation

Nothingness/void

Aggression

These are lower levels of consciousness—anti-life and anti-human forces.

Important Clarification

Some destructive traits have positive applications. Aggression can move things forward. Destruction can clear space for rebuilding. These can be used in acts of creation—a form of alchemy—which reflects humanity’s natural state.

However, the deadening refers to these forces when inverted and used against life itself.

The Inversion Mechanism

Here’s the critical insight: For life to function, higher levels of consciousness are necessary. Overwhelmingly—perhaps 90%—consciousness operates from higher levels.

This means only a small percentage is anti-life. But here’s the danger: The deadening works to twist those higher levels of consciousness and infuse them with deadening characteristics.

They appear as moral, necessary, even virtuous—but at their origin, they’ve been inverted by the deadening.

This is why society can have order (higher consciousness) while simultaneously draining our vitality (deadening influence). The structure remains, but it’s been captured and inverted.

Read the full exploration: What Humanity Is Supposed to Look Like

The Two Primordial Forces

After extensive research across ancient wisdom traditions—from Zoroastrianism to Christianity to indigenous cultures—I’ve identified two root forces from which all deadening emerges.

Force #1: Deception (The Druj)

The spirit of distortion and inversion of reality. Not pure evil, not anger or lust—simply distortion—falsity itself.

Of all the primordial forces in ancient wisdom, distortion/falsity was there at the beginning of time.

Force #2: Greed

“Intense and selfish desire” that lacks consideration for others—the opposite of higher consciousness which emphasizes connectedness and unity.

How They Work Together

Deception distorts reality → Makes us believe we’re separate → Activates Greed → Drops us to lower consciousness → All other deadening forces emerge.

[Full analysis of these forces available to paid subscribers] - Including how they manifest in society, why 80% of jobs serve extraction rather than humanity, the historical context from Zoroastrianism, and how to use logic and reasoning to identify and defeat them.

Read more: Humanity vs The Deadening: Part Two - Society’s Spiritual Infection (Paid)

How the Deadening Manifests in Modern Society

Our society is built on higher consciousness—there is order, basic needs are met for most, we don’t face death at every corner. But look closer, and you’ll see specific industries and structures where greed and deception have taken hold.

The Comfortable Cage

As I wrote in “The Comfortable Cage of Our Modern Slave Plantation,” 80% of all jobs don’t serve humanity but rather investors and investments.

Think about that. 80% of human energy is being wasted.

On one hand, this shows humanity can organize at massive scale (higher consciousness). On the other, it reveals those structures were captured by greed—the structure remains, but the soul is gone.

Consumerism: The Firstborn Child

If greed and deception are the parent forces, consumerism is one of their most successful children—and it’s everywhere in modern society.

Consumerism didn’t exist before the Industrial Revolution. It was deliberately engineered to serve two purposes: create compliant workers and convince people that buying things would make them happy.

Consumerism inherits both parent traits:

Uses greed to extract resources from you

Uses deception to convince you that extraction serves you

The key insight: Money represents your time and attention—your life force itself.

When consumerism convinces you to spend on what you don’t need, you’re trading the essence of your life for something that doesn’t vitalize you in return.

[Full analysis available to paid subscribers] - Including the hidden history of how consumerism was engineered, the debt vs. investment framework, how to distinguish genuine needs from manufactured desires, and practical steps to reclaim your time and attention.

Read more: Consumerism: The Child of Greed and Deception (Paid)

The Complete Series

This article synthesizes the core framework. For deeper exploration of each concept:

Foundational Articles:

Evidence and Examples:

Forces and Manifestations:

Closing Reflection

We are living through a unique moment in human history. The deadening forces have never been more visible, yet humanity has never been more disconnected from understanding them.

But something is shifting. More people are waking up to the fact that modern life—despite all its comforts—is draining rather than vitalizing. The cage is comfortable, but it’s still a cage.

Understanding the framework presented in this series gives you the map. You can now see what was previously invisible. You can distinguish between what gives life and what takes it.

The battle is real, but it’s not left vs. right, us vs. them, or any of the divisions we’ve been programmed to fight over. It’s humanity versus the forces that seek to deaden our spirits.

And here’s the beautiful truth: When we remember who we are—consciousness incarnate, designed to bring heaven to earth through higher awareness—the deadening loses its power.

We are more connected than we’ve been told. We are more capable than we’ve been taught. We are more divine than we’ve been allowed to remember.

The sooner we remove the blinders, the sooner we can heal—our families, friendships, communities, and world.

This is the work. This is the journey. This is what it means to be fully human.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

