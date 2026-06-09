For the majority of human history, humans worked for roughly 20% of the week. After that, the rest of the week, aside from sleeping, was dedicated to playing or leisure. Leisure is when one literally does nothing, and this is the biggest indication of freedom and autonomy there is.

If you wanted to rest, you could. If you wanted to read, you could. If you wanted to literally sit and people watch for hours, you could. You could do whatever it is you wanted.

Leisure — c. 1300, leisir, “free time, time at one’s disposal,” also (early 14c.) “opportunity to do something, chance, occasion, an opportune time,” also “lack of hurry,” from Old French leisir, variant of loisir “capacity, ability, freedom (to do something); permission; spare time; free will; idleness, inactivity,”

The 40-hour work week is literally like 80 years old. Some of you may have parents or grandparents who were around BEFORE 40 hours was the norm.

When you understand this, you begin to realize that we’re living in a very small snapshot of human history and we treat a lot of things — but specifically this phenomenon of working — as normal. We don’t question why we work or why we work so long, with some working 50, 60 hours a week.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why working long hours isn’t “normal”—it was instilled in humanity through colonialism and religion within a tiny snapshot of human history

How leisure went from being everyone’s birthright to a privilege reserved for the upper class

What actually happens in your brain when you do nothing—and why your subconscious needs hours, not minutes, to make its deepest connections

Why society works so hard to keep you from leisure—and what that tells you about how valuable it really is

How to tell the difference between true leisure and merely wasting time

How We Got Here

When Britain took over the world with colonialism, it instilled in humanity the need to work for hours at a time; see my piece on “The African Has Not Learned To Want.” Working for long hours is not normal — it’s been instilled.

It’s been instilled through religion as well. I imagine you’re familiar with the story of creation and how God worked for six days and rested on the seventh. This implies that we work all the time. “If you don’t work, you don’t eat.” “Idle hands are the Devil’s workshop.” I could go on and on, but you get the gist: humans were made to work.

I’m not disagreeing with that, but what I’m calling out is that our modern interpretation of work is vastly different from the work that we’ve been called to do.

The unorthodox truth of the situation is that work is an invisible cage to keep the population too busy to revolt, and if you’re not familiar with that argument, read the piece The Comfort Cage of the Modern Plantation.

You can’t live in modern society without some form of ‘enhancement,’ evidenced why 8 out of 10 people drink caffeine to function. Some even drink it to sleep. Caffeine is needed to work through the day and to have enough energy for anything else.

Leisure is Human — Overworking is Slavery

If you were to look up the history of leisure, you’d actually see that as society began to grow, leisure was only allowed for the rich class. From Wikipedia, we read that:

Leisure has historically been the privilege of the upper class.

Thanks to our brief history lesson, the upper class is only 300 years old, so prior to that, everyone had the ability to leisure: to do nothing — or better yet: to do whatever you wanted to do with your time as you saw fit.

Leisure was a sign of a healthy society, not one that needed to work 60 hours a week just to survive. Again, if this doesn’t tell you that our modern society is an invisible enslavement, I don’t know what will.

If you’ve been following this series, then you’ll see the conclusion I, and others make is that one of the purposes of modern work is to take up as much of your time so that you don’t have time or energy for anything else. In my work on Life Is Dull, I showed how I’ve stopped caffeine, THC, and more — and realized that substances like caffeine are needed for most to function in daily life. In the follow-up article, What Is the Purpose of Modern Work, there I show the multiple layers of how humanity was programmed to work. Again, in the piece, We’ve been living wrong for 10,000 years; humanity never worked as much as we did — until now. Now that we’ve established that everything we know about work — and before we begin to solve for how to properly work — let’s first discuss what we also need to prioritize: leisure. Plus the immense benefits that come with it.

The Benefits of Leisure

In my older piece on What Happens To The Brain When It Has Nothing To Do; I quote the following piece from neurologist Marcus Raichle: