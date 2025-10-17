Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sanity Jane's avatar
Sanity Jane
1h

Makes me laugh that you wrote “enjoy” right before the article that talks about The Deadening! 🤓

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
1h

When I realized this I began seeing what I could live without. Because consuming is under our direct control. I now cut my own hair. I don't get manicures and pedicures anymore. I do that myself. I wear the clothes and shoes I already have. Etc, etc, etc. Not needing things is its own sense of freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture